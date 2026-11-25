Dogs are our best friends. They pick us up when we’re feeling down, protect us from harm, and help us regulate our emotions by simply being their fluffy selves. Some dogs might even be more intuitive than we are and know when trouble is brewing, even when we’re blind to it.
This woman’s dogs alerted her that something suspicious might be happening between her boyfriend and her four-year-old son. Every time the boyfriend would approach the boy, the dogs would start growling. As they had never done so before, the woman saw it as an immediate red flag and just had to confront her boyfriend and find out the truth.
A woman started suspecting something was wrong with her boyfriend
Her dogs suddenly started to hate him, growling whenever he came close to her 4-year-old
Commenters agreed that something was definitely sus and urged her to confront the guy
“Dogs know best,” other commenters wrote, sharing stories about how their pets felt something was off
The next day, the woman came back with an update: “I finally got the truth out of him”
“Give your pups an extra treat tonight,” the commenters wrote“Give your pups an extra treat tonight,” the commenters wrote
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Indrė LukošiūtėBoredPanda StaffView profile