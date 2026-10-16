Dogs clearly have plenty to say. They just lack the vocabulary. Somewhere between the head tilt at the word "walk" and the dramatic sigh when you leave for work, there's a running commentary going on, and cartoonist Nate Fakes has taken it upon himself to write it down.

Nate sold his very first cartoon in fifth grade for five dollars and never really stopped. After drawing for his college newspaper at Wright State University, the cartoonist landed an internship at MAD Magazine, where the job included writing for the magazine and cleaning its storage room. That path led to Break of Day, a single-panel comic now running in about 80 newspapers through Comics Kingdom. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and in Red Bull advertising campaigns. Nate has a well-known soft spot for giving animals and inanimate objects personalities, which may explain why he's also published an entire book of cat cartoons.