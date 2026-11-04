It’s strange how some people look down on others for doing something unconventional. That’s just another form of being evil . Honestly, nobody should be made to feel small just because of what they like to do. Unless their actions are harming someone else, it’s none of anyone’s business what they do.

One woman shared online how her boyfriend’s friend mocked her for throwing a black-color-coded birthday party for her dog. He showed up in white and wouldn’t stop making fun of her, which annoyed her. However, what really angered her was her boyfriend’s reaction to the whole situation. Read on to uncover what happened between the couple!

Some entitled people don’t even hesitate to disrespect others

This woman was annoyed after her boyfriend’s friend mocked her for throwing a color-coded party for her dog’s birthday

People who lack empathy are harshly critical of others

Sometimes, people can be really duplicitous. They unabashedly pay no heed to all the unfairness in the world. However, when it comes to judging others over trivial matters, they are always the first in line. Such people think they are better than others and don’t hesitate to disrespect someone for their beliefs. They just don’t understand that it’s not their place to judge others.

According to mental health professional Darlene Lancer , lack of empathy is not sufficient for a diagnosis of narcissism. Still, it underlies several narcissistic traits, such as arrogance, entitlement, and being exploitative. Such people are indifferent to others’ suffering and think others’ feelings and needs are unimportant. They are also harshly critical and impatient with others’ problems and emotions.

Also, research highlights that disrespectful behavior often comes from different sources. It stresses that sometimes, it is driven by insecurity or a need for control. “A person might feel threatened and respond by putting others down. Many people act disrespectfully because they have never learned better social skills. In some cases, they might not realize their behavior is hurtful. Others may simply not care about how their actions affect you.”

The same research also speaks about the impact it can have when one faces disrespect. “It can cause feelings of anger, sadness, or anxiety. You might start to doubt yourself or lose confidence. These feelings can build up, leading to stress and sometimes even depression over time. Disrespect can also make you feel isolated. If others ignore your feelings or opinions, you may start to withdraw from friends and family,” it adds.

Research shows that having an unsupportive partner can be stressful

This really holds in the poster’s case. Her boyfriend always sided with his friend and dismissed the fact that the guy’s behavior was affecting his girlfriend. According to a YouGov survey on reasons American couples argue, tone of voice, communication styles, and money topped the list. However, 9% of respondents confessed that they argue over friendships.

When people are unhappy with their partner’s friend, it can naturally trigger a conflict. But folks often expect their significant other to be on their side. After all, when their friends put you down, the partner should stand up for you. This didn’t really happen with the poster’s boyfriend. Netizens were shocked that he tried to defend his friend’s toxic behavior.

Studies have shown that an unsupportive partner can physically stress you out by increasing cortisol levels in your body. “We found that women who received support more negatively felt less understood, validated, and cared for by a partner, which had a ‘stress-amplifying’ effect, meaning cortisol increased across the interaction,” said Richard Mattson, who conducted the study.

Netizens felt that the narrator’s boyfriend was the real problem for not standing up for her. After all, the person who disrespected her was his friend. What would you have done in her shoes? Would you have called out your partner’s behavior? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, here’s another story about entitlement that you might want to check out next!

She provided more details in the comments

Netizens sided with the author and called out her boyfriend and his friend

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