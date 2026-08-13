Parents receive advice from everywhere, making it difficult to know which habits truly matter. However, one London-based GP has revealed the things he would never allow his own children to do.

Dr. Arshad Rizvi shared a clip on TikTok on July 31 where he shared five parenting rules he follows at home.

As both a doctor and a father of two, he said his goal wasn’t to tell parents what to do but to explain why certain everyday habits can have a lasting impact on children’s health.

Highlights Dr. Arshad Rizvi shared the five things he, as a doctor, would never allow his children to do.

He encouraged parents to focus on small, sustainable habits rather than trying to change everything at once.

He recommended spending more time outdoors and creating a safe space for children to discuss their feelings.

"Trying to change everything overnight rarely works," he said. "Instead, focus on one or two small, achievable habits .”

The first thing the doctor alleged was that children should not have sugary drinks every day

The first habit on Dr. Rizvi’s list was one many parents may already know about sugary drinks

According to GP, he would never let his children drink sugary beverages every day, whether it’s fizzy drinks, sweetened juices, or other sugar-filled drinks.

Instead, he believes they should be treated as an occasional treat.

"Some of the advice in the video may seem obvious, but parents often appreciate understanding why something is recommended rather than simply being told what to do," Rizvi explained per Newsweek.

He said the concern isn’t about having one soft drink once in a while. The problem begins when sugary drinks become part of a child’s daily routine

Research supports that concern.

A review published in BMC Obesity in 2018 found consistent evidence linking sugar-sweetened beverages to weight gain and obesity in children and teenagers.

Researchers also found strong evidence connecting them to dental decay , while emerging studies suggest they may also contribute to insulin resistance and other long-term health problems.

The review noted that sugary drinks don’t make people feel as full as solid food , making it easier to consume extra calories without realizing it.

The second habit Dr. Rizvi said can affect far more than bedtime is too much screen time

Another habit Dr. Rizvi avoids is letting screen time interfere with sleep

He said many parents struggle to limit their children’s screen use, especially before bed, but believes sleep is one of the most powerful tools for healthy growth.

“Screen time can sometimes feel like a constant battle , but as parents, we set the example,” he said.

“Establishing healthy habits early makes them much easier to maintain as children grow up,” Dr. Rizvi continued.

As a GP, he regularly sees the effects of poor sleep in children , including difficulty concentrating, reduced physical activity, mood changes, and problems with brain development.

Excessive screen time has been proven to impair the development of children’s language skills

A 2024 study published in JAMA Pediatrics, an American Medical Association journal followed 220 families and found that every extra minute of screen time between the ages of 12 and 36 months was linked to children hearing fewer adult words, making fewer vocalizations, and having fewer back-and-forth conversations with parents.

Researchers said, "screen time is a mechanism that may be getting in the way of children experiencing a language-rich home environment during the early years."

They described it as a form of “technoference,” where screens interrupt the everyday conversations that help young children develop language and communication skills.

A lecturer in developmental psychology at Lancaster University in the U.K., Marina Bazhydai, said the study has “a relatively large and diverse sample at multiple time points.”

She added, "It also accounted for several crucial confounders. Methodological and statistical approaches are appropriate, and the study closes an important research gap in the emerging literature on technoference in infancy and early years."

The third thing that Dr. Rizvi believes is that children should spend more time outside

Dr. Rizvi’s third rule is not to let children spend all day indoors

He encouraged parents to make outdoor time part of everyday family life whenever possible.

According to him, too little time outside may contribute to lower Vitamin D levels, poorer mental health , reduced physical fitness, and worsening short-sightedness.

For Rizvi, however, the benefits go beyond physical health.

He said being outdoors is also one of the best ways for families to spend quality time together.

"My children love being outside whatever the weather ,” he added.

He further said they enjoy activities like building insect hotels, gardening , riding bikes, climbing hills, and even jumping in puddles “like Peppa Pig.”

Other families have also spoken about the benefits of encouraging more active play

One California couple told Newsweek in 2025 that they replaced streaming services with old VHS tapes to reduce their children’s media use.

They said their sons gradually became more patient, spent more time playing independently and were better able to entertain themselves without constantly switching between shows.

"Their productivity has skyrocketed," Rachael Schaefer, the mother of two boys, said.

She also noticed something many parents struggle with today.

"Their ability to be bored and be OK with being bored has led them to love independent play."

The fourth thing Dr. Rizvi would never allow is letting children feel like they have to hide their emotions

The fourth thing that the doctor shared is allowing children to share their feelings

Instead, he encourages parents to make conversations about mental health part of everyday life.

According to him, those conversations don’t have to be serious or planned.

In fact, he said children often open up more when they’re doing something else.

"Going for a walk together is often one of the best times."

He explained that children sometimes find it easier to talk while they’re walking, riding bikes , or doing another activity instead of sitting down for what feels like a formal discussion.

Dr. Rizvi believes helping children talk about their emotions from an early age can make a real difference later in life. He also wants his children to know that feeling stressed or upset is not a weakness

Dr. Rizvi said parents shouldn't feel pressure to change everything overnight

"Trying to change everything overnight rarely works," he said. "Instead, focus on one or two small, achievable habits . Once they become part of your routine, they no longer feel like a chore. They become normal."

He said those small daily routines often have a much bigger impact than trying to follow an unrealistic parenting plan for a few weeks before giving up.

Whether it's replacing sugary drinks with water, turning off screens earlier, spending an extra half hour outside or checking in with children about how they're feeling, each small habit adds up over time.

For Rizvi, healthy parenting isn't about being perfect every day.

It's about creating routines that children will carry with them as they grow older.

"My 2 year old lives on popcorn," said one viewer