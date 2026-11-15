Beloved Doctor, 53, Suffers Tragic Accident After Opening Wrong Door During Nighttime Bathroom Trip

A beloved doctor lost his life after a heartbreaking accident at his home, leaving his family, colleagues, and patients devastated.

Dr. James Turpin, a 53-year-old emergency room physician in Kentucky, suffered serious injuries after mistakenly opening the door to his basement during a nighttime trip to the bathroom.

Despite several attempts to save his life, he passed away later in the hospital.

Highlights Dr. James Turpin lost his life after accidentally falling down a flight of stairs.

Turpin spent years serving his community, holding leadership roles at local hospitals and emergency medical services while helping train future doctors.

Hundreds of colleagues, emergency responders, friends, and former patients gathered to honor him as his body was taken home.

News of his passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes , with hundreds of people gathered to honor him.

“You all lost a great one. Made me feel like family every time I saw him,” wrote one netizen.

Dr. James Turpin lost his life after accidentally falling down basement stairs

Dr. Turpin was at home on Sunday night when the tragic accident happened on November 8, per WKTY.

According to his friend and colleague, Dr. Eric Guerrant, Turpin had gotten up to use the bathroom but accidentally opened the wrong door.

Instead of entering the bathroom, he opened the door leading to the basement and fell down a flight of stairs.

Guerrant described the incident as a “fr*ak accident” while speaking to local media. Turpin suffered serious injuries in the fall and was rushed to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for treatment.

Doctors tried to save him, but he passed away on Wednesday, days after the accident.

The sudden loss shocked those who knew Turpin, especially colleagues who worked alongside him for years. Guerrant had known his colleague for 21 years and spoke about the impact he had on patients and the wider medical community.

Hundreds of people later gathered along the route between the University of Kentucky Hospital and Stanford, Kentucky, to pay their respects as Turpin was taken home.

The Kentucky doctor spent years working his way up in medicine

Turpin did not begin as a doctor.

He first became a licensed practical nurse before qualifying as a registered nurse and eventually going through medical school.

His dedication helped him earn several important roles in Kentucky’s healthcare community.

He served as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford for more than a decade. He also worked as the medical director for emergency medical services in Lincoln and Casey counties.

Over the years, Turpin held leadership positions at both Fort Logan Hospital and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He also served on the Ephraim McDowell Health Board and previously worked as the organization's Chief of Staff.

He remained involved in medical education, too, volunteering as a faculty member in the University of Kentucky's residency program to help train future doctors.

His work earned him recognition in 2017 and 2019, when he was named EMS Medical Director of the Year for Kentucky's Eastern District.

Following his passing, colleagues remember Turpin for his warmth and compassion towards patients

Guerrant said Turpin had a special ability to make people feel safe, even during difficult moments.

“When James walked into the room , no matter the circumstances, you knew things were going to be ok,” he said.

He also recalled how Turpin used small gestures to lift the spirits of people around him during a challenging period at the practice.

“He made these little bracelets that said, ‘Here to help.’ That was James, and we all wore the bracelets , and that changed the whole demeanor of the practice during a tough time,” Guerrant shared.

“He had that attitude. He was here to help.”

Ephraim McDowell Health also paid tribute to the doctor, remembering the care and dedication he brought to his work.

“Known for his warmth, dedication, and unwavering compassion , Dr. Turpin brought light to our hallways and comfort to countless patients and families. He was a dedicated and deeply valued clinician who made everyone around him better,” the organization said in a statement.

Officials also highlighted his work with local emergency medical services and the relationships he helped build between healthcare workers and the communities they served.

“As EMS Director, Dr. Turpin was also a dedicated advocate and partner to our local EMS community. His leadership and commitment helped strengthen the relationships between Ephraim McDowell Health and the EMS professionals who work tirelessly to care for our communities,” the statement added.

To honor his passing, hundreds gathered while he was taken to his home

On Wednesday, November 11, hundreds of emergency responders, friends , colleagues, and former patients lined the route from the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington to Stanford.

Many of the people who came out had worked with Turpin or had been under his care. His nurses and fellow medical professionals also joined the procession.

Guerrant said the turnout reflected the respect and affection people had for their friend.

“It was an honor to be able to participate in taking him home, and it was very impactful on his family to be able to see the lives he touched,” he said.

“There were hundreds of emergency responders that had interacted with James over his career that felt the need to come out and pay their respects. We had patients he had cared for in the hospital; his nurses were there. I even had a colleague call us from China and relay how much she thought of James,” Guerrant said.

He added that the procession showed “how much he was appreciated and what an impact he had.”

Away from the hospital, Turpin was a devoted husband and father

Turpin had been married to Amy Harrison Turpin since 2001, and the couple shared a son, Jon.

His obituary described family life as his greatest source of happiness . “Of all the roles he had, being a father and husband meant the most to him,” the obituary stated.

Turpin enjoyed spending time with his family, especially going on Jeep rides and working on projects around the house. He and his son also shared a love of movies and television.

“Junior and his son Jon enjoyed watching Marvel movies and Star Wars together,” the obituary noted. He also enjoyed watching Gold Rush and Moonshiners .

Friends knew him as “Junior,” and those closest to him remembered his friendly nature and the happiness he tried to bring to others.

His wife Amy summed up his outlook on life in a simple sentence. “He wanted everyone to be happy.”​

News of Turpin's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from people who remembered him as a caring doctor and a kind person

One person wrote, “Dr. Turpin has touched so many lives, gained the respect of many, and made a great impact in the community! May his soul rest in eternal peace; may his memories be a blessing. Our deepest and most sincere condolences to his family. Prayers for his family and friends.”

Another person described the loss as devastating for both his loved ones and the medical community.

“A huge loss for the medical community, a loss for his family and friends. Prayers for all that are grieving at this time. Dr. Turpin touched my family's heart and so many others. Rest in peace.”

Others remembered how he made patients feel comfortable and cared for.

“You all lost a great one. Made me feel like family every time I saw him,” one commenter shared.

Another tribute read, “He was one of the best! Fort Logan will never have another like him! The most down-to-earth person I know and loved caring for his patients!! He will be greatly missed!”

People also sent prayers to his loved ones and everyone affected by his passing.

“Prayers for the family, friends, and coworkers ,” one person wrote.

"Was truly one of the nations best doctor," wrote one netizen