DJ Khaled

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

$100 million, 2026 est.

American

November 26, 1975

New Orleans, Louisiana, US

51 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is DJ Khaled?



Khaled Mohamed Khaled is an American record producer renowned for creating star-studded hip-hop anthems with major global artists. He developed his booming persona as a Miami radio DJ before starting his successful record imprint.





Khaled rose to nationwide fame after his 2006 debut effort Listennn... the Album reached top charts. That breakthrough project launched his signature hype-man style, and music followers across the world frequently spot him wearing massive gold chains.

Early Life and Education



Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Khaled Mohamed Khaled grew up in a supportive Palestinian immigrant household. His parents worked as musicians performing traditional Arabic music, which inspired his deep love for rhythm and sound during early childhood.





He later attended Dr. Phillips High School after his family relocated to Florida. During those formative high school years, he spent long hours mixing tracks in his garage before moving to Miami to launch his professional career.

Notable Relationships



Over two decades, DJ Khaled has maintained a steady relationship with his longtime partner and eventual wife, Nicole Tuck. The couple met in the 1990s prior to his international fame, standing together as his music career evolved into a global brand.





The producer shares two sons, Asahd and Aalam, with whom he maintains a visible public life. He frequently features both children as executive producers on his studio albums and includes them in major red-carpet events.

Career Highlights



Khaled built his reputation producing hit compilation albums packed with prominent stars. His 2016 release Major Key topped the Billboard 200 chart, while single "I'm the One" featuring Justin Bieber achieved multi-platinum certification worldwide.





Beyond music production, he expanded his brand into publishing, fashion, and dining. He authored the best-selling book The Keys, launched the We the Best Music Group imprint, and secured high-profile commercial partnerships with major global companies.





His catalog has earned multiple industry honors across two decades of output. To date, he has secured a Grammy Award for "Higher" alongside numerous BET Awards, cementing Khaled as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote



“The key is to make it. To make it, you’ve got to stay focused, stay clean, stay fresh, and keep moving.”