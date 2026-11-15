55 Divorce Lawyers Share Dirty Secrets About Couples That Had No Business Being This Messy

Not a divorce lawyer, but this happened with a family member. Both parties were unhappy, and mutually decided they didn't want to be married anymore. This was back in the day where it was more viable to be a single income family. She was a homemaker for 30+ years, raising their 4 kids. He was fine with her leaving and them getting a divorce. However, he felt that she shouldn't get anything in the divorce. She didn't deserve the house, or one of the cars, or any portion of the savings/retirement, because he was the one who worked. Since he was the only one who worked, every one of the assets was his to keep. Obviously, their respective divorce lawyers, and the court, disagreed. He went through 3 different lawyers, who each fired him b/c of his toxic attitude when they weren't able to secure the divorce judgment he wanted (he keeps everything, she gets nothing). Then, he decided that the court wasn't allowed to pass any judgements in the case if he wasn't present. So he just stopped attending any of the hearings. Which worked the first two times. After rescheduling twice, the court lost patience and just ruled in her favor on every item b/c he wasn't there to contest anything. I'm very sure that in the end, they just followed the state's given guidelines for dividing things up. But yeah.....he probably deserved to get burned a bit more than he did, given how he handled it all.