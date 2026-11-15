55 Divorce Lawyers Share Dirty Secrets About Couples That Had No Business Being This Messy

#1
I had a client in a custody case that initially I thought had a great case against her ex but as the case went on, I believe her behavior was potentially more harmful toward the children than the ex, borderline munchausen by proxy.
#2
What's more typical, is to have a client come to you with a horror story about how horrible their spouse is, and then you find out that both of them are absolutely horrible people and deserve each other.
One story that comes to mind, was investigating a doctor his wife was upset because he was supposedly having an affair with one of the nurses. She tells me that her and him had gotten into an argument, he didn't push her or hit her he just gently moved her out the front door and locked it. She said she had to go around to the back door and crawl in the dog door to get back in the house. She told him that she was not going to have intimacy with him until he apologized. Apparently he never apologized and 8 years later he decided to have an affair with a nurse.
I can do this all day....
#3
After the transplant... he divorced his wife for a younger hottie.
In the United States alone, 662,950 divorces and annulments were recorded in 2024, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. That's a staggering number of marriages coming to an end, and not every couple parts ways because they grew apart.
Sometimes, one partner discovers that the person they shared a home and a life with has been keeping some pretty serious secrets. These revelations can make an already painful divorce harder to stomach.
#4
Because neither parent wanted them.
#5
#6
Keeping secrets from your spouse might seem like an easy way to avoid an uncomfortable conversation, but it can create problems that are harder to deal with later. Research has found that when people suspect their partners are hiding things, it can damage trust in the relationship.
This can gradually wear away at the connection between two people, leaving one partner constantly wondering what else they haven't been told. Nobody wants to feel like they need detective skills just to get an honest answer in their marriage.
#7
Couple had two kids: one healthy, one severely disabled. Like 24-hour-a-day care, more surgeries than birthdays, will never have a normal life, might maybe possibly learn to speak a word or two eventually, will never be out of diapers.
Client's idea of the divorce was that his soon-to-be ex wife would take the disabled kid and move out of the house. He would keep the house and the healthy kid, and his girlfriend would move in. He would contribute nothing to the ex wife, and nothing toward the care of the disabled kid, for the rest of his life. They would just... evaporate.
The judge was not impressed.
She got everything the judge could possibly give her. The house, the nicer car, both kids, alimony and the maximum child support allowed by law. I think the judge would have turned the guy over his knee and spanked him if it had been possible.
#8
#9
One particularly painful secret a spouse can uncover is finding out that their partner has been seeing someone else or carrying on a whole relationship behind their back. A study that looked at people's reasons for divorce identified infidelity as the most commonly reported cause among those interviewed.
Being cheated on can shatter the trust a couple has spent years building, leaving the betrayed partner feeling hurt and humiliated. To make matters worse, they may also have been exposed to infections without even knowing it.
#10
#11
#12
Sometimes, the biggest shock isn't another person, but the resentment that's been quietly building up over the years. One spouse may have felt neglected, struggled with unequal responsibilities, or grown unhappy with the direction of their marriage without ever being honest about it.
Instead, they bottle up their feelings until the frustration becomes impossible to ignore. By the time those feelings spill out, it’s already too late to work through.
#13
#14
She kicked my brother out of the house several times for 1) having a job and wanting to actually keep a small portion of his earnings, 2) accused him of cheating even though his ONLY time away from her was his time at work and the few minute drive to and from it. 3) opening his own bank account. 4) opening it again after having closed it on her demand (she had actually driven him to the bank to make him close it the first time)
She literally wouldn't let him have an account of his own, and would then lock him out of the house for weeks on end.
That was the end of that.
Pro life tip: don't marry a malignant narcissist.
#15
My ex was a disbarred Yale Law grad who knew nothing about family law. He was also an extreme narsisist/sociopath who couldn't grasp that everything wasn't his.
His lawyer called my lawyer to apologize on a professional level for the documents he was about to be send- explaining my ex insisted.
He wanted her to know he didn't write it and it wasn't to be taken seriously.
Financial secrets can also cause a lot of tension between spouses. Some people rack up debt or hide how much they're spending, hoping their partner won't notice.
A National Endowment for Financial Education survey found that 43% of U.S. adults who shared finances with a partner had hidden some financial information from them. About 85% reported that it affected their relationship. That's a lot of couples dealing with money troubles that could have been avoided with a little honesty.
#16
Someone else in the office had a family case where she decided she wasn’t going to work for the client anymore because they were becoming increasingly difficult to deal with. It was a long time ago so I can’t remember for sure but after we stopped working for them I think they started harassing the solicitor. Calling her multiple times a day and just generally being a nuisance.
A couple of days later I realise a car has been sat in our car park for quite a while with people inside and just staring into my ground floor office. I ask the receptionist what’s going on and we realise it’s this person that has been ditched as a client. The branch manager went out to the car and told them it was a private car park and they were going to have to leave. There was a lot of shouting on the ex-client’s part plus whoever was in the car with them.
Eventually they leave but the strange part was that they filmed the entire thing as if them sat on private property attempting to harass the staff was a win for them? I’ve no idea what happened to them but I sure hope they didn’t get custody of the kids.
#17
Had a client who had visitation with his daughter every two weeks over Skype. He comes to me saying that she never shows up. I go to the other side and ask what is going on. They tell me that the daughter waits every time and my client never shows up. I resend the schedule out to my client and the other lawyer and remind everyone to show up.
Two weeks later and my client is back telling me that his daughter didn't show up. I send the schedule to everyone again with stronger wording about showing up. The other lawyer tells me that my client is lying because the daughter has showed up every time and he has never even logged on.
We go through this charade a few times and finally I start sending reminders to both parties about the evening's Skype session. After about the third time of sending reminders on the day of, my client emails me that it's not the right day for the Skype.
This idiot had been signing in on the wrong every other week for months and had never once bothered to check the schedule that I had repeatedly given him or read the reminders I had sent. I had felt bad that he hadn't been able to see his daughter before this but after... not a whole lot of sympathy.
#18
Once a couple starts sorting out their finances during divorce, some of those hidden details can become harder to hide. In cases involving financial settlements, both parties may have to disclose information about their income, property, debts, and other assets.
The UK judiciary's guide to sorting out finances after divorce explains that spouses are expected to provide full and honest financial information during the process. So that account your partner never mentioned, or the debt they conveniently forgot about, may need some explaining after all.