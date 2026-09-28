Dita Von Teese

September 28, 1972

Rochester, Michigan, US

54 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Dita Von Teese?



Dita Von Teese is an American burlesque dancer widely known for her immaculate vintage style. She single-handedly revived classic theater by transforming historical showgirl aesthetics into a celebrated and highly successful global performance art.





Her mainstream breakthrough followed a highly publicized cover shoot for Playboy magazine. This pictorial secured her global pin-up status and launched her international variety tours. Audiences worldwide now recognize her for her signature giant martini glass routine.

Early Life and Education



Heather Sweet grew up in Rochester, Michigan, with her working-class parents and sisters. Her mother, an avid fan of Golden Age cinema, fostered an early love for retro fashion and vintage lingerie dressing.





By age thirteen, she was performing as a classically trained solo ballet dancer. The family later relocated to California, where she attended University High School while working at a local lingerie store to buy her first corsets.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decades, several high-profile romances have marked her public life. She was married to musician Marilyn Manson in 2005 and later dated French aristocrat Louis-Marie de Castelbajac.





More recently, she has been in a long-term relationship with visual designer Adam Rajcevich. The couple began dating in 2014, and they continue to share a private life together in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights



Classic burlesque performance found its modern champion in her opulent, high-budget stage revues. Her acclaimed productions, including Strip, Strip, Hooray! and Glamonatrix, played to sold-out theater crowds across Europe and North America.





Her distinctive style expanded into successful business ventures, including lingerie and luxury fragrance lines. She launched her signature lingerie brand and released four distinct perfumes, translating her personal aesthetic into a lucrative retail empire.





Her global influence extends far beyond her theatrical shows and brand endorsements. She starred in Taylor Swift's “Bejeweled” music video and appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, cementing her status as an enduring pop icon.

Signature Quote



“You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there is still going to be someone who hates peaches.”