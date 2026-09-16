Wherever you look, buildings are everywhere, blocking the skyline and filling up all our open spaces. Even though a concrete jungle can provide plenty of comfortable homes, it still feels like a dystopian nightmare when everything is grey and soulless.

That’s why folks are becoming more aware of urban hellscapes around the world that don’t seem like they should exist in the first place. You can check out all the shocking photos in this list, but be warned: it might paint quite a grim picture.