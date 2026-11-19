The word potluck goes back to the 1500s, when it meant whatever happened to be in the pot when an unexpected guest turned up for dinner. The luck belonged to the guest. It has nothing to do with the potlatch ceremonies of the Pacific Northwest, a mix-up people make all the time. Four centuries later, the guest still takes the gamble, and now they also have to carry the pot.

And luck really might not be on your side. The CDC estimates that 48 million Americans get sick from food every year, around 128,000 end up in the hospital, and for about 3,000, that was their last meal. Restaurants get inspected, and in some cities they have to post a letter grade in the window, so you know where you stand. Nobody has ever sent an inspector to your coworker's house, so her kitchen runs on her own confidence.