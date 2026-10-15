Director Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of deliberately humiliating her in front of her crew when they worked together several years back.

In a recent interview, Spheeris claimed the actress gave her a “mean-spirited” gift that she was forced to open in front of everyone, leaving her embarrassed on set.

A source later shared Aniston’s thoughts on the same gift.

Highlights Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of humiliating her on set several years back.

Spheeris and Aniston were two of the five prominent women who directed short stories for the anthology ‘Five.’

An insider spoke about whether Aniston remembered the gift or not.

Penelope Spheeris accused Jennifer Aniston of humiliating her in front of her crew

Penelope Spheeris and Jennifer Aniston worked together on the 2011 Lifetime movie Five , an anthology of short films centered on the subject of breast cancer.

The two stars were joined by three other prominent women from the entertainment industry, Alicia Keys, Demi Moore, and Patty Jenkins, directing the five short stories.

The film was nominated for Outstanding Direction of a TV Film at the Directors Guild Awards

Recalling their time working on the film , now-80-year-old Spheeris claimed the Friends star gave her a d*ldo” with rhinestones as a gift.

“It was a mean-spirited d*ldo to humiliate me in front of the whole crew,” she said during her recent appearance on the Moynihan Report podcast.

“I open it. There's a f***ing d*ldo in there. In front of the whole crew,” the director recalled

The adult toy “had rhinestones pasted on it. You couldn't even use it,” she told interviewer Michael Moynihan , who began laughing at her story.

As Spheeris narrated the tale, she said a producer approached her “with a gift box, and I go: ‘Well, that's cute, so sweet.’”

“I open it. There's a f***ing d*ldo in there. In front of the whole crew, I'm supposed to open up a d*ldo. Thanks,” she continued.

Spheeris wasn’t even sure if Aniston was the one who gave her the naughty gift . But she remembered seeing Aniston at an event with “the same kind of gift box in her hand” as the one used for the toy.

“And she comes over to where I'm at, and I said: ‘Oh, what you got in there, another d*ldo?’ She said, ‘No, it's a present for Marta Kauffman,’” she added.

“But it was the same box. It was the same gift box. So those are Jennifer Aniston's gift box,” she continued. “So yeah, I'll get sued for that, but whatever.”

An insider spoke about whether Aniston remembered the incident or not

Following Spheeris’ revelations, a source familiar with the situation claimed Aniston had “no recollection of her ever having given this gift,” they told the Daily Mail .

The insider then wondered why the Morning Show star “wouldn't have given a card” with the adult toy if it was indeed from her.

Aniston spoke about having to wear a super k*nky toy for one of her characters

Aniston once revealed that an adult toy was part of her character’s look for a scene in Horrible Bosses 2.

The character, a s**ually aggressive dentist, would wear provocative outfits, and in one scene, she had a super k*nky adult toy around her neck.

“Was that a necklace? I first thought it was a monocle,” talk show host Conan O'Brien asked Aniston during an interview.

“No, that's a c**k ring,” she replied.

The Marley & Me actress explained that she had picked out the toy herself to wear as a necklace in one scene.

“It was an active choice. They laid out the jewelry, and I just gravitated towards this,” she said.

She recalled trying it on and thinking it looked “unique" and “cool.”

“I kept on trying on other bits of her wardrobe, and I just kept it,” she continued. “They said, ‘Great, you chose the cock ring’. And I was like, ‘I’m sorry, come again?’”

“This is the most normal celebrity story I’ve ever heard actually,” one commented after Penelope Spheeris’ story