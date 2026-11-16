“Sickos”: NFL Team’s “Disgusting” Celebration Goes Viral As Fans Can’t Decide What To Make Of It

The Detroit Lions decided that scoring touchdowns wasn't entertaining enough.

So they decided to tap into a stomach-churning cult horror film for their touchdown celebration on Sunday, November 15.

“They think this is a flex???” the internet asked as viewers saw the unsettling move.

Detroit Lions leave NFL fans horrified with bizarre touchdown celebration

Highlights Detroit Lions players left NFL fans horrified with their bizarre touchdown celebration.

The formation reminded viewers of the horror film “The Human Centipede.”

“A human centipede celebration is INSANE,” said NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Detroit Lions later revealed where their bizarre touchdown celebration actually came from.

The Detroit Lions took on the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, as part of the NFL's International Games series, which brings regular-season American football games to audiences outside the U.S.

The Lions snagged a 35-10 victory during the game .

But some viewers were disgusted by the team’s celebratory move that came after wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored.

During the third quarter, St. Brown scored his second touchdown of the game, extending Detroit's lead to 28-3.

Rather than celebrating with a traditional victory dance or a simple high-five, St. Brown dropped to his hands and knees on the field.

His teammate Isaac TeSlaa quickly joined him, positioning himself directly behind St. Brown. His helmet-covered head lined up with the wide receiver's rear.

Other teammates joined them, forming a line and crawling forward together in a strange formation.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the bizarre celebration after scoring against the Patriots

For some viewers, the celebration appeared to reference The Human Centipede , a 2009 Dutch horror film directed by Tom Six.

The movie follows a deranged surgeon who kidnaps tourists and surgically connects one’s mouth to the others' an*s, creating what he calls a human centipede.

Some felt the Lions’ celebration resembled the notoriously disturbing element from the horror franchise.

“This is the craziest cele I’ve ever seen,” one said, while another wrote, “Those sickos thought of Germany and decided on Human Centipede for TD celly. Super Bowl bound.”

“Seven professional athletes crawled across an end zone in Germany on purpose. This will be studied,” wrote another.

“A human centipede celebration is INSANE,” said NFL insider Ari Meirov.

“This is disgusting. My kids were watching. Fine them all $500,000!” outraged podcaster Matt Froehlich wrote online.

Critics claimed the players should be fined for the celebration, which reminded them of The Human Centipede

Some assumed the celebration was a twisted tribute to the host country, given that The Human Centipede is set in Germany and features a German surgeon.

However, the Lions later revealed that their inspiration came from an old NFL Europe game and not the infamous horror film .

St. Brown admitted they didn’t come up with the idea themselves, saying Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka showed them an old NFL Europe highlight during a meeting before the game.

The video showed NFL Europe players joining together in a similar formation after scoring a touchdown.

St. Brown said they loved the celebration and decided they had to recreate it on the field .

“We were all laughing in the meeting room and said we've got to do it. I said, ‘First touchdown we got to do it,’” he told ESPN .



Calling his first touchdown “one of the most memorable” ones of his career, he said, “I scored the first TD, and I was too lit. I forgot to do it. So that was that.”

After scoring the second touchdown, he thought, “Now we need to do it.”

“I was on the ground when they pushed me,” he added. “I said TeSlaa, let's do the celebration. We all did it. It was lit.”

Detroit Lions later revealed where their bizarre touchdown celebration actually came from

The NFL has been cracking down on touchdown celebrations during the 2026 season.

The league and NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) issued a statement in October, explaining that three categories of gestures remain prohibited on the field.

These included violent gestures (including mimicking firearms, weapons, and other g*ng-related signs), dr*g-related gestures (including pretending to smoke or using illicit substances), and s**ual gestures.

St. Brown previously faced nearly $60,000 in fines for controversial gestures

In September, St. Brown told reporters that he was fined for his celebratory actions while playing against the Buffalo Bills.

He was seen mimicking the action of smok*ng a cigar**te on the field four times and was fined $14,000 for each time.

“It’s not good, man,” he told reporters at the time. “Fourteen-something times four. You do the math. But I’m appealing.”

“That celebration might leave a bad taste in some people’s mouths,” one commented online