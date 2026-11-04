#1 When You Forget To Include An Tram Stop Entrance
#2 I Want To Shake The Hand Of The Person Who Started This
#3 The People Want To Go Left
Nobody agrees on who first called it a desire path. Plenty of sources credit the French philosopher Gaston Bachelard, but that is an urban myth, and the real origin is lost somewhere in the grass. The concept has traveled the world under better names anyway. The Dutch say olifantenpad, or “elephant path.” In Japan it is kemonomichi, “a beast path.” English speakers say cow path or goat track, which might hint at how planners feel about the people using them.
#4 Hope You’re All Having A Lovely Day
#5 Someone Even Added Some Bar Padding!
#6 Must Avoid The Stairs
The math is on the walkers' side. Say a paved path runs 100 feet along one side of a lawn and 100 feet along the other, meeting at a right angle. The diagonal across the grass is about 141 feet instead of 200, so the shortcut saves nearly 59 feet. Pythagoras worked that out about 2,500 years ago, and planners keep drawing the right angle anyway.
#7 Avoiding The Curve
#8 I Want To Get Down
#9 Hilliard, Ohio
Dwight Eisenhower gets the credit for the smartest response. The story goes that when he was president of Columbia University, he told staff to hold off on paving the walkways until students had worn their own routes into the grass. Whether it happened exactly like that is hard to confirm, but the idea has stuck around because it's so sensible. Let people walk, watch where the mud forms, and pave the mud.
#10 A Couple Short Ones
#11 New Trees Means New Path
#12 There's Always Another Route To The Top
Christopher Alexander built a whole philosophy around that instinct. His 1977 book "A Pattern Language" laid out 253 patterns for designing towns, buildings, and the spaces in between, and the through line was that design should follow how people actually live in a place. Paths were no exception. He wrote it before most of us had ever seen a desire path on a phone screen, and the grass has been backing him up all the way.
#13 The Bike Path Insisted On A Curve. People Didn’t - Andalusia, Spain
#14 Desire Path: Miami Dade College - North Campus
#15 They Try To Keep Us Down And We Say No!
The software world got there too. "Pave the cowpaths" is a design principle meaning you should formalize the workarounds your users have already invented instead of forcing them down the route you built. It's the same lesson with a different vocabulary, and tech companies charge a lot of money for it.
#16 A Path So Beaten It Looks Official
#17 Switchbacks?? Where We’re Going, We Don’t Neeeed Switchbacks
#18 Sometimes, One Way Is Not Enough
Every desire path in this collection started with one person who looked at the official route and said "no thanks." Someone else followed, then ten more, then a few thousand, and none of them ever spoke to each other. Nobody held a meeting or took a vote. The grass just kept the minutes. Somewhere in there is a greater philosophical principle, but we are still trying to take a shortcut to figure it out.
Are you the kind of person who follows a desire path, or do you stick to the paved road? Tell us in the comments.