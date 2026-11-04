Every desire path in this collection started with one person who looked at the official route and said "no thanks." Someone else followed, then ten more, then a few thousand, and none of them ever spoke to each other. Nobody held a meeting or took a vote. The grass just kept the minutes. Somewhere in there is a greater philosophical principle, but we are still trying to take a shortcut to figure it out.

Are you the kind of person who follows a desire path, or do you stick to the paved road? Tell us in the comments.