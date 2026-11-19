When Kirsten Schwalbe became Denmark ’s oldest-ever person at 112, the milestone put her life in the spotlight and gave her celebrity status in the country.

Eventually, reporters began digging deep into her past and found that her new biography left out some dark chapters of her life.

Netizens had strong reactions to the news, saying: “Maybe she's living so long because she's afraid to face the final judgment?”

Highlights Kirsten Schwalbe became Denmark’s oldest-ever person at 112 years and 218 days.

Reports recently revealed she had connections to the country’s N*z* party, which she previously denied.

Her new biography also omitted her wartime party involvement, prompting the publisher to pledge further research.

Kirsten Schwalbe became the oldest Danish citizen on record after crossing 112 years and 218 days

Kirsten Schwalbe was 112 years and 218 days old when she became the oldest Dane on record , overtaking Karla Lindholm Jensen, who was 112 years and 217 days when she passed away in 2020.

Born in Salling in 1914, Kirsten came into the world just months before the start of World War I.

She grew up alongside eight other siblings.

The Danish supercentenarian had three children with her first husband, whom she married in 1938.

She previously made headlines along with her 104-year-old brother, Bertel, for being the “world’s oldest siblings.”

Kirsten’s name is also on the list of Europe’s 10 oldest living people. Britain’s Ethel Caterham, aged 117, holds the top spot on the list.

The supercentenarian said she “barely knew” what the N*zi Party was when she joined in 1941

Shortly after Kirsten became Denmark’s oldest-ever person, she was asked about whether she had N*z* sympathies.

Records from 1941 showed that she had joined the Danish National Socialist Workers’ Party in August of that year, while Denmark was under German occupation.

She denied having any support for N*z*sm and said she had paid little attention to politics at the time.

“I barely knew what it was, because I’ve never been interested in politics,” she told Danish news outlet TV Midtvest a couple of days after her age hit a new milestone.

Her late husband reportedly held a leadership position in the party that adopted the sw***ika and the Hitler salute from its German counterpart.

The party also embraced antisemitism and collaborated with N*z* Germany during the occupation.

Records reportedly show that she held leadership roles in the party during World War II

Now, newly uncovered documents reportedly show that Kirsten also held leadership roles of her own.

Documents from the Danish National Archives reportedly identify the silver-haired star as the acting leader of the party’s branch in Holstebro from August 1943 to July 1944.

She was also reportedly the head of its local women’s group around that time.

Danish historian Claus Bundgaard Christensen, who examined the records, described her as one of the “prominent N*z*s” in the area at the time.

“She was more than an ordinary member of the rank and file,” he said .

Details about Kirsten’s N*zi connections were missing from the book We Need Something to Laugh About , a recently published biography of her life by Frederik Helms and Line Morell Holm.

The family of the 112-year-old woman said she was “deeply affected” by the coverage

The book made no mention of Kirsten’s involvement in the party, which was reported last month by Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad.

Gyldendal, the book’s publisher, said the revelations left both the company and the authors by surprise.

It pledged to investigate further and include the findings in future editions.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the news, saying: “She's living trying to outrun the real judgement.”

“I doubt a woman was a prominent N*zi leader,” one commented on the news, while another said, “I bet she misses the good old days.”

“That statement suggests she played a much bigger role than people might have realized,” wrote another. “Sometimes the most influential people are the ones working behind the scenes, not just those in leadership positions. What made her stand out?”

“She was [on] the wrong side of history,” one commented online

As Kirsten’s N*zi connections made headlines, her family said she was “deeply affected” by the media coverage and had nothing more to add on the subject.

In the past, Kirsten has spoken about her astonishing age and whether she thinks about the future.

“I don’t care that I’m going to d*e soon; I don’t think about it. I don’t often think about the future,” she reportedly said during an interview on her 110th birthday.

“I enjoy the good days and my good mood,” she added.

During a 2024 interview with Berlingske, Kirsten credited her family genetics for playing a role in her long life, adding that four of her siblings also crossed the age of 100.

One of her daughters, Hanne Jensen, 86, said their record-breaking centenarian mother often forgets that her children are elderly citizens, too.

“She knows well enough that we are getting older, but she forgets that we can no longer withstand everything,” Hanne said last month, as quoted by the Copenhagen Post .

“So don’t believe in karma,” one commented online