The word "incel" started out as a support group. In the early 1990s, a Canadian university student who went by Alana built a website for lonely people called "Alana's Involuntary Celibacy Project," and anyone was welcome. She later handed it off and moved on, and she has said she was horrified by where the word ended up. She started a lonely hearts club, and the irony of her gender is not lost on us.

The vocabulary came from a different corner of pop culture. In The Matrix (1999), Morpheus offers Neo a red pill that shows him the truth about reality. Online men's communities adopted the "red pill" as shorthand for waking up to how they believe dating works. The incel version is the "blackpill," the belief that your romantic future is locked in by your looks, height, and genetics, and that nothing you do will change it.

Reddit banned r/incels in November 2017 for violating its rules on violent content, and r/IncelTears is where the screenshots of what the remaining forums post now get held up to the light.