#1 She's Right
#2 "If My Jawbones Were 0.5 Inches Wider, Women Wouldn't Notice My Misogyny And Lack Of Respect"
#3 Incel Expectations Of Customer Service
The word "incel" started out as a support group. In the early 1990s, a Canadian university student who went by Alana built a website for lonely people called "Alana's Involuntary Celibacy Project," and anyone was welcome. She later handed it off and moved on, and she has said she was horrified by where the word ended up. She started a lonely hearts club, and the irony of her gender is not lost on us.
The vocabulary came from a different corner of pop culture. In The Matrix (1999), Morpheus offers Neo a red pill that shows him the truth about reality. Online men's communities adopted the "red pill" as shorthand for waking up to how they believe dating works. The incel version is the "blackpill," the belief that your romantic future is locked in by your looks, height, and genetics, and that nothing you do will change it.
Reddit banned r/incels in November 2017 for violating its rules on violent content, and r/IncelTears is where the screenshots of what the remaining forums post now get held up to the light.
#4 The Harsh Truth
#5 I Thought I'd Never See The Day
#6 Interesting Idea
The loneliness beneath it is real, and many people want to sympathize with it. A 2021 survey by the Survey Center on American Life found 15% of men have no close friends, up from 3% in 1990. In 2018, Kate Julian reported in The Atlantic, citing the General Social Survey, that 28% of men aged 18 to 29 had no intercourse in the previous year, up from 18% in 2008.
In 2023, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory calling loneliness and isolation an epidemic. The trend is heartbreaking, but researchers who study it tend to point to shrinking social lives, not to women hoarding something they owe anyone. Angrily posting into a forum in the wee hours of the morning is the one activity guaranteed to shrink that social life further.
#7 Mgtow.jpg
#8 This Is The Closest Mgtow Has Ever Gotten To Going Their Own Way And I Fully Support It, The Fact That They Think This Would Bother Women Is Hilarious
#9 Just A Reminder
The jokes in this thread sit on top of something serious. In 2014, Elliot Rodger ended the lives of six people in Isla Vista, California, after posting videos and a manifesto blaming women for his isolation. In 2018, Alek Minassian posted praise for Rodger before driving a van into pedestrians in Toronto, and a Canadian judge convicted him in 2021 for sending 10 people to their graves. That history is why researchers watch these forums closely, and why a subreddit full of people dunking on them has an audience.
#10 Ouch, Vice Really Went For It
#11 Are Memes Allowed?
#12 Trying To Indoctrinate Teens, Post History Shows He’s At Least 21
The blackpill also has a clinical cousin called learned helplessness. In 1967, psychologists Martin Seligman and Steven Maier gave dogs electric shocks they couldn't escape. Later, when the dogs were put in a setup where escape was easy, many just lay down and took it. A recent survey of 54 self-identified incels found elevated rates of depression and anxiety, and the pattern fits. The forum isn't teaching anyone the world is fixed, but it is teaching them to stop trying the door.
#13 “Leave It To Incels To Find A Wrong Reason To Hate Ted Bundy”
#14 It’s Hard To Feel Bad For You If This Is What Has You Upset
#15 I Petition To Change This Subs Logo To This Exact Face Of The Stuart Of Gondor
The blackpill also says your looks are locked in, and that's the whole problem with the system. In 2015, psychologist Lucy Hunt and her colleagues Paul Eastwick and Eli Finkel tested what happens to that idea when people get to know each other. The longer two people had known each other before becoming a couple, the less their attractiveness ratings matched. Couples who met in a flash were far more likely to be paired up by looks. Couples who took their time were not. Appearance gets a vote at the first hello, but it loses its grip once you start talking, laughing, and noticing the other person's personality. Consider that myth debunked.
#16 Dude I Was Talking To Down The Hall At R/Niceguys
#17 Just Because I Look Up Shirtless Attractive Men In My Free Time Doesn't Mean I'm Gay. I Want To F**k Foids. You're Gay!
#18 Mgtow In A Nutshell
What people say they want doesn't hold up well either. In 2008, Eastwick and Finkel also ran speed-dating events where participants first filled out lists of what they wanted in a partner, such as looks, ambition, and earning power. Then they met a string of strangers for a few minutes each. The lists barely predicted who they ended up liking. Chemistry in the room mattered more than the checklist they brought. Anyone who has ever fallen for someone who was nothing like their "type" could have told the researchers that for free.