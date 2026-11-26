Santa has a flawless delivery record and absolutely no interest in where you are going to put anything. He drops off a mountain of presents and vanishes up the chimney, leaving you to work out where a dollhouse and forty-two tiny plastic accessories are supposed to live. Meanwhile, your closets are already full, and the garage has not seen its own floor since the last holiday. Last year's gifts are still sitting in a pile by the stairs, waiting for a decision nobody wants to make.
Fix it now, while the house is calm and the wrapping paper is still in the store. We rounded up some decluttering solutions that give every pile a place to go, from bins that slide under beds to hooks that turn bare walls into storage. Tackle one corner a day, and by Christmas Eve there will be real, empty space waiting for the new arrivals. Santa will never know how close he came to causing an avalanche, and your future self, walking across a clear floor on December 26th, will be very grateful.
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#1 This Might Look Like Toy Jail, But It Is A Kid Friendly Toy Storage Solution For The Toynami That Is On The Bring Of Taking Over The Room
Review: "I absolutely love this stuffed animal organizer! It's a great way to keep all the stuffed animals organized without taking up floor space. It fits perfectly in the corner and holds a surprising number of toys. I also love that the stuffed animals are visible and easy to access. The design is simple, practical, and looks great in my son's room. I'm very happy with this purchase and highly recommend it!" - Kleidy
#2 We Get It. Saving The Sea Turtles Is Hard. At Least This Reusable Straw Organizer Makes It A Little Easier
Review: "Easy to install and super strong adhesion. Fits right into my cabinet and stores a plethora of straws.
My type A personality is very pleased - very satisfactory organization tool." Abriel Begley
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#3 If You Are A Serial T-Shirt Collector, This T-Shirt Organizer Is Your Only Hope
Review: "I bought just one pack to see how well they worked. And I'm hooked, ordering more for the rest of my clothes! I keep my shirts in the closet on shelves and it's a mess after a while pulling out a shirt from the middle (wish I had a before pic, but it was a lot lIke the one in the description). With these I can pull out any shirt and not mess up the whole pile (especially if looking for a specific one)." - Avid Reader
#4 Expandable Mug Stackers Are Especially Handy For All Your Weirdly Shaped Novelty Mugs That You Refuse To Get Rid Of
Review: "Much sturdier than I expected. I have been stacking these tea cups without anything in between them and it makes me so nervous that they will fall over in the cabinet. The rubber grips the cups and I can move the whole stack easily." - H. Ball
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#5 Take Every Sock With No Friend And Pair Of Underpants With A Hole And Say Hasta La Visa. The Rest Can Find A New Home In These Drawer Organisers
Review: "These dividers are absolutely the perfect fix for a stuffed and messy sock and underwear drawer. I took all my socks, bras and underwear out of one drawer that just had everything you see on my bed stuffed in which didn’t allow me to find what I would be looking for immediately. I highly recommend these organizers! They are well made and even zip close on the bottom of each divider. The 3rd divider doesn’t fit nicely in my size drawer but I stuffed it in for now." - GLN
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#6 Before You Gift Someone Another Cap This Christmas, Maybe Opt For A Cap Organizer First
Review: "I have tried multiple hat racks. The wooden ones that expand/contract warp. The other plastic ones were too tight to get the hats on. This on just works with the spring loaded clips. I need to buy another set." - Michael Wienstroer
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#7 Finally Get A Grib On Your Junk Drawer With Some Clear Drawer Organisers
Review: "Perfect size variety for different items. Used them for my makeup and hair products. Also a huge fan of them being clear." - Marisol Cordero
#8 You Can Stop Playing Favorites With Your Water Bottles. This Storage Rack Lets You Access Them Equally
Review: "Love this! I set it in my cabinet and it fits perfectly. I was able to organize all my water bottles without me having to reach over them like I had to before which caused me to knock them over. Now they stay in one spot and don’t roll off." - Amazon Customer
#9 At Least With An Overhead Storage Solution, The Mess Will Be Out Of Your Line Of Sight
Review: "I just installed these racks and couldn't be happier. I got this idea from some of my friends who had these installed, but they had a cheaper version, and they were a bit flimsy. I had been contemplating that, but when I checked the reviews of FLEXIMOUNTS, I'm glad I went with this brand because this is rock solid. It does not move, and it surely can hold material really well. Highly recommended." - Amazon Customer
#10 Toss Out That Oregano From The 90s And Bring Order To Your Pantry With This Spice Rack
Review: "We have a small cupboard for spices this shelf was perfect. You can make it wide or narrow. 3 different height configurations and easy to put together also used it bathroom cupboard no medicine cabinet worked great in our towel cupboard great value. Slides easy looks neat." - Betty
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#11 We Aren't Judging Your Handbag Collection, Just The Way You Store It. This Season, Try Organizing All Your Bag Babies With This Handbag Storage Instead
Review: "Love this!!!! Way better than any other option I’ve found for purse storage that’s easily accessible! Will most likely purchase another highly recommend." - Sydney
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#12 A Belt Organizer Ensures They Keep Up Your Pants And Appearances
Review: "This is a very cool way to store belts. For years I had mine hanging on a hook rack and thought that was good enough. Regularly, my belts ended up stacked on top of each other, then I needed to take a belt or two off a hook to get the one I needed. This actually lets me see each belt, open the tray and go. Most of my belts fit just fine. Thicker western style belts do not fit." - MT
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#13 Stop Tossing Your Lids Into Your Plastic Black Hole And Use A Lid Organizer Instead
Review: "I am always looking for innovative ways to organize my kitchen, and this product was perfect for just that. I was able to use it for some smaller containers and their lids, and it cleaned up the drawer nicely. Perfect size, great value for the money, and it organized the drawer perfectly!" - McKenzie
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#14 Still Holding On To Chain Mail From 1997? Get Rid Of All Your Hoarded Papers And Have Fun While Doing It With A Hungry Paper Shredder
Review: "I work remote and to shred client notes. But I also wanted something for my banking statements and expired credit cards. The sample photo are of one credit card. The full pile of shreds was much larger. Quiet and efficient. And powers with a power cord. Has options for Auto, Forward, Reverse, and Off. Didn't overheat shredding 2 credit cards. I also bought this in white but then realized my home office had more black so I swapped out for the black one. The white was an easy return." - Mia
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#15 Maximize Your Closet's Wasted Space With These Foldable Organizers
Review: "I'm so happy with this purchase! First, they are so easy to put together and I'm impressed with the quality. Very sturdy and they function like drawers where they are easy to slide in and out. Made my unorganized closet look 10x better!" - Audra
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#16 Did You Know Your Toiletries Expire? Throw Out Those Crusty Conditioners And Set Up Some Organizing Shelves That Will Make Your New System A Breeze To Maintain
Review: "Love these for my bathroom cabinets! I had everything placed in the cabinets without these organizers and every time I tried to grab something everything toppled. This helps keep everything looking nice and organized." - Sarah Hayes
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#17 Tackle Your Utensil Drawer With An Expandable Drawer Organizer that Finally Fills All Those Awkwardly Sized Spaces
Review: "Perfect size and adjusts perfectly to my drawer size. Has ample space for all the things I wanted to separate in my silverware drawer! Quality is excellent, sturdy, and the color was perfect. worth the money spent on a newer one. Highly recommend!" - Cassidy
#18 When Winter Is Over, Your Blankets Need To Be Sealed Away In Vacuum Storage Bags That Keep Them Safe Against Dust And Bugs, And Keep You Sande From Overflowing Closets
Review: "I have been using these vacuum seal bags a lot for packing and storing. It’s very good quality and sturdy plastic. It comes with its own hand pump that does the job in few seconds." - Sana Baig
#19 A Chic Storage Basket Does Double Duty: It Looks Pretty While Keeping All Your Chaos Contained
Review: "This basket is perfect! When it says XX-Large it was correct! Love the color, well made and was a great price. The delivery packaging also a plus! All around great purchase!" - Carol Price
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#20 Get To The Back Of Your Fridge And Throw Out All Those Expired Condiments. Also Use A Fridge Lazy Susan From Now On To Give The Back Of Your Fridge Some Love
Review: "This fits nicely in the fridge and seems sturdy. We have a counter depth fridge and this makes it easier to access the stuff in the back. No more lost and forgotten yogurts!" - Heather M.
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile