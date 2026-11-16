Dean McDermott: Bio And Career Highlights

Dean McDermott

6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

$0.5 million, 2026 est.

Canadian

November 16, 1966

Toronto, Canada

60 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Dean McDermott?



Dean McDermott is a Canadian actor and charismatic presenter with extensive television credits. His adaptable performing style allowed a smooth move from police procedurals to hosting unscripted culinary programs for major cable networks.





He rose to public prominence playing Constable Renfield Turnbull on the acclaimed series Due South. That breakout performance firmly established his reputation across North American network television and film.

Early Life and Education



Dean McDermott grew up in a busy household in Toronto. Raised alongside three sisters by parents David and Doreen McDermott, he developed an early passion for performing and dramatic arts at home.





He later attended North Albion Collegiate Institute in the Rexdale neighborhood. Participating in community theater and high school productions, he honed the natural performing abilities that eventually launched his professional acting career.

Notable Relationships



A high-profile marital history has kept McDermott in the celebrity spotlight. He was previously married to Canadian television host Mary Jo Eustace before wedding actress Tori Spelling after meeting on a film set.





McDermott co-parents five children with Spelling and shares one son with Eustace. Following his divorce from Spelling, he has prioritized family balance while keeping his personal life relatively grounded.

Career Highlights



McDermott built a varied screen resume spanning feature films and episodic television. His acting credits include prominent roles in the series Due South and Slasher, along with feature appearances in Western drama Open Range.





Beyond acting, he carved out a successful path in culinary television. He won the competition series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, hosted two seasons of Chopped Canada, and authored the family cookbook The Gourmet Dad.

Signature Quote



“You have to roll with the punches in life, keep moving forward, and always stay true to who you are.”