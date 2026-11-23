I had a childhood friend with a lot of baggage.



I tried to help her not be so obsessed with people she didn’t like. She would cyber stalk ex friends and always have drama with other women.



There were many psycho behaviors, including her not wanting me to have my own gym membership so i would be dependent on her to workout. I got my own membership as soon as i good afford it.



The last straw for me was when I asked if she wanted to meet at the gym the next day.



When she arrived I had my other girlfriend there as well. She was furious. (We are all married to men. She knew the woman. She is the kindest, most chill person) She gave us both attitude, dirty looks and then ignored us.



She left early. Then she texted me to say “I didn’t see your car in the parking lot”



That was it. She was mad I carpooled with my neighbor. She drove the parking lot to make sure my car wasn’t there.



That was enough for me. I wrote her a very clear letter why it was it. Had a big girl panties convo. She still gives me the dirtiest looks if she sees me.