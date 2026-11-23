In a perfect world, the friendships we’ve built will last our entire lifetime. Ideally, the people we’ve been with through thick and thin will always be there during the most important milestones.
But of course, real life doesn’t work that way. Some people we’ve grown close with may do something to destroy our trust, which ultimately ruins the relationship. In many cases, that erosion of trust is irreparable.
Here are some examples, courtesy of people who candidly shared their stories in a Reddit thread from a while back. If you have your own experiences you want to get off your chest, feel free to share them in the comments.
#1
Left his wife and kids and thought he was an alpha Chad for it. Ghosted him and so did our other friends. He later came crawling back to his wife and kids, his wife serving him divorce papers.
7points
#2
Said something about my wife being fat. He was drunk so I let it go. Happened again a few months later and I decided three would be the limit. It was. The end of a 15 year friendship.
7points
#3
A friend stole an expensive handbag from someone she knew then laughed about how she "helped her look for it" while the girl was crying. She told me like it was the funniest thing ever but I knew instantly our friendship was over.
7points
#4
A friend asked me to be less popular and social so that she would get more attention. I wasn’t trying to be popular and I certainly wasn’t trying to “eclipse” her. I tried being introverted and asocial for a while (because I felt guilty) but it was too weird. Decided we were better off apart.
7points
#5
This happened sometime after I turned 20. My friends called me up at 10pm at night asking me to make a taco bell run for them. I did it cause I was offered free food. But I felt hurt I hadn't been invited to the hang out to begin with.
The next time I hung out with them, they were all laughing about something. I simply asked what it was about. I was told that, "You're not in the circle."
I got up, grabbed my stuff and left. Never spoke to any of them again.
The next time I hung out with them, they were all laughing about something. I simply asked what it was about. I was told that, "You're not in the circle."
I got up, grabbed my stuff and left. Never spoke to any of them again.
6points
#6
Said that mixing races was an abomination and shouldn't be allowed to happen.
I'm mixed. My partner is black. Our kids are obviously mixed. The guy was in his thirties and his mom handled his paychecks for him, so wasn't that bright to begin with anyway.
I'm mixed. My partner is black. Our kids are obviously mixed. The guy was in his thirties and his mom handled his paychecks for him, so wasn't that bright to begin with anyway.
6points
#7
I found out two of my "friends" were gossiping about my divorce. They hadn't even shown up for me while it was happening so who knows what they were telling people.
6points
#8
Everyone told me they were staying in for the night. Their car broke down, and they call me for help. That was the last straw. I got better friends.
5points
#9
He put paw patrol on tv for his 2yo daughter so he could use substances in the bathroom. Generously offered me some which I politely declined. I'm no saint by any means, but that was a little much for me. That was part of my inspiration to get sober.
5points
#10
My ex best friend bragged about him cheating on his girlfriend. I told her and ghosted him.
5points
#11
We were both in another city and away from our families for the Christmas holidays. I invited her and her partner over for Christmas dinner. I bought all the fixings and worked for days making things. I was up early on Christmas day cooking and getting it all ready.
I was also having a miscarriage. I kept doing the food prep and cooking because I felt bad if I cancelled and she'd have to spend the day without family.
An hour or so before dinner I texted her and said things were looking good for our start time. She texted back and told me she had booked a flight and was back home with her family for the holidays and had been there for several days. She thanked me for making the meal and apologized for not letting me know sooner.
That was it. I realized she and I valued our friendship differently. I stopped spending any extra effort on her after that.
I was also having a miscarriage. I kept doing the food prep and cooking because I felt bad if I cancelled and she'd have to spend the day without family.
An hour or so before dinner I texted her and said things were looking good for our start time. She texted back and told me she had booked a flight and was back home with her family for the holidays and had been there for several days. She thanked me for making the meal and apologized for not letting me know sooner.
That was it. I realized she and I valued our friendship differently. I stopped spending any extra effort on her after that.
5points
#12
Borrowed money, never mentioned it again, then posted vacation photos the next week. Never got the money back nor the friend...
5points
#13
After leaving a 5.5 year long toxic relationship during a very vulnerable time, a friend who i believed was showing me kindness was actually working an angle to convince me to date him.
bye.
bye.
5points
#14
My then teenage daughter was critically ill with an aggressive cancer in late 2016/early 2017, right as the threat to repeal the ACA was happening. She did survive and is doing better.
When we explained to friends that if the protections of the ACA went away, specifically the prohibitions on lifetime caps (we were using $300K of healthcare per month) and pre-existing conditions - we could very well lose access to the healthcare that we desperately needed to save my daughter's life.
Several "friends" responded "don't politicize your child" or "that's rare, so it doesn't matter".
Every time we got a comment like that, that was the last day we were "friends" with that person. Blocked everywhere and moved on.
Not coincendentally, some of these same people wanted to pray with my daughter even though we were atheist. Basically, use our tragedy to undermine the values/religious upbringing we were doing with our children.
When we explained to friends that if the protections of the ACA went away, specifically the prohibitions on lifetime caps (we were using $300K of healthcare per month) and pre-existing conditions - we could very well lose access to the healthcare that we desperately needed to save my daughter's life.
Several "friends" responded "don't politicize your child" or "that's rare, so it doesn't matter".
Every time we got a comment like that, that was the last day we were "friends" with that person. Blocked everywhere and moved on.
Not coincendentally, some of these same people wanted to pray with my daughter even though we were atheist. Basically, use our tragedy to undermine the values/religious upbringing we were doing with our children.
5points
#15
After russia invaded Ukraine, she said she'd be super happy to see them come and occupy our country too. She didn't even speak russian, had no russian roots, but was still completely brainwashed.
5points
#16
He always talked about the two of us spring each other in times of need, then moved to California to be a DJ. That didn't work out and he moved back. I moved an hour away to live with my partner and he lost his mind.
5points
#17
Got invited to a party by a popular girl when I was in high school. I thought we had become friends when we were making a movie for art class together for half a year.
I live somewhere where people in high school generally don’t have a licence since you had to be 18 at the time. My mom had driven me there, I got her a gift, bought new clothes, the whole shebang.
Got there, went up to her to congratulate her. She straight up told me: “oh, I don’t actually want you here, I only invited you because I felt like I had to because of the project. Can you go home now?” She then refused to give me the coupons you needed for beverages.
I couldn’t. My mom was driving home, it was a 30min drive (which is relatively far where I come from). So I sat by myself outside for three hours until I worked up the courage to call my mom to come pick me up.
Never sproke to her again and never will again.
I live somewhere where people in high school generally don’t have a licence since you had to be 18 at the time. My mom had driven me there, I got her a gift, bought new clothes, the whole shebang.
Got there, went up to her to congratulate her. She straight up told me: “oh, I don’t actually want you here, I only invited you because I felt like I had to because of the project. Can you go home now?” She then refused to give me the coupons you needed for beverages.
I couldn’t. My mom was driving home, it was a 30min drive (which is relatively far where I come from). So I sat by myself outside for three hours until I worked up the courage to call my mom to come pick me up.
Never sproke to her again and never will again.
5points
#18
My best friend was a first time father. He told me that if his daughter would come home with another girl/woman one day, he would disown her on the spot. I was in shock and so darn confused, I asked a few more questions, told him how disappointed I was and we never had the same contact as before. I knew it was over. Let it fizzle out over a few weeks.
12 year long friendship and this was 5 years ago. Never looked back.
12 year long friendship and this was 5 years ago. Never looked back.
5points
#19
I had a childhood friend with a lot of baggage.
I tried to help her not be so obsessed with people she didn’t like. She would cyber stalk ex friends and always have drama with other women.
There were many psycho behaviors, including her not wanting me to have my own gym membership so i would be dependent on her to workout. I got my own membership as soon as i good afford it.
The last straw for me was when I asked if she wanted to meet at the gym the next day.
When she arrived I had my other girlfriend there as well. She was furious. (We are all married to men. She knew the woman. She is the kindest, most chill person) She gave us both attitude, dirty looks and then ignored us.
She left early. Then she texted me to say “I didn’t see your car in the parking lot”
That was it. She was mad I carpooled with my neighbor. She drove the parking lot to make sure my car wasn’t there.
That was enough for me. I wrote her a very clear letter why it was it. Had a big girl panties convo. She still gives me the dirtiest looks if she sees me.
I tried to help her not be so obsessed with people she didn’t like. She would cyber stalk ex friends and always have drama with other women.
There were many psycho behaviors, including her not wanting me to have my own gym membership so i would be dependent on her to workout. I got my own membership as soon as i good afford it.
The last straw for me was when I asked if she wanted to meet at the gym the next day.
When she arrived I had my other girlfriend there as well. She was furious. (We are all married to men. She knew the woman. She is the kindest, most chill person) She gave us both attitude, dirty looks and then ignored us.
She left early. Then she texted me to say “I didn’t see your car in the parking lot”
That was it. She was mad I carpooled with my neighbor. She drove the parking lot to make sure my car wasn’t there.
That was enough for me. I wrote her a very clear letter why it was it. Had a big girl panties convo. She still gives me the dirtiest looks if she sees me.
5points
#20
Girl in high school tried to be my agony aunt to turn around and gossip about what I told her. Luckily her best friend told me after she did it for the first time and I'm great at making up stories. 3 months later everybody was convinced she was having hallucinations.
5points
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