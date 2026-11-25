They say every family has its secrets . Most of them are harmless, like what Dad plans to give Mom for Christmas or what you really think of her new casserole. We keep them to protect a surprise or spare someone’s feelings. But what happens when keeping a secret for one family member means lying to another? Suddenly you’re stuck in an impossible position: speak up, and you risk being blamed for breaking the family apart. Stay quiet, and you become part of the lie.

That’s exactly what happened to this 23-year-old woman, who spent three years hiding her dad’s biggest secret from her mom, until she just couldn’t anymore. Now her family is divided over whether she did the right thing, and she’s turned to the internet for answers.

A woman found out her dad was hiding something huge from her mom, and he begged her to keep quiet

She carried his secret for three years before deciding she was done

Three years of keeping quiet took its toll on the poster

There's no denying that finding out about a partner's infidelity is devastating, and the poster's mom was hit with more than most. Not only did she discover that her husband had been unfaithful, but he had a four-year-old to show for it, and he'd even recruited her own daughter to keep it all under wraps.

The affair alone would have been bad enough, but the secret around it did its own kind of damage. For three years, it sat at the table at every family dinner and every holiday, even though only two people there knew it existed. But here's the thing about family secrets : the person kept in the dark isn't always the one who suffers most. Sometimes it's the one told to keep quiet.

In an article for Scientific American, Columbia University psychologist Michael Slepian, whose research found that infidelity is among the most common secrets people keep, notes that secrecy has been linked to anxiety, depression, and even poorer health.

You might assume that’s down to the effort of hiding something: watching what you say, dodging questions, keeping your story straight—or maybe smiling while your mom talks about how much she trusts your dad. But Slepian explains that the hiding isn’t the main problem.

The real problem is that “you have to live with it, and think about it.”

We tend to ruminate on secrets like these, and the more often they creep back into our minds, the worse we feel. According to Slepian, simply thinking about a secret can leave us feeling inauthentic, worn out and isolated. When the secret is a parent’s affair , it can feel even heavier.

Author and former therapist Melissa Macomber says that children who find out about a parent’s cheating are often caught in a no-win situation. Keeping quiet is stressful, but telling someone comes with its own risks. As she puts it, “keeping secrets exacerbates our sense of isolation.”

But both Macomber and Slepian agree that talking to someone really does help. Not just because it feels good to get it off your chest, but because having someone to work through it with can change how you think about the secret, so it stops taking up so much room in your head.

That’s what therapy gave the poster: a place to put it down for a while, and someone asking the question she probably needed to hear, which was how long she was willing to carry something that was never hers to carry.

The last straw came after three long years, when her dad came to her, explained that the other woman was threatening to tell her mom unless he paid more, and asked his daughter to help him figure out how to keep it quiet. Two days later, she sat her mom down, and it was all out in the open.

What followed looked less like a "marital wound" and more like a "family rupture," to borrow the words of UK psychotherapist Anna Bulgakova . Her mom was devastated and went to stay with her sister. Her brother told her she should have stayed out of it. And her dad, ironically, accused her of betraying him and destroying the family.

So it's no surprise she was left wondering whether she'd done the right thing, or just the thing she could no longer avoid doing. What are your thoughts? What would you have done in her position?

The poster replied to some of the comments, admitting the hardest part is knowing she stayed silent for so long

Many commenters felt her dad had dumped his burden on her, then blamed her for finally putting it down

Nine days later, the woman shared an update

Commenters continued to support her, and she thanked many of them

People were quick to point out that the only person who "destroyed" the family was her dad