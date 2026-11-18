Getting back into dating comes with its complications, but typically the unpleasant experiences most folks have to deal with are awkward conversations and some ghosting. Unfortunately, there are people out there who can do a whole lot worse.
Be warned, some of the details in this story could be distressing. A woman turned to the internet after a serious encounter with a date, where he attempted to pass off a fake Plan B pill. His mistake was forgetting that she was a pharmacist. Folks online urged her to contact the authorities and did their best to help her.
Giving someone any kind of fake pill is a major red flag
So one woman wondered what to do when her date gave her Plan B that seemed off
She shared an update later
She also replied to some comments
Readers immediately suggested she contact the authorities
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile