Dan Rather

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

$70 million, 2026 est.

American

October 31, 1931

Wharton, Texas, US

95 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Dan Rather?



Dan Rather is an American journalist known for his sharp interviewing style and composed broadcasting demeanor. He anchored CBS Evening News for twenty-four years, guiding millions of household viewers through major historic events across the world.





Rather first earned national fame for his live hurricane reporting during a severe 1961 Texas storm. His fearless field coverage under intense pressure impressed network leaders and cemented his network career.

Early Life and Education



Young Dan Rather grew up in Houston within a hardworking Texas family. His father worked as a pipeline ditch digger, while his mother encouraged a love of books and guided his ambition toward higher education.





High school journalism assignments sparked a lasting passion for daily news gathering. He later earned a bachelor degree from Sam Houston State University, working for local radio stations while editing the student newspaper.

Notable Relationships



A long term marriage defined the broadcaster’s personal life for more than six decades. Rather married Jean Goebel in 1957, and the couple maintained a steady partnership while raising a family until her passing in 2024.





He shares two adult children, daughter Robin and son Danjack, with his late wife. Robin works as an environmental advocate in Texas, while Danjack serves as an attorney in New York City.

Career Highlights



Decades of front-line reporting established Rather as a premier network news anchor. He anchored CBS Evening News for twenty-four years while covering landmark events, including the Kennedy assassination, the Watergate scandal, and the fall of the Berlin Wall.





Following his network tenure, he expanded into independent digital journalism and television hosting. He hosted Dan Rather Reports on HDNet, founded the production firm News and Guts, and authored the bestseller What Unites Us.





Honored across the media industry, Rather accumulated numerous accolades for investigative broadcasting. His honors include over two dozen Emmy Awards and multiple Peabody Awards, cementing Rather as an iconic figure in American news history.

Signature Quote



“Ratings don't last. Good journalism does.”