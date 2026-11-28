A family birthday outing turned into a tragedy after a 29-year-old father became trapped inside an artificial cave at an indoor climbing center in England.

Carl O’Keeffe spent more than five hours wedged inside a narrow tunnel while rescuers struggled to reach him.

He was eventually freed , but the injuries he suffered proved fatal . Now, the center has been fined over the incident, with a court hearing revealing several serious safety failures that left O’Keeffe trapped with no practical way out.

Highlights A family birthday celebration took a devastating turn when a father of three became trapped inside an unusual attraction.

Rescuers faced unexpected difficulties trying to reach him.

A court hearing later revealed several safety failures at the center.

Carl O’Keeffe became trapped inside a 65-foot artificial cave during a family birthday outing

O'Keeffe , a father of three from Lancaster, was visiting Kong Adventure Center in Keswick, Cumbria, on April 22, 2023. He went with his family to celebrate a child's birthday and expected a fun day out.

However, the outing took a devastating turn when he became stuck inside the center's indoor caving attraction. The artificial cave was made from fiberglass and stretched for around 65 feet behind the main climbing wall.

According to the court proceedings at Newcastle Crown Court, O'Keeffe became trapped around a third of the way through the tunnel at approximately 1:15 p.m. He was left curled up in a fetal position in the narrow space and could not get himself out.

Staff tried to reach him, but the center's emergency access arrangements made the rescue extremely difficult. Prosecutor Alex Stein told the court that the attraction had just one emergency exit.

"There was only one emergency exit that was located in an entirely inaccessible location, behind the climbing wall, over six feet above ground level," he said.

The exit was also nowhere near the place where O'Keeffe was trapped and was padlocked shut. This meant staff and rescuers could not use it to reach him.

Emergency services were called at around 1:35 p.m. Firefighters and other specialist rescuers then began trying to access the cave. They attempted to remove panels from the climbing wall and unbolt sections of the structure.

Despite several failed attempts, their efforts hit another obstacle

The cave's sections had been bolted and glued together, making them much harder to dismantle than expected. Prosecutors said staff at the center were unaware the sections had also been glued.

A panel eventually had to be cut away to reach O'Keeffe. The rescue took more than five hours, and he reportedly spoke to medical staff on and off while they worked to free him.

Prosecutor Stein told the court, "It took five hours for him to be released. He was talking to medics on and off over that period."

A firefighter who was inside the cave also spoke to him during the rescue. However, O'Keeffe had suffered severe crush injuries by the time he was freed.

He was taken to hospital but died on April 30, eight days after the incident. His cause of passing was multiple organ failure following the injuries he sustained while trapped.

The court revealed the cave had no proper emergency plan or suitable escape system

The court heard that the attraction had serious safety problems, including no practical way to rescue someone who became stuck inside.

Experts who examined the cave concluded that it was inherently dangerous because suitable safety measures had not been put in place. Prosecutor Stein said the attraction had been an accident waiting to happen.

"The simple fact is quite straightforward and sensible escape systems hadn't been put in place, and the company accepts it was a foreseeable risk that should have been addressed," he told the court.

The cave had been designed as a beginner-level activity, and visitors were expected to make their way through it without staff monitoring them.

Its main safety measure was reportedly a 23-inch-wide entrance, intended to keep people uncomfortable with confined spaces out.

The company also employed a specialist adviser , but the defense said the adviser's expertise was mainly related to climbing rather than indoor caving.

The court heard that an estimated 15,000 people had used the attraction during the nine years it was open. The company said nobody had previously been injured after becoming trapped.

However, prosecutors argued that the absence of a serious incident did not mean the attraction was safe. Stein said people had faced the same risk for years without proper precautions

He also told the court that staff did not monitor the cave's entrance and exit. Children could even enter the attraction without authorization because it ended in a play area.

Judge Edward Bindloss described the cave system as a "very bad design" and said there was "no emergency plan in place" for an incident like the one involving O'Keeffe.

The court also heard emotional statements from O’Keeffe’s family

His ex-wife read a victim impact statement and remembered him as a "very involved father" and a "role model" to their three children.

She said his absence made even happy family occasions difficult.

"Happy moments with the children can be difficult because he isn't there to share them," she said.

His sister, who was also at the center when the incident happened, told the court that the family had never imagined their birthday outing would end in such a tragedy.

The sister also recalled that the center remained open until closing time despite the emergency taking place inside the cave.

She said other customers were taking pictures and that she could hear people making disparaging comments about her brother.

"As time passed, I realized Carl was facing serious injuries the longer he was trapped, yet I could do nothing to help," she told the court.

She added, "This fact haunts me to this day."

O'Keeffe was also remembered as a keen photographer who had planned to return to university to study astrophysics. His sister described him as a "loving father, dutiful son and caring brother and uncle."

She said the loss had affected her both physically and mentally . "Our family miss Carl every single day, his laughter, his kindness and the moments we will never share with him ever again," she said.

"We have lost a beautiful shining star from our lives, and that light can never be replaced."

The climbing center has been fined after admitting health and safety failures

The company operating the center admitted that it had failed to protect visitors from health and safety risks. Its director, Paul Cornforth, was also involved in the court proceedings.

Newcastle Crown Court fined the company £67,500. It was also ordered to pay a £2,000 surcharge and contribute £20,000 towards prosecution costs.

During sentencing, Judge Bindloss acknowledged the grief experienced by O'Keeffe's family and said no punishment could undo what had happened.

"I recognize no sentence I can impose today can compensate in any way for the d*ath of Mr O'Keeffe," he said.

However, the judge also considered the company's previous record.

He noted that it had no other convictions and had maintained a good health and safety record. The court heard that another visitor had previously become trapped but was rescued efficiently.

The court also considered the company's financial situation.

Its bank account was reportedly overdrawn, so the court gave it three years to pay the fine and other costs.

The court said this would help protect people who had no responsibility for the incident, including employees and service users.

The defense described O'Keeffe's passing as an "absolute tragedy " and said those associated with the company would be haunted by it "forever."

Defending the company, Tom Gent also said there was "absolute and genuine" remorse.

He explained that the main failure was not recognizing that someone could become trapped in the cave as O'Keeffe had.

The artificial cave has since been permanently closed.

"This is horrific," wrote one netizen