While many of us are loved by our parents , some have to face blatant favoritism. We hear so many stories about couples favoring one child over the other, but the heartbreaking effect it has never gets old. Alas, humans can be pretty adept at causing pain and suffering.

Speaking of which, one woman shared how she was sick of her cruel mom favoring her brother , while the two mistreated her for years. She finally blocked them both, but little did she know it would spark more drama and push her mom to do something totally unhinged. Here’s what happened…

Experiencing parental favoritism and mistreatment can be devastating

So this woman decided to cut off her cruel mom and golden-child brother after years of cruelty and violence

Netizens encouraged her to block them or risk worsening her mental health

She finally blocked them, so her brother called her out to their dad, while she got the silent treatment from her mom

People online were glad that she at least had her dad to rely on

Her final update revealed that her mom lost it and tried to reach her by lying that the poster lost her grandfather

Parental favoritism occurs in around 65% of US families

Parental favoritism is nothing new. From Cain and Abel in the Bible to Monica and Ross in FRIENDS, we have seen many popular examples of it. But it’s really sad to think that for some, it’s the reality. It raises many questions about how people can be so heartless as to treat one child better than another.

Unfortunately, it’s more common than we think, and a study revealed that it occurs in as many as 65% of American families. Sometimes, parents might think that kids don’t really catch their behavior, but reality is the opposite. In fact, research indicates that children notice differential treatment from parents from an early age.

Such perceived parental favoritism has been associated with low self-esteem in children, as well as childhood anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems, including risky behavior. The research also suggests a knock-on effect on emotional well-being that can lead to other, more indirect problems.

Being the golden child is no joke either. Some people don’t realize that the favored children suffer in life because of their actions. It can turn them into extremely dependent and entitled adults, who are unable to make major life decisions without adult intervention. This differential treatment also damages the sibling bond, which is important in life.

Experts emphasize that favoritism often harms the sibling relationship, even when the siblings did nothing wrong. Resentment, silence, and rivalry can build, and each sibling may come to see the other as the parent’s instrument. Moreover, this rivalry can last well into adulthood and turn toxic if the favoritism continues.

A manipulative parent can be extremely harmful to a child’s well-being

In the poster’s case, her distress against her mother’s blatant favoritism towards her toxic brother was clearly evident. The guy was an adult, yet he knew that throwing toddler-like tantrums would get his mom to side with him, and he did exactly that. It was also quite disturbing how his mom kept enabling his harmful behavior.

According to the therapists at Regain, “Enabling behavior negatively impacts both parents and children. Parents are affected primarily through their self-perceptions and the destruction of their relationship with their children. Adult children are negatively affected through stunted growth. Adults may not be able to reach appropriate emotional, financial, or mental maturity if their parents constantly and consistently enable them.”

While the mother and her son mistreated and even acted violently toward the poster, the way she tried to manipulate the situation was completely unhinged . Faking losing her own father just to get in touch with her daughter is not something that anyone can easily forget. And many netizens felt that this was not the first time that she had tried to manipulate or harm her daughter.

Mental health professionals at The London Practice highlight that growing up with a controlling mother can have a profound impact on a child’s psychological and emotional development, often carrying over into adulthood. They believe that while every parent-child relationship is unique, an overly controlling mother can stifle autonomy, create lasting insecurities, and complicate one’s sense of self.

The author’s situation was heartbreaking for netizens, as she had to struggle with so many issues because of her own relatives. Hopefully, she didn’t have to deal with them again and could focus on her own family instead. What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens were horrified by the mom’s behavior and advised the poster to get a restraining order