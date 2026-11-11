Your Screen Time Is About To Spike, And These 30 “Important Animal Images” Are Fully To Blame

Let’s be honest: the internet was invented for serious research, and humanity immediately used it to share photos of cats sitting in sinks. No regrets. Animals probably are the only influencers who never post a sponsored link, never film a tearful apology video, and never feel bad about anything, including knocking your full glass off the table while holding eye contact. They don’t chase good lighting or the right angle. They just show up, deeply unbothered, and somehow make the best content on the platform.

The Facebook page Important Animal Images gets this better than most newsrooms get news. Its name sounds like a government briefing, and its feed delivers urgent updates on dogs who’ve made poor life choices, cats plotting something they’ll never explain, and birds who look like they’ve just seen the bill. Science is on its side, too. A Hiroshima University study found that people did better at fiddly, careful tasks after looking at puppies and kittens. So no, you’re not slacking off. You’re sharpening your focus.

Scroll on, upvote the ones that made you laugh out loud in a quiet room, and tell us in the comments which animal should be running the page.