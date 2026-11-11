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Your Screen Time Is About To Spike, And These 30 “Important Animal Images” Are Fully To Blame
Funny,New MemesNOV 11, 2026

Your Screen Time Is About To Spike, And These 30 “Important Animal Images” Are Fully To Blame

HidrėlėyEglė Tenikytė
Hidrėlėy and Eglė Tenikytė
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Let’s be honest: the internet was invented for serious research, and humanity immediately used it to share photos of cats sitting in sinks. No regrets. Animals probably are the only influencers who never post a sponsored link, never film a tearful apology video, and never feel bad about anything, including knocking your full glass off the table while holding eye contact. They don’t chase good lighting or the right angle. They just show up, deeply unbothered, and somehow make the best content on the platform.
The Facebook page Important Animal Images gets this better than most newsrooms get news. Its name sounds like a government briefing, and its feed delivers urgent updates on dogs who’ve made poor life choices, cats plotting something they’ll never explain, and birds who look like they’ve just seen the bill. Science is on its side, too. A Hiroshima University study found that people did better at fiddly, careful tasks after looking at puppies and kittens. So no, you’re not slacking off. You’re sharpening your focus.
Scroll on, upvote the ones that made you laugh out loud in a quiet room, and tell us in the comments which animal should be running the page.
More info: Facebook

#1

Cute sleepy golden retriever puppy resting head out of a bus window over a pig decal, an important animal image.
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16points

#2

Surprised black and white cat sitting on a fence post while a cow sniffs it, part of important animal images.
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16points

#3

Black cat sleeping peacefully wrapped around a large watermelon, one of many important animal images.
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16points

#4

Overweight dachshund at the vet looking at a body condition chart, shown in important animal images.
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16points

#5

Tabby cat sleeping belly up while stretched across two stools in important animal images
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14points

#6

Three pet rats sharing food from a pouch in a list of important animal images.
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14points

#7

Cat peeking over a stone wall above a sign pointing to it in important animal images
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12points

#8

Before and after shot of a black cat standing by and sitting on a deflated giant inflatable cat, important animal images.
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11points

#9

Orange and white cat sleeping upside down on an armchair on TV screen in important animal images
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11points

#10

Wild mountain lion standing in an outdoor litter box in a surprising example of important animal images.
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11points

#11

Playful orange kitten trapped headfirst under a red broom bristles, captured in important animal images.
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10points

#12

Stray dog sheltering her puppies under a bench in the rain, featured among important animal images.
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10points

#13

Fluffy cat sniffing a red flower through a window screen, part of important animal images.
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9points

#14

Silly cat hanging upside down from the roof of a wire cage in important animal images
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9points

#15

Man holding a large pet rabbit wearing a tiny baseball cap at a sports game, part of important animal images.
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7points

#16

Black cat pulling a funny face inside a paper shopping bag, one of many important animal images.
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7points

#17

A sign taped to a pole warning neighbors not to feed a smiling dog named River on a diet, one of many important animal images.
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4points

#18

A calico cat lying down with fur patterns that perfectly match a cheeseburger held nearby, among important animal images.
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4points

#19

A cute kitten placing its paw into a star shape formed by human hands on the floor, featured in important animal images.
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3points

#20

A black cat walking outdoors and reaching out its paw to shake a person's hand, showcasing important animal images.
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3points
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