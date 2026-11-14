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73 Ads That Are So Cursed They Prove Some People Should Keep Their Ideas To Themselves
Funny,FailsNOV 14, 2026

73 Ads That Are So Cursed They Prove Some People Should Keep Their Ideas To Themselves

Monika PašukonytėKornelija Viečaitė
Monika Pašukonytė and Kornelija Viečaitė
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We often underestimate the magic of good marketing. A well-made ad can convince us to buy something in seconds, while an equally bad ad can dissuade us just as quickly. Entire departments at corporations try to solve the mystery of why we buy things every day, and while some succeed in cracking the case open, others come out with duds that become infamous for how terrible they are.
Bored Panda has collected some of the worst advertisements in existence: from weird wording choices and cursed images to unfortunate placements and just general what-the-hell vibes. A marketing intern should know that these are examples of what not to do if you want people to buy your product, but somehow, these terrible ads still got a green light.

#1 I Just Want Some Extra Fries

Screenshot of weight loss app recommendations right below a McDonald app download, showing cursed ads.
NilixX3
Report
6points

#2 I Didn't Want To See Your Stupid Podcast

A cursed ad on a video screen showing an unskippable advertisement timer of over an hour long.
HunterUpset
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5points

#3 Hard Pass On The Demon Babies

A cursed ad encouraging people to become a teacher featuring an angry toddler close-up.
mumbles_75
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5points

#4 Thanks Tumblr

A cursed ad for Tumblr featuring a person in a creepy Pikachu mask wearing glasses.
VinniegarChips
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5points

#5 That's My Husband!!

A dramatic mobile game advertisement with bizarre story graphics, featured in cursed ads.
Striking_Menu9765
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5points

#6 Is This True!?!?!

A bizarre clickbait ad showing white eggs in a nest with open human mouths and teeth inside.
YangstarG
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5points

#7 Excuse Me?

A YouTube video ad featuring a man striking a superhero pose under the title Super Straight Pride, demonstrating cursed ads.
Noo_Fone_Hu_Dis
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5points

#8 I Randomly Got This Ad While On Youtube

A strange YouTube ad thumbnail featuring a Zootopia character in a cursed ad.
TheDumbBot
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4points

#9 I Did Not Know That You Can Save On Gas

A hand pouring a bottle of Coca-Cola into a car gas tank in a cursed ad.
Timely_Map_3349
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4points

#10 What Am I Looking At?

A mobile advertisement showing eerie pink doll figures, representing weird and cursed ads online.
Character-Grape-2277
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4points

#11 Interesting Adds

A bizarre online game ad featuring Talking Tom, Minecraft graphics, and the coffin meme, showing cursed ads.
Acboy07
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4points

#12 W*f

A mobile game ad comparing capitalist and communist stereotypes, illustrating cursed ads.
Tfinde
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4points

#13 Lmao

A screenshot of a YouTube video with a video ad showing Superman opening his shirt to reveal a Pride symbol.
xSalty_Lightningx
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4points

#14 Your Phone Is Warning!!!!!

Cursed ads screenshot showing a fake warning pop-up with a typo claiming the phone has 13 viurs.
semtheman3
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4points

#15 This Is Not Really An Ad But.. What The F**k

Cursed ads screenshot displaying an app store listing for My Horse Prince featuring a horse with a man's head.
GiveUpYoureNotWorth
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4points

#16 My Brain Hurts

Cursed ads screenshot of a fake pop-up window falsely claiming phone storage is full with Cancel and Sure options.
joosy_juice_man
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4points

#17 Just A Normal Ad

Cursed ads banner featuring Big Chungus above a rainbow flag for a gay quiz.
Tamaz_the_good_boi
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4points

#18 Why Does This Even Exist???

Cursed ads promoting a therapist-built AI mental health expert app on a social feed
FaultWinter3377
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4points

#19 W*f

A TikTok post showing a person dancing with a KFC bag over their head as an example of cursed ads.
AlexDirector2020
Report
4points

#20 Adobe AI Slop Ad

An Adobe Firefly advertisement displaying a pink floral snake illustration representing bizarre cursed ads.
TheStrawberryOcean
Report
4points
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Monika Pašukonytė
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda Staff