73 Ads That Are So Cursed They Prove Some People Should Keep Their Ideas To Themselves

We often underestimate the magic of good marketing. A well-made ad can convince us to buy something in seconds, while an equally bad ad can dissuade us just as quickly. Entire departments at corporations try to solve the mystery of why we buy things every day, and while some succeed in cracking the case open, others come out with duds that become infamous for how terrible they are.
Bored Panda has collected some of the worst advertisements in existence: from weird wording choices and cursed images to unfortunate placements and just general what-the-hell vibes. A marketing intern should know that these are examples of what not to do if you want people to buy your product, but somehow, these terrible ads still got a green light.
#1 I Just Want Some Extra Fries
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6points
#2 I Didn't Want To See Your Stupid Podcast
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5points
#3 Hard Pass On The Demon Babies
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5points
#4 Thanks Tumblr
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5points
#5 That's My Husband!!
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5points
#6 Is This True!?!?!
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5points
#7 Excuse Me?
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5points
#8 I Randomly Got This Ad While On Youtube
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4points
#9 I Did Not Know That You Can Save On Gas
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4points
#10 What Am I Looking At?
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4points
#11 Interesting Adds
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4points
#12 W*f
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4points
#13 Lmao
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4points
#14 Your Phone Is Warning!!!!!
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4points
#15 This Is Not Really An Ad But.. What The F**k
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4points
#16 My Brain Hurts
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4points
#17 Just A Normal Ad
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4points
#18 Why Does This Even Exist???
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4points
#19 W*f
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4points
#20 Adobe AI Slop Ad
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4points
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda StaffView profile