We’re only a couple of weeks away from Halloween, the spookiest night of the year. And if you enjoy embracing this holiday and season, you’ll likely be going to a pumpkin patch or corn maze, binging horror films, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and heading to your city’s biggest haunted house. But why is it that some of us just can’t get enough of creepy content?

In general, we want to feel safe and comfortable in our lives. So why do we seek out experiences that will terrify or unsettle us? According to Harvard Business Review, one reason why horror is so popular is that humans simply want to experience stimulation.