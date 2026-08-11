#1 Yikes?
#2 Matched With The First Boy I Ever Kissed, I Wasn’t Sure If He Would Remember
#3 The Absolute Audacity...do People Actually Fall For This?
Before dating apps monopolized love, it was a family affair. In the 1800s, romantic “courtship” happened in parlor rooms under the watchful eyes of chaperones. But as urbanization accelerated and people entered the workforce, romance moved outdoors.
Young singles started hanging out at dance halls, diners, and movie theaters, giving birth to modern dating culture. In fact, the word “date” in a romantic context didn’t even pop up until 1896, when columnist George Ade joked about a guy upset that a rival had filled up every slot in a woman’s calendar.
#4 And They Say Men Can’t Hold Conversations
#5 The Audacity…
#6 Guess I’m Unhinged 🤷🏽♀️
Digital matchmaking isn’t a modern invention, either.
Long before the web went mainstream, Harvard students in 1965 used punch cards and a room-sized mainframe computer to run “Operation Match.”
They paired up thousands of undergrads via mail-in surveys. The internet streamlined the process in the mid-1990s with desktop platforms like Match.com, allowing singles to browse detailed profiles on their own computers.
#7 Bullet Dodged
#8 I Hate That We're Strangers
#9 Attempting To Resist Posting Dating App Screenshots But I Need Y’all’s Opinion On This Because
Fast-forward to the 2010s, and smartphones have completely changed the dating game. Swiping from your couch feels a lot less intimidating than walking up to someone at a bar.
It’s also become a pretty normal way people meet. Around 80 million people in the US are currently using dating apps or websites, which is 30% of the adult population.
But the numbers also show an interesting gap — about 34% of men use dating apps, compared to around 27% of women. This imbalance alone changes the dynamic, like how people interact or how often they match.
#10 But They Run Like Sheet
#11 I'm Ugly And I'm Proud
#12 Lmao Just Cause I’m A Little Chunky
Research shows that women collect matches exponentially faster, leaving them with an overwhelming pool of options to filter through.
Men, on the other hand, swipe right on a far higher percentage of profiles and send out way more messages. However, they walk away with a tiny fraction of responses.
But having more options doesn’t make things easier. For women, a higher volume of matches also means navigating a much higher risk of dealing with creeps, red flags, and weirdos.
A study found that women on dating apps are significantly more concerned about harassment or even something more serious when interacting with matches. On the other hand, men are more worried about rejection or being falsely accused.
#13 Took A Trip Down Memory Lane
#14 Everyone Is Cute
#15 Guy On Tinder Sent Me Literal Dating Application
Modern dating is a total minefield, and dating apps seem to bring out the worst in people.
A huge reason comes down to basic human psychology. On an app, the person on the other end doesn’t feel like a real human with actual feelings — they just look like a profile on a screen. That digital buffer removes our normal social filters and strips away empathy. When you can’t see someone’s physical reaction or body language, accountability falters a bit.
As Dr Joanne Orlando, an Australia-based researcher and author who focuses on digital wellness, puts it: “The screen mediates our courage, so we will do and say things online that we would never do in real life.”
#16 She Has A 'Type' LOL They All Look The Same
#17 Wow This Is Actually Going Really We—
#18 I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit 😂✌🏽
To make matters worse, not everyone swiping is actually looking for love or even a casual hookup.
A ton of people use these apps purely out of boredom or for a quick ego boost. That leaves genuine users vulnerable to bored trolls who get a kick out of causing drama.
A 2017 study found that dating app trolls scored high in sadistic behavior — meaning they genuinely enjoy causing distress. The trolls also scored highly on dysfunctional impulsivity, making them prone to flaking and breaking promises without a second thought.
#19 Her Profile Said She Had A Phd
#20 Sweet Darling
Another big reason behind these cringe texts and bizarre bios comes down to performance anxiety and social awkwardness. Trying to stand out in a sea of millions of profiles can make people panic, leading them to overcompensate with aggressive humor or wildly inappropriate pickup lines.
“Online dating is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it creates wonderful connections,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “The downside is that it can often bruise your self-esteem. Many singles struggle with feeling rejected, competition, or extreme pressure to create a false front or be perfect online.”