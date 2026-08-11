Dating app matches have one job: make a good first impression. But somehow, plenty of people still fumble the bag before the chat even gets going.

Bored Panda has collected the To show you just how messy the digital romance scene really is,has collected the cringiest conversations and profile bios.

For example, atrocious icebreakers that instantly ruin the vibe — like dropping a wildly inappropriate pickup line in message one or asking for a long-term relationship in sentence two.

Then there are people who use fake profile pictures that trick nobody, or the ones who don’t care at all about being politically correct.

Scroll down for a painful dose of second-hand embarrassment, and a quick reminder that being single isn’t so bad after all.