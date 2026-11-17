Someone, several years before had created a massive spreadsheet with a bunch of calculations. The actual calculations were no longer correct, so you had to change things in the spreadsheet, but you couldn't change them in the cells where they belonged, because it would jack the calculations in other parts. And it took begging for anyone to allow me to put notes in next to where we had to diverge from the numbers. And we weren't allowed to change the process document, which was wrong.



Another job.



I wasn't allowed to put education events for which I was responsible on my calendar. I had to refer to the spreadsheet they kept. I was senior manager of education for a company that provided continuing education.



Yeah, I got fired the day I came in solely to quit. Worked out well for both of us. I want back to my prior job and got promoted twice in a year.