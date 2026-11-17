It’s nice to imagine that corporate seniority is all skill-based. Then you read through some brilliant “idea” that someone who makes ten times more has decided to move forward with and you’re brought crashing down to reality.
Someone asked “What's the most ridiculous workplace rule you've ever had to follow?” and folks online gave their best examples. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales and sorrows in the comments section down below.
#1
One revision of our lab safety rules said that students weren't allowed to plug or unplug electrical devices.
Engineering students.
Engineering students.
5points
#2
There was this corporate fad called the Fish Philosophy about 20 years ago now. They enacted a rule that we all had to stop working and toss a fish plushy at each other for 5 minutes every couple of hours. The idea was we'd have FUN! at work. It was dumb, it ruined production, and most people only halfheartedly wanted to participate. Turns out people don't want to have fun at work, they just want to do their job and go home.
They gave up on the stupid program after people rebelled and started launching the fish across the entire production floor. Now, that was kind of fun, but it became a bit of a health and safety hazard. The fish ended up living on the HR person's desk.
They gave up on the stupid program after people rebelled and started launching the fish across the entire production floor. Now, that was kind of fun, but it became a bit of a health and safety hazard. The fish ended up living on the HR person's desk.
5points
#3
In college (the 90s) I worked at a grocery store seafood dept (Haggen, Bellingham, WA). We were not allowed to have water bottles/coffee cups/beverages of any kind where the customers could see. They had to be kept in the walk-in OR use the single serve paper cups next to the sink. Fine. I used the single-serve paper cups (and a lot of them) AND kept an empty water bottle in the walk in. At the end of the shift, I'd be in the walk in, stuffing that thing with prawns and halibut cheeks to take home.
Keep in mind, the store managers who made this rule, walked around the store w/ their Starbucks w/o a hint of irony.
Keep in mind, the store managers who made this rule, walked around the store w/ their Starbucks w/o a hint of irony.
5points
#4
My previous job mandated two days a week in the office, even though I was the only person on my team at my site. I'd come in, sit by myself, and have 100% of my meetings on Zoom. Just pointless.
5points
#5
There was a rule that we were not allowed to fight with swords in the large conference room. It mainly applied to me, though. And it wouldn't have been a rule, but someone snitched.
5points
#6
I worked at a company where the HR director was a dictatorial psychopath.
Each month, we had to meet in the breakroom. All the people with birthdays that month had to stand at the front of the room, and everyone else had to sing happy birthday to them.
We are adults.
And when I say "had to", I mean had to. She wrote it into policy. You were not allowed to miss it. She took a roll call to ensure everyone was there. A few clever people would schedule vendor meetings etc to avoid having to do it...then she forbid that too, putting a block in the outlook calendars so nobody could schedule over it.
It was the cringest corporate funeral march I had ever known. Just...insane.
Each month, we had to meet in the breakroom. All the people with birthdays that month had to stand at the front of the room, and everyone else had to sing happy birthday to them.
We are adults.
And when I say "had to", I mean had to. She wrote it into policy. You were not allowed to miss it. She took a roll call to ensure everyone was there. A few clever people would schedule vendor meetings etc to avoid having to do it...then she forbid that too, putting a block in the outlook calendars so nobody could schedule over it.
It was the cringest corporate funeral march I had ever known. Just...insane.
4points
#7
Someone, several years before had created a massive spreadsheet with a bunch of calculations. The actual calculations were no longer correct, so you had to change things in the spreadsheet, but you couldn't change them in the cells where they belonged, because it would jack the calculations in other parts. And it took begging for anyone to allow me to put notes in next to where we had to diverge from the numbers. And we weren't allowed to change the process document, which was wrong.
Another job.
I wasn't allowed to put education events for which I was responsible on my calendar. I had to refer to the spreadsheet they kept. I was senior manager of education for a company that provided continuing education.
Yeah, I got fired the day I came in solely to quit. Worked out well for both of us. I want back to my prior job and got promoted twice in a year.
Another job.
I wasn't allowed to put education events for which I was responsible on my calendar. I had to refer to the spreadsheet they kept. I was senior manager of education for a company that provided continuing education.
Yeah, I got fired the day I came in solely to quit. Worked out well for both of us. I want back to my prior job and got promoted twice in a year.
4points
#8
Not being allowed to charge a phone in the lunchroom while on lunch. The owner put a sign in the lunchroom saying that they considered it theft of electricity…
4points
#9
[former job] Our office was button up shirts & ties for the guys. When the Seahawks were hot, we could wear a Seahawks jersey on Fridays (actually, heavily encouraged).
But we STILL had to wear a stupid button up & tie UNDERNEATH the jersey (because we were still supposed to be a professional office?). It just made the jersey look frumpy and the purpose of the shirt/tie went out the window. Hated that job.
But we STILL had to wear a stupid button up & tie UNDERNEATH the jersey (because we were still supposed to be a professional office?). It just made the jersey look frumpy and the purpose of the shirt/tie went out the window. Hated that job.
4points
#10
HR published an official list of what was and wasn’t allowed at our desks. We could have two pictures and one ‘personal item’. One article of clothing on the back of the chair.
There were regular ‘inspections’ of your spaces and you could be written up. These were usually ahead of the big wigs coming in from HQ.
One time I was on vacation when the inspection occurred. I’m not a super neat person, admittedly. Someone cleared off my desk and tossed everything into drawers and storage.
They broke the photo frame of my wife in our wedding day. I was missing a notebook of critical data. My sweater got sent to the lost and found.
I nearly quit when I came back.
There were regular ‘inspections’ of your spaces and you could be written up. These were usually ahead of the big wigs coming in from HQ.
One time I was on vacation when the inspection occurred. I’m not a super neat person, admittedly. Someone cleared off my desk and tossed everything into drawers and storage.
They broke the photo frame of my wife in our wedding day. I was missing a notebook of critical data. My sweater got sent to the lost and found.
I nearly quit when I came back.
4points
#11
Every single thing typed up on our computer (Word, Excel, emails, everything) had to be in Arial set to size 12. Every single thing.
4points
#12
I once had a summer job working for the state parks system. The particular park I worked at was a beach. The supervisor insisted on everyone wearing leather shoes (not sneakers), socks, and long pants with cuffs as we patrolled through the sand looking for trash.
4points
#13
Everyone must have, and document, at least one conversation about safety with a coworker each day.
It was meant to foster a culture of caring about h&s. What it did was make it part of th beaurocracy. And also fostered a culture of "oh, don't talk to me about the serious problem right now. Save it for tomorrow. Ive already talked with Steve about some slippery leaves on his driveway today".
It was meant to foster a culture of caring about h&s. What it did was make it part of th beaurocracy. And also fostered a culture of "oh, don't talk to me about the serious problem right now. Save it for tomorrow. Ive already talked with Steve about some slippery leaves on his driveway today".
4points
#14
CEO needs to see your computer monitor! Had an actual office with a window. Was asked by hr lady to turn the monitor so it can be seen from the window so CEO can see when we walks by.
4points
#15
When I started working in an open office, each desk had a little trash can. On the first day, I moved the trash can out from under the desk to have more room for my legs. The next day, the trash can was gone. I filed a ticket to find out why, and they said it was the third infraction of that trash can being found in the walking space, so now it had been taken away. I said the previous times hadn't been me because I had just started, and I was told that the infractions stay with the trash can, not the person.
4points
#16
I worked at a company where the HR director was a dictatorial psychopath. Each month, we had to meet in the break room. All the people with birthdays that month had to stand at the front of the room, and everyone else had to sing 'Happy Birthday' to them. We are adults. And when I say, 'had to,' I mean HAD to. She wrote it into policy. You were not allowed to miss it. She took a roll call to ensure everyone was there. A few clever people would schedule vendor meetings, etc., to avoid having to do it... Then she forbade that too, putting a block on the Outlook calendars so nobody could schedule over it. It was the cringiest corporate death march I had ever known. Just...insane.
4points
#17
Being called on the carpet for showing up ten minutes late for work, even though I worked until 2 a.m. the previous morning. And had worked late several of the other previous nights. And over the weekend. We didn't have a meeting scheduled or anything. I just needed a little extra time to heave myself out of bed. Never, ever work for a family-owned business. After that episode, I started looking for the exits.
4points
#18
Several years ago, they went hard on energy saving at work. Not only did we have to shut off all electrical devices, but we had to unplug everything. All the internal window shades had to be angled so they pointed outward. Randomly, in the middle of the night, the 'energy auditor' would go through our rooms and offices looking for violations. If violations were found, we got a 'pink note.' Three notes and we got a talking-to by HR. The whole thing lasted a couple of years, until they figured out that the energy auditor was costing more than they were saving.
4points
#19
I worked in an office where we were not allowed to drink the free coffee/K-cups after 2 p.m. because the caffeine would still be in our system after we clocked out at 5 p.m., and therefore, it wasn’t solely benefiting the business. So crazy!!!
4points
#20
I was working at a small newspaper with a horrible editor. She decided that she didn’t want the reporters to eat lunch together, so we were assigned separate lunch breaks. If we were going out, we’d have to write down where we were going so we wouldn’t overlap at the diner. I couldn’t even take the intern out for pep talks.
4points
Laura RadavičiūtėPhoto EditorView profile