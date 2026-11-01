Influencer culture has evolved from a relatively informal hobby into a professional industry built around content creation, audience relationships, and commercial partnerships. As The Drum explains, the rise of platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram allowed ordinary people to build large followings without relying on traditional media.

Businesses soon recognized the marketing potential of these creators, offering free products and eventually paying them to promote brands. By the mid-2010s, influencers had become an important part of digital advertising, particularly in areas such as fashion, beauty, travel, fitness, and food.

As competition increased, creators began treating their profiles as personal brands, with carefully planned content and sponsorships becoming part of the job.