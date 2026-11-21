Russell Brand’s prison sentence has brought renewed attention to his marriage to Laura Brand, raising questions about how she is coping and why she continues to stand by him.

Now, friends and people close to Laura have shared troubling claims about their relationship, suggesting that she has become increasingly isolated and may be under pressure to support her husband publicly.

Highlights Friends and family of Laura Brand have reportedly raised concerns about her growing isolation.

Laura upset her family after reading a statement dictated by Brand from prison.

Her father, Bernard Gallacher, reportedly warned her against making further public statements on her husband's behalf.

Their comments come after Laura shared a video reading a statement dictated by Brand from prison. The decision reportedly upset her family, particularly her father, who reportedly warned her against making any more recordings on her husband's behalf.

One family friend described the situation by saying, “He’s happy to exploit everyone , and he’s brainwashed Laura into thinking she’s doing God’s work every time she supports him.”

Russell Brand’s wife Laura visited him in prison after nine days apart

After spending nine days waiting to see her husband, Laura finally visited Brand at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday afternoon, November 18.

The visit came after the comedian began serving his 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence following his conviction for r**e and three s**ual a**aults.

S*x offenders largely populate Category C prisons, which are very different from HMP Wandsworth, where Brand spent his first days behind bars.

However, Laura reportedly arrived without any family members or close friends.

Her father, golfing legend Bernard Gallacher, had been by her side during Brand's trial at Southwark Crown Court earlier that month, but he was not present for the prison visit.

Instead, the only person accompanying her was Brand's bodyguard, Joe McCann, who previously sparred with heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

People close to Laura reportedly believe that she is becoming increasingly isolated from those who care about her.

They are also concerned about the pressure she may be facing as she tries to support her husband and raise their three children.

Laura also upset her family after she read a statement from Brand from prison

Concerns about Laura grew after she appeared on the couple's online show, Sunday Service , and read a statement on behalf of her husband.

The message had reportedly been dictated to her during a phone call from Brand's prison cell. In it, he continued to deny the offenses for which he had been convicted.

“I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” Laura read out.

She then continued with a religious message from her husband, saying, “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

According to a source close to the Gallacher family, Laura's decision to share the statement left her relatives furious and deeply upset.

“Bernard and other members of the family were absolutely furious that Laura recorded herself reading the statement from Russell,” the source said.

However, the family reportedly did not blame Laura entirely for what happened. They suspected that Brand had put considerable pressure on her to deliver the message.

“They were really upset. They didn’t blame Laura. They suspected she had been put under a tremendous amount of pressure to do it by Russell, which both devastated them and made them incredibly angry,” the source added, per The Daily Mail.

The same insider claimed that Bernard spoke to his daughter before her prison visit and made his position clear.

“Before Laura went to visit Russell, her father made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that she wasn’t to let Russell tell her to record anything else for him. They really don’t want this happening again and take a very dim view of it.”

The source also said that Bernard and his wife, Lesley, had supported Laura throughout the difficult period but had become increasingly unhappy with Brand.

“They have tried to be calm about the whole thing, but it has taken its toll on them. After the trial, the family had hoped they could regroup and just live their lives quietly again.”

People close to Laura have also become worried about the influence Brand has over her

One family friend questioned why Laura had been put in a position where she was facing public criticism for delivering a statement on her husband's behalf.

“Now Laura is the face of a statement that has been criticized everywhere and upset victims. What has she ever done to deserve that?” the friend said.

Another person made an even stronger allegation about the relationship, claiming, “[Russell] is happy to exploit everyone, and he’s brainwashed Laura into thinking she’s doing God’s work every time she supports him.”

The same people also pointed out that Laura has been looking after the couple's three children largely on her own since Brand was imprisoned.

The couple shares two daughters, aged 10 and eight, and a younger son. A family friend said Laura was already dealing with a lot while trying to manage life at home without her husband.

“Let’s not forget that she is a mother of three who is bringing up their children alone, and what he’s done has left her being criticized, which is cruel and selfish,” the friend said.

Another person claimed that caring for the children had become a struggle for Laura, while her parents were worried about how the family was coping.

Laura's parents, Bernard and Lesley, are said to be particularly concerned about their daughter

The report claims that her parents, Bernard and Lesley, have been worried about her since Brand's trial, especially because Laura stood by him during the proceedings and described him as a “wonderful father.”

She also reportedly made it clear that she did not intend to leave him.

One person close to the family said that Laura's devotion to Brand had become difficult for those around her to understand.

“I love Laura, but she is besotted with Russell. She goes along with what he wants; she always has. It’s heartbreaking,” the source said.

Her friends were reportedly surprised when she decided to record the statement for Brand. Some claimed she had kept the plan to herself rather than discussing it with the people who might have advised her against it.

One insider said, “It seems obvious that Laura has been brainwashed by Russell.”

The same source suggested that Laura may have avoided telling her friends because she knew they would try to stop her from making the video.

Another friend claimed that Laura had since said she would not make any more speeches on Brand's behalf.

“I spoke to Laura after she went in to see him, and she said that she knew she wasn’t allowed to make any speeches for him, and she said that Russell had been warned in prison about it, so she’s not planning to say anything [else now],” the friend said.

However, the person also admitted that they were unsure whether Laura would mention the controversy in a future video.

“I told her to forget all about it and not mention it, and that anything she says could be taken out of context. I told her not to even mention visiting him in prison, but I don’t know. It’s really hard for her. She loves him and wants to be supportive,” the friend added.

Laura's video also attracted attention from prison authorities and the government

According to the report, the prison service was considering action against Brand, including restricting his communication with people outside prison.

Prisoners are warned that any statement intended for broadcast to the media requires permission from the prison governor. They are also not allowed to ask another person to communicate a message on their behalf if they would not be permitted to make that statement themselves.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris also criticized the broadcast, describing it as “completely unacceptable.”

“Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims,” he said.

He added, “This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.”

The report also claimed that Google rejected a government request to remove the video, saying it had not broken the platform's rules.

Meanwhile, the backlash reportedly reached Laura's wider family. Her older sister, television presenter Kirsty, reportedly changed her Instagram settings to prevent people from commenting on her posts after receiving intense criticism over her sister's video.

People close to Laura have also spoken about how her life has changed since Brand was imprisoned

The report claims that she has spent much of her time at the couple's countryside mansion near Henley-on-Thames. Brand reportedly signed the property over to her shortly before he went to prison.

A move back to Florida, where Laura had lived with Brand since March 2025, has reportedly been ruled out. Moving in with her parents was also ruled out.

Her parents are said to be relieved that she did not return to the US, as they can now remain close to their daughter and grandchildren during this difficult period.

One family source highlighted how difficult it could be for Laura to explain the situation to her young children.

“Imagine having to explain to your young daughters that daddy is in prison and why,” the source said.

Friends also reportedly worry that Laura's exposure to supportive messages from Brand's fans could make it harder for her to see the situation from another perspective.

According to one insider, some of his followers still believe he is innocent, and their support may be reinforcing Laura's decision to stand by him.

“There is huge support out there for Russell from some people, many of whom really can’t see the wood for the trees. Russell knows this. And so will Laura,” the source said.

“That is what is particularly worrying; it’s like that is justifying it in her mind.”

The insider described this as an “echo chamber” effect, suggesting that the support Brand receives online could make Laura feel even more certain about defending him.

The pair first dated briefly in 2006 and 2007, when Laura was 19, and their paths crossed again in 2015

At the time, Laura was in her late twenties and had recently broken up. A friend reportedly encouraged her to take a walk near the Grand Union Canal in east London, close to where she lived.

There, she bumped into Brand, who was also dealing with a breakup after his split from singer Katy Perry.

Their relationship moved quickly after they reconnected. Laura gave birth to their first child about a year later, and the couple married in 2017 at Remenham Church near their Henley home.

Several well-known guests attended their wedding, including Jonathan Ross, Noel Gallagher and David Baddiel.

They welcomed their second daughter the following year and their youngest child in 2023.

However, people close to Laura reportedly believe her relationship with Brand has taken a heavy toll on her life.

One friend described how Bernard had felt about the relationship from the beginning.

“You’ve got this guy who her dad never liked when they started dating, who leaves Laura and goes off with a pop star, then comes back and now is in jail,” the friend said.

Another person described the day Laura met Brand again as a turning point in her life.

“The day she met Russell on the towpath was a sliding doors moment for Laura,” the friend said.

“If only, really if only, she hadn’t decided to go out that day, she wouldn’t have met him and she could instead be married to a really nice man and have a normal life.”

The friend added, “Instead she is living in this hell.”

Despite their concerns about her relationship, people close to Laura have reportedly continued to defend her as a person

One friend described her as someone who was once cheerful and had a wide circle of friends.

“Laura is a lovely woman,” the friend said. “She isn’t a bad person underneath all of this. It’s the effect that Russell has had on her, and it’s really sad.”

The same person added, “She never used to be like this. She was always a laugh, someone who led a really normal life with a wide circle of friends. It’s very concerning.”

Friends are reportedly worried that Laura may spend years traveling to visit Brand in prison while continuing to defend him publicly.

One source said, “The thought of Laura endlessly going off to visit Russell in prison for the next seven years or so is just so depressing.”

The friend added that they hoped the distance created by his imprisonment might eventually give Laura some space to think about her own future.

“I want Laura to be happy. I want her back the way she was before – light and happy and not weighed down like this.”

For now, those close to Laura reportedly hope she will listen to her family's advice and avoid making any more public statements on her husband's behalf.

As one source put it, “Whether Laura chooses to make another show will be a signal of who she is listening to – her father or her husband.”

"Is the wife brainless?" said one netizen