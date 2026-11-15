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53 Cool And A Bit Eerie Photos, Facts And Stories From The Past
Curiosities,Creepy WorldNOV 15, 2026

53 Cool And A Bit Eerie Photos, Facts And Stories From The Past

Gabija PalšytėIfeoluwa Adesina
Gabija Palšytė and Ifeoluwa Adesina
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There is no shortage of strange, unsettling, and unbelievable things hidden in the pages of history, the world of science, and the darker corners of human curiosity. Think unusual medical cases, mysterious disappearances, and disturbing true crime stories. Sometimes, the most difficult part is accepting that these events actually happened.
For anyone fascinated by the unusual, there's always another strange discovery or forgotten story waiting to be uncovered. The Instagram page creepydotorg, which has amassed 181K followers, brings together content covering dark history, bizarre experiments, medical oddities, true crime, and unsolved mysteries.
We've gathered some of the intriguing images shared on the page, so get comfortable and prepare to explore some of the strangest and most unsettling corners of reality.

#1

Famous historical photo of a utility worker giving mouth to mouth CPR to a colleague on a pole in 1967.
The Kiss Of Life - A utility worker giving mouth-to-mouth to co-worker after he contacted a high voltage wire, 1967.
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#2

A black and white vintage photo showing an eerie dog wearing a suit and hat seated on a chair.
A dog dressed as a man with a cat on its lap, 1950s.
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#3

Vintage photos from the past showing two women enjoying a chairlift ride with a valley view.
Safety Standards in 1960s.
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The fascination with disturbing and unusual subjects is closely tied to a psychological trait known as morbid curiosity. According to Psychology Today, this describes the human tendency to seek information about frightening, dangerous, or unpleasant things, even when they might trigger feelings of fear or disgust.

Rather than meaning that people enjoy suffering, this curiosity is largely driven by a desire to understand potential threats. Learning about criminal behavior, disasters, unusual medical conditions, and dangerous situations can help people recognize warning signs and make better decisions if they ever encounter similar circumstances.

#4

Eerie photo from the past showing a man carrying another man in a basket on his back.
In Istanbul, during the 1960s, it was common for bars to hire “Basket Men” whose entire job was to carry home people who’d drank too much and were unable to walk home.
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#5

Historical eerie diving suit on display as part of cool photos and facts from the past.
A diving suit made of cowskin, possibly the oldest surviving diving suit in the world. It was created in Finland in the 1700s.
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#6

A heartrending photo showing a Jason Voorhees cosplayer comforting a young boy, fitting cool and eerie stories
Sometimes monsters can be heroes.
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There is also an interesting balance between wanting to know more and wanting to stay away from danger. Fear and disgust generally encourage people to avoid threatening situations, while curiosity pushes them to investigate what makes those situations frightening in the first place.

Reading about a disturbing crime or watching a horror film allows people to explore these fears without putting themselves in actual danger. This may explain why true crime documentaries, horror movies, and accounts of unexplained events remain so popular. When people feel sufficiently safe, experiencing a little fear can even become entertaining, offering excitement without the consequences of facing a genuine threat.

#7

Close-up of a person holding the first Disneyland ticket representing cool facts from the past.
The first Disneyland admission ticket ever sold. July 17, 1955.
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#8

Eerie artwork showing Little Red Riding Hood sharing a meal with a wolf from the past
The innocent tale you remember from your childhood will never seem the same again.
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#9

Historical photo of a Vietnam War soldier wearing a helmet lined with photo booth pictures of his girlfriend.
US soldier with pictures of his girlfriend
attached to his helmet, Cù Chi base camp, Vietnam in 1968.
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However, human curiosity has not always been harmless, particularly when it comes to scientific research. CNN examines the dark history of human experimentation, revealing how the pursuit of knowledge has sometimes been influenced by racism, political power, military ambitions, and institutional control.

Throughout history, vulnerable groups have been subjected to experiments that disregarded their basic rights and well-being. One of the clearest examples occurred in Nazi concentration camps, where prisoners were forced to endure extreme cold, disease exposure, sterilization procedures, and high-altitude experiments, often with devastating consequences.

These were not simply cases of researchers making mistakes, but deliberate violations of human dignity in which people were treated as expendable.

#10

Historical photo from the past showing a baby placed inside a wire trash bin outdoors while a woman sits nearby.
Mom uses a trash can to contain her baby while she crochets in the park, 1969.
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#11

Eerie historical photo showing babies sleeping outside in cots during a cold winter day.
Babies left outside for cold therapy to enforce their immune system, Moscow, 1958.
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#12

Historic before and after photos showing early plastic surgery techniques from the past.
Walter Yeo, one of the first people to undergo advanced plastic surgery & a skin transplant.
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Other notorious cases demonstrate that such practices were not limited to wartime Europe. The Tuskegee syphilis study, conducted between 1932 and 1972, involved Black men who were misled about the nature of the research while researchers observed the progression of their illness.

Even after penicillin became the standard treatment, participants were not given the medication. Experiments conducted at Holmesburg Prison in the United States also involved inmates being exposed to chemicals, infections, and pharmaceutical products.

The exposure of these practices helped bring greater attention to the need for informed consent, independent ethical reviews, and stronger protections for people participating in research. Today, these safeguards are essential reminders that scientific progress should never come at the expense of basic human rights.

#13

Historical painting showing early medical surgery, highlighting interesting facts from the past.
Robert Liston (1794-1847) was a Scottish surgeon who is most famous for amputating a patient’s leg in under 2.5 minutes, operating so quickly that in the process also amputated the fingers of his assistant and slashed the coat tails of a spectator, who dropped passed from sheer terror. Both the patient and his assistant later passed away from gangrene, making it the only recorded operation with a 300% mortality rate.⁣⁣⁣⁣.
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#14

Emotional photos from the past of a crying man holding small pictures of his children.
A father looking for his two missing sons during the Kosovo War, 1999.
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#15

A poorly preserved taxidermy lion with cartoonish features representing eerie stories from the past.
In 1731, King Frederik I of Sweden was gifted a lion, one of the first lions in Scandinavia. Its corpse was given to a taxidermist and this was the final product.
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Scientific investigation has also revealed that the human body itself can produce some remarkably unusual conditions. Live Science explores several rare medical disorders that sound almost fictional but have identifiable biological, neurological, or developmental causes.

Auto-brewery syndrome, for instance, can cause a person to experience symptoms of intoxication after consuming carbohydrates because microorganisms in the digestive system produce alcohol. Foreign accent syndrome can affect someone's speech following a brain injury, making them sound as though they have acquired a different accent.

Another unusual condition, congenital insensitivity to pain, prevents people from experiencing pain even though they can still feel touch, pressure, and temperature. These cases demonstrate how differently the body's systems can function when something disrupts their normal processes.

#16

An astronaut using a computer inside a space module, capturing cool facts and stories from the past.
Soviet Cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev stuck in space during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
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#17

Side profile of a historical wax bust featuring an extremely long nose as a cool photo from the past.
Thomas Wedders, also known as Thomas Wadhouse, was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world’s longest nose, which measured almost 8 inches (20cm) long.
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#18

Cool and eerie photo from the past showing a couple walking outdoors wearing gas masks.
A couple making a point about smog and the environment, 1970. Photo by H. Armstrong.
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Some of these conditions are particularly fascinating because they affect abilities most people rarely think twice about. Alien hand syndrome can cause a person's hand to perform movements without their conscious intention, while Cotard's syndrome can lead someone to believe they no longer exist or that parts of their body have decayed.

There is also fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare genetic disorder in which muscles and connective tissues progressively turn into bone, sometimes following injuries or inflammation. Other conditions affect everyday experiences in unexpected ways, such as aquagenic urticaria, which causes skin reactions after contact with water.

Although these disorders are uncommon, they offer valuable opportunities for researchers to understand the nervous system, genetics, and the complex mechanisms that allow the human body to function.

#19

A cool and eerie photo from the past of a small man holding hands with a standing black cat.
Henry Behrens, the smallest man in the world dances with his pet cat in the doorway of his Worthing home, 1956.
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#20

Two portraits of Victoria Wright featuring her facial structure for cool stories from the past.
Victoria Wright has a very rare genetic condition called cherubism, which causes abnormal bone growth in the lower face. The first signs appeared when she was four, and doctors initially did not know the cause. She faced bullying at school, but refused to let it define her. Today she speaks out about facial differences and serves as a role model for others.
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff