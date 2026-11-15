61 Scary Facts That Might Make You Scared Of Everything And Everyone

things in the world, some of which can prove to be a real threat to our existence and some which probably won’t even affect us at all. No matter what category these terrifying things fall into, I think we can all agree it’s best to stay away from them as much as possible and hope we never run into such creepy stuff.

There’s something so scary about all the

To keep us all updated with the most horrific stuff on the Internet, the ‘

’ Instagram page goes above and beyond for its 761k followers and scares them senseless. We also wanted to give all of our pandas a tiny dose of adrenaline with this creepy list.