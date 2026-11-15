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61 Scary Facts That Might Make You Scared Of Everything And Everyone
Curiosities,Creepy WorldNOV 15, 2026

61 Scary Facts That Might Make You Scared Of Everything And Everyone

Ilona BaliūnaitėBeverly Noronha
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Beverly Noronha
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There’s something so scary about all the unknown things in the world, some of which can prove to be a real threat to our existence and some which probably won’t even affect us at all. No matter what category these terrifying things fall into, I think we can all agree it’s best to stay away from them as much as possible and hope we never run into such creepy stuff.
To keep us all updated with the most horrific stuff on the Internet, the ‘creepyinformation’ Instagram page goes above and beyond for its 761k followers and scares them senseless. We also wanted to give all of our pandas a tiny dose of adrenaline with this creepy list.

#1

Microscopic view of dust mites on a surface, related to creepy information posts.
creepyinformation
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5points

#2

Microscopic dust mites inside pillow fibers for creepy information posts.
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5points

#3

Black and white vintage photograph depicting a creepy information post about a ghost photo.
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4points

There’s something visceral about a scary thing; it can give you jitters in your bones and a pit in your stomach, but professionals say a creepy feeling is different. It’s usually when folks feel slightly worried, scared, awkward, unsettled, or uncomfortable and even experience physical sensations like goosebumps.

These sensations can come as a gut feeling or an indicator that something is wrong, so folks can avoid a bad situation. Even though it feels unpleasant, it can protect people from harm.

#4

X-ray scan showing a knife in a skull for a creepy information post.
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4points

#5

Family portrait photo associated with creepy information posts about a crime.
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4points

#6

Close up of a showerhead spraying water with visible bacteria for creepy information posts.
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4points

It can be hard to figure out where the feeling of being creeped out comes from, and Psychology Today explains that folks experience it only when there is ambiguity about threat. It is not the same emotion as fear or disgust, which usually occur when we confront a threat or obstacle.

Unpredictability definitely lends itself to the creep factor, and folks might feel worried without even knowing why they are experiencing that emotion. Unfortunately, this can also make folks feel on edge, and they might experience a surge of adrenaline.

#7

Dark creepy trail camera image showing a mysterious shadowy figure captured at an abandoned house.
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4points

#8

Creepy photo of two smiling girls hugging with a mysterious dark shadow figure visible in the doorway.
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4points

#9

Blurry photo of two girls taken at night featuring a creepy ghost figure holding an arm.
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4points

There’s something interesting about how our feelings of creepiness and fear work, since they’re an evolutionary mechanism that protects us from predators and enemies. This heightened arousal and sharply focused attention help people stay safe and can even help them avoid weird situations.

Studies on how folks perceive creepy people found that most participants don’t think any scary individual has bad intentions; rather, they seem dangerous. People also say a creepy person can change, and it’s not that they’ll always be like that forever.

#10

A kitchen sponge covered in bacteria for creepy information posts.
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4points

#11

A creepy ocean floor worm that eats bones emerging from dark sand as part of creepy information posts.
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4points

#12

Portraits of five men from the creepy Yuba County Five mystery case
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4points

Being creeped out can be a tough feeling to deal with, and according to wikiHow research, folks can combat it by assessing the situation. Rather than rushing to solve the issue, it’s better to stay calm and see whether the threat is actually dangerous.

To work through these feelings, folks should bring themselves to the present moment and avoid hyperventilating by taking deep breaths and practicing mindfulness. People often feel tension in their bodies, so they should slowly relax their muscles to signal to their minds that nothing worrisome is going on.

#13

Black and white portrait of Emanuela Orlandi with text about creepy information posts regarding her disappearance.
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4points

#14

Spooky figure peering from a dark doorway related to creepy information posts
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4points

#15

Creepy information posts depicting massive underwater waves taller than skyscrapers near submerged buildings
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4points

Creepy stuff can be fun to see from far away, but nobody actually wants to experience something scary in real life. These posts themselves probably spiked your adrenaline, and hopefully these terrifying things don’t actually show up in front of you.

Have you ever experienced something weird and unexplainable? We’d love to hear your stories. 

#16

Creepy information posts featuring a vintage family portrait related to Titanic survivor Frank Goldsmith
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4points

#17

Waterfall pouring into a rocky pothole related to creepy information posts
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3points

#18

Portrait of Terri Missy Bevers for a creepy information post.
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3points

#19

Illustration of the Dover Demon alien creature for creepy information posts.
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3points

#20

Eerie figure of a Melon Head in the shadows for creepy information posts.
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3points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff