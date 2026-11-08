73 Terrifying Things That Happened To Real People And Sound Straight Out Of A Nightmare

In 1965, US police cleared about 91% of homicides. In recent years, the FBI figure has hovered around half, and "cleared" only means an arrest was made or the case was closed by other means, not that anyone was convicted. A nonprofit that tracks homicide data estimates that more than 250,000 homicides that occurred since 1980 remain unsolved. Those cases are the reason true crime has an audience in the first place.

When someone does get caught, it's usually because they slipped up on something small. Ted Kaczynski (the Unabomber) carried out attacks from 1978 to 1995 that ended three lives and injured 23. He was identified only after the Washington Post and New York Times published his manifesto and his own brother, David, recognized the writing.