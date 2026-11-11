62 Eerie Pics And Facts For Those Who Like Their Curiosity With A Side Of Fear

From horror movies and haunted houses to true crime documentaries, we’ve certainly found plenty of ways to give ourselves a good scare. Some people even go as far as jumping out of planes or off bridges just to get that rush of adrenaline.

We’ve practically turned fear into a form of entertainment, which is rather strange when you think about it. After all, we’re naturally wired to avoid danger, yet we willingly seek out situations that make our hearts race.