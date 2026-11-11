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62 Eerie Pics And Facts For Those Who Like Their Curiosity With A Side Of Fear
Curiosities,Creepy WorldNOV 11, 2026

62 Eerie Pics And Facts For Those Who Like Their Curiosity With A Side Of Fear

Mindaugas BalčiauskasOleksandra KyryliukMonika Pašukonytė
Mindaugas Balčiauskas, Oleksandra Kyryliuk and Monika Pašukonytė
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Most of us would probably prefer to stay far away from anything frightening in real life. But when we’re curled up somewhere comfortable with a screen in front of us, it’s surprisingly fun to get a little spooked. After all, there’s a certain pleasure in feeling those delightful chills down our spines, knowing we can simply close the tab whenever we’ve had enough.
For everyone who enjoys a good scare, we’ve rounded up some eerie posts from the X page Creepy Facts. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you find the most unsettling!

#1

Close up of a striking red and black vampire fire snail resting on a human hand, highlighting eerie pics and facts.
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6points

#2

An eerie photo of a hospital patient in a bed outdoors watching the sunset.
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5points

#3

An eerie panoramic selfie fail showing a woman sneezed and created a double face illusion.
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5points

From horror movies and haunted houses to true crime documentaries, we’ve certainly found plenty of ways to give ourselves a good scare. Some people even go as far as jumping out of planes or off bridges just to get that rush of adrenaline.

We’ve practically turned fear into a form of entertainment, which is rather strange when you think about it. After all, we’re naturally wired to avoid danger, yet we willingly seek out situations that make our hearts race.

#4

Eerie pics of intricate vascular patterns inside a tree trunk stripped of bark by lightning.
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5points

#5

Eerie pics and facts display a preserved octopus with rare branched tentacles in a tank.
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5points

#6

Warning sign showing shark, hippo, and crocodile silhouettes among eerie pics and facts.
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5points

To understand this, it helps to know what actually happens when we get scared. Fear is one of our oldest survival mechanisms, designed to protect us from potential danger.

According to the American Brain Foundation, when our brain senses a threat, a small region called the amygdala plays an important role in setting off our fight-or-flight response. This triggers the release of stress hormones, including adrenaline, which prepare our bodies to react quickly.

#7

An ancient 392 year old Greenland shark swimming underwater, perfect for eerie pics fans.
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5points

#8

Eerie pics featuring a collection of creepy, hooded plague doctor masks.
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5points

#9

Eerie pics showing a large, intimidating hippopotamus skull with long tusks.
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5points

As a result, our hearts start beating faster, our breathing speeds up, and our senses become sharper. Our pupils may even dilate to help us see better, while more blood flows to our muscles in case we need to run. 

All of this can happen within seconds, sometimes before we’ve even had the chance to fully understand what frightened us. Interestingly, the amygdala is so important to this process that damage to it can dramatically change how someone experiences fear.

#10

Eerie pics of a chandelier casting creepy forest shadows on walls and ceiling.
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5points

#11

Eerie pic of a dark, black-tiled indoor swimming pool creating a spooky reflection.
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5points

#12

Eerie pic of dramatic scud clouds hanging low over a grassy field.
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5points

In fact, researchers once studied a woman who had extensive damage to both sides of her amygdala. In a 2011 study published in Current Biology, they took her to a haunted house and exposed her to snakes and spiders to see how she would react.

Surprisingly, she showed almost no fear, even attempting to touch a tarantula despite knowing it could be dangerous. However, later research found that she could still experience panic when exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide, suggesting that fear involves more than one brain pathway.

#13

Eerie pics showing a chick with four legs due to a unique genetic mutation.
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5points

#14

An old, eerie diving suit display that sparks curiosity about historical diving gear.
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5points

#15

An eerie natural tree formation resembling a crawling humanoid shape.
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4points

Of course, most of us have a perfectly functioning fear response, which brings us back to why we sometimes enjoy triggering it on purpose. Part of the explanation lies in the chemicals our brains release when we’re frightened.

Along with adrenaline, dopamine and endorphins can contribute to the excitement and pleasure associated with a controlled scare. When we know we’re safe, that intense physical reaction can feel quite enjoyable.

#16

Eerie pics of hundreds of old gas masks covering the floor of an abandoned school in Pripyat.
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4points

#17

An eerie pic showing a detailed concept sculpture of a fleshy monster under a helmet.
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4points

#18

Eerie pics of thick hail piled up against a glass door after a severe storm.
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4points

However, there’s a limit to how much fear we find entertaining. In a 2020 study published in Psychological Science, researchers monitored 110 people visiting a haunted house, measuring their heart rates and asking how frightened they felt.

They discovered that enjoyment tended to peak when participants experienced a moderate level of fear. Too little excitement could become boring, while too much made the activity less enjoyable.

#19

Eerie pics and facts show a throne crafted from human bones inside the Paris Catacombs.
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4points

#20

Intricate cast of human head blood vessels featured in eerie pics and facts.
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4points
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Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas BalčiauskasBoredPanda Staff