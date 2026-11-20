A woman’s carefree video from a night out with her friends has unexpectedly attracted harsh trolling , with strangers picking apart her appearance and even telling her to cover up .

Brigette Frances , a 24-year-old Australian content creator, shared the lighthearted clip on Instagram.

What made the backlash even more upsetting was that many of the negative comments reportedly came from other women.

Highlights Brigette Frances' carefree video from a night out took an unexpected turn after strangers began criticizing her body and telling her to cover up.

The 24-year-old was particularly caught off guard by how many women joined in the negative comments.

Addressing the backlash, Frances said in an interview, “I was quite caught off guard when the trolling started.”

“Every body is beautiful, but dressing well is about understanding your own body shape and size and knowing what works with your proportions,” one commenter wrote.

A 24-year-old Australian content creator’s fun video with friends took an unexpected turn after trolls began criticizing her appearance

Brigette Frances, a 24-year-old content creator from Adelaide, South Australia, posted a video showing herself enjoying a night out with her friends.

In the clip, she can be seen smiling, laughing, and dancing with her arms raised while wearing a low-cut black top.

Filmed at an Adelaide Metro train station on their way home from the night out, the video was meant to be a fun, innocent glimpse into her evening.

However, it soon drew attention as viewers made unsolicited remarks about her chest and outfit.

Some people told her to “cover up,” while others questioned why her friends had not stopped her from wearing the plunging top .

“She didn't have a single real friend there that night,” one user wrote.

Another viewer added, “I've never even trusted myself as much as you trust that shirt.”

Several netizens told Brigette Frances to change her outfit, while others questioned why her friends did not intervene

“Why don't her friends tell her what's going on? This looks bad!” remarked a third.

Others expressed, “I think wearing clothes that match your body is important.”

Another user bluntly said, “ Body shaming is not cool. Choice of dress shaming is absolutely encouraged.”

One comment read, “I’m a woman, and I don’t understand the choice of the top here. I’m with men on this one.”

One user commented, “Hmmm, maybe pick a different shirt next time, doll.”

“Not a bad dress; just a little fix and it'll be a lot better. Plus, real friends won’t let you go out like that.”

The criticism became so persistent that Brigette began to reconsider whether she wanted to keep sharing moments of her life online.

Speaking to news.com.au , she admitted she had not expected the reaction.

Frances said the backlash made her question posting, but she refused to let strangers affect her confidence

“Honestly, I was quite caught off guard when the trolling started,” Frances said.

“I find it quite ironic that if I had posted a comparison video celebrating how much weight I’d lost, people probably would have been congratulating me, rather than criticizing the way my body looks.”

However, she eventually decided that anonymous commenters would not determine how she felt about her appearance.



























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A post shared by Brigette Frances l UGC Creator (@_brigettefrances)





“ I'm not ashamed of my body, and I'm certainly not going to let strangers dictate how comfortable I feel in it,” Frances said.

Despite the unpleasant comments, she also found an unexpected positive side to the experience.

Brigette said, “One thing that really stood out was the number of women who reached out to say they appreciated seeing someone with a similar body shape to theirs, being confident enough to post themselves.”

Supporters rallied behind Brigette, questioning why anyone was “criticizing a woman for enjoying herself”

As the backlash continued, other social media users pushed back , arguing that the content creator should be able to enjoy a night out without strangers policing her appearance.

One commenter wrote, “It’s shocking how many women are leaving negative comments about this woman just having a good time. I mean WTF?!”

“Not sure what the big fuss is about. Just a bunch of real women enjoying a night out. Rock on ladies,” another user added.

One comment read, “And if she had implants or ‘too much cleavage,’ y’all would be pissed, too. We. Can’t. Win. Go off, girl! Be proud of all of your body!!!!”

Some also praised Brigette for sharing a more realistic portrayal of women's bodies rather than feeling pressured to meet unrealistic expectations.

“Love women being free and happy, keep shining queens!” said one user, while a second wrote, “At least she’s advertising reality. Nothing fake like others.”

“It’s not so much her body. We are all different. But the dress doesn’t fit. It needs pulling up,” one netizen wrote