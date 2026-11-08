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83 Parenting Hacks That Happened When Desperate Times Called For Desperate Measures
Parenting,LifestyleNOV 8, 2026

83 Parenting Hacks That Happened When Desperate Times Called For Desperate Measures

Monika PašukonytėMiguel Ordoñez
Monika Pašukonytė and Miguel Ordoñez
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There are moments when parenting requires an absurd amount of creativity. Sometimes, getting children to eat their veggies or cooperate with everyday routines requires out-of-the-box methods. 
And sometimes, those methods can be bizarre by definition. Here are some examples, shared by people on social media who have likely run out of conventional ideas. 
Many of these, as you will notice, are clever workarounds you may want to try yourself. Enjoy scrolling, and feel free to upvote the ones you think are worth stealing!

#1

Young girl brushing teeth in pink pajamas showing practical parenting hacks for oral care routines
I told my son bugs will go in his mouth while he’s sleeping if he doesn’t brush his teeth because they wanna eat the food that’s leftover.
autumnpopp, Getty Images / Unsplash
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5points

#2

Colorful oil film sheen on a wet dark surface as part of creative parenting hacks.
I told my kids that the rainbow oil stains in parking lots are from kids who got hit by cars for not holding an adults hand.
SkogsWife👩🏼‍🚒, John Rourke / Unsplash
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4points

#3

Family having a fun pillow fight in the living room, showing playful parenting hacks to entertain children.
If they behave nicely from Monday to Friday, they won’t have to go to school on Saturday and Sunday.
🍬Candybones 🦴
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4points

Most of the parenting hacks on this list are unconventional because none of the parents seem to be babying their children. 

Many have actually espoused an approach known as RIE parenting, a trust-based approach that treats infants and toddlers as capable, autonomous people who deserve the same respect as adults.

#4

Cooked salmon fillet with vegetables on a plate, showcasing healthy meal parenting hacks for kids.
My son swears he hates salmon, he loves beach chicken though.
🍰StrawberryShortcake🍰, Caroline Attwood / Unsplash
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4points

#5

Sad young girl hugging a teddy bear by the window, representing emotional parenting hacks during difficult moments.
My daughter wouldn’t take her antibiotics for her ear infection. Told her if she didn’t she’d lose her hearing. I muted the tv and just started mouthing stuff to her. She took it and I unmuted the tv magic.
ElizabethC | IVF Mama | SAHM, Vitolda Klein / Unsplash
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4points

#6

Open pack of wet wipes on a blue background, a essential item for quick parenting hacks.
Give my kids each a wet wipe and let them play whoever comes back with the dirtiest wipe wins. They find the most hidden spots that I never would have gotten clean and keeps them busy forever. Saw this in a reel but my god does it ever work.
danivladovic, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash
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4points

Infant-development expert Magda Gerber first introduced RIE parenting in 1973. RIE stands for Resources for Infant Educarers, a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles. 

Author and educator Janet Lansbury is one of the many proponents of the RIE parenting method. As she explains, this approach builds parents' awareness by encouraging them to observe a child and give them space to show who they are and what they need.

#7

Two young boys doing schoolwork at a wooden table, illustrating practical parenting hacks for home learning.
I pretend to not understand my sons homework so he will explain it to me. He teaches it to me and it helps him retain the information better. He thinks I’m rather dumb but it works, no fussing over homework anymore because the enjoys teaching it to me while he does it!
Janice Bishop, Jessica Lewis / Unsplash
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4points

#8

A father reading a bedtime story to his children in the dark using flashlights, showcasing warm parenting hacks.
When my son would ask for a bedtime story I would just summarize a SpongeBob episode.
Bryan Vara, Katherine Hanlon / Unsplash
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4points

#9

A young boy brushing his teeth attentively, featuring helpful parenting hacks.
everytime we brush our teeth our taste buds change so we have to retry foods to see if we still don’t like them.
mattie barrier lopez, Carlos Magno / Unsplash
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4points

“RIE parenting also makes us more self-aware,” Lansbury said. “Through our sensitive observations, we learn not to jump to conclusions; for example, that our babies are bored, tired, cold, hungry, or want to hold the toy they seem to notice across the room.”

Lansbury adds that the method also helps parents learn to differentiate a child’s signals from their own projections. In effect, they become more aware of the habits they create that can become the child’s needs.

#10

Two young sisters hugging tightly outdoors, demonstrating affectionate sibling bonding and parenting moments.
My daughters are about 18 months apart, I told the older one that every time baby sister goes potty on the big girl toilet they both they a candy. My oldest fully potty trained the baby for me and was so excited to do it.
ArtistryByJayde, Anna Khromova / Unsplash
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4points

#11

Excited young child making a fun face illustrating creative parenting hacks for entertaining kids
The quickest way I can get my kid to the bath or bed is to yell the British are coming in a panic. May she have a future fear of the British, yes. But it is working.
KLR808, Cesar Arcadio Garcia de Llano / Unsplash
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#12

Young child holding a glowing candle representing creative parenting hacks for bedtime and relaxation
Light a candle when they start eating. Whoever finishes the new item on the plate first gets to blow out the candle. My 5 year old and nearly 2 year old LOVE this challenge. They’ve eaten so many more veggies.
Jes, Getty Images / Unsplash
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4points

For parents who want to implement the RIE method into their own approach, Lansbury offered some tips. Her first piece of advice: communicate authentically.

This means speaking in your real voice and talking about real things that relate to the child. 

“We encourage babies to build communication skills by asking them questions, affording them plenty of time to respond, and always acknowledging their communication,” Lansbury said.

#13

Clothing store mannequins wearing stylish outfits representing parenting hacks for quick shopping decisions
I tell my son mannequins are children that ran away in the store.
Bunnie, Sara Kurfeß / Unsplash
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4points

#14

A young toddler intently looking at a smartphone screen, related to modern parenting hacks.
I put my phone number as the pass code on all devices. my 3 year old could call me if needed.
salesailcell, hessam nabavi / Unsplash
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4points

#15

Two young twin girls in matching grey coats talking to each other, illustrating clever parenting hacks.
If you don’t know which kid did something ask them all individually what the punishment should be for the thing someone done and the one that kicks the most lenient punishment did it.
Sarah 💋, AMIT RANJAN / Unsplash
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Parenting doesn't come with an instruction manual (yet), and some days will require thinking outside the box. Apart from a ton of patience, that may include ideas that seem ridiculous but work really well. 

Of course, not every hack on this list will work on every child. Still, you can’t help but admire the genius behind some of these ideas. Parents, have you ever come up with these unusual tricks of your own? Share them in the comments!

#16

A romantic candlelit dinner spread, symbolizing creative parenting hacks for date nights at home.
I made potato soup with broccoli in it and we ate it by candle light so they couldn't see the broccoli. I told them we were having a fancy dinner. They raved about the soup and asked for seconds. I had made it before and they wouldn't touch it because of the green.
Kelsi Bergen, Yimeng Zhao / Unsplash
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4points

#17

A mother and young daughter sharing a sweet moment outdoors, demonstrating effective parenting hacks.
As a widowed mom of 5 I knew I needed to spend 1 on 1 time with my kids. So I would get them all ready for school & drop them off. Then at lunch I would pull 1 child, take them out for lunch at their favorite place and do some activity. We get back to the school before it let out and then have them act like they were there all day. I called it "a secret mission". It made them feel special. They're all grown and 2 years ago they just found out that I did the same thing for all of them.
Andrea Moss, Colin + Meg / Unsplash
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4points

#18

Two measuring spoons filled with liquid syrup, representing helpful parenting hacks for medicine.
My kids refuse to take any kind of liquid medicine, but they love eating a spoonful of "melted popcicle".
ash🦇, Maryam Sicard / Unsplash
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4points

#19

A baby sitting in grass reaching for a small dog, showing clever parenting hacks in action.
I got a puppy and while training the puppy to sit I also accidentally trained my toddler so now at all times I keep fruit snacks with me and all I have to do is say “sit” and he stops what he’s doing no matter what and sits so he can have a fruit snacks.
madilyn012024, Zachary Kadolph / Unsplash
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4points

#20

A happy young toddler girl leaning on a hotel bed, reflecting smart parenting hacks.
i told my son that monsters only show up if you pay the subscription for them and mommy and daddy don’t pay the subscription so we don’t have monsters anywhere around us.
mattie barrier lopez, kian zhang / Unsplash
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4points
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Monika Pašukonytė
Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda Staff