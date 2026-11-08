83 Parenting Hacks That Happened When Desperate Times Called For Desperate Measures

requires an absurd amount of creativity. Sometimes, getting children to eat their veggies or cooperate with everyday routines requires out-of-the-box methods.

by definition. Here are some examples, shared by people on social media who have likely run out of conventional ideas.

And sometimes, those methods can be

Many of these, as you will notice, are clever

workarounds

you may want to try yourself. Enjoy scrolling, and feel free to upvote the ones you think are worth stealing!