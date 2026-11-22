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#1 I Made A Mural For My Local Park ❤️
this one is a 4'x8' board that is set up on a block featuring 3 other artists! We live paint these at a festival every year and then have them installed around our community. It's such a fun way to participate in making our town just a little more vibrant and connect with each other.
#2 I Use The Jars I Get From The Dispensary To Make Weird Creatures
#3 I Made A Sea Glass Pegasus
There's something quite satisfying about making things yourself. Right, pandas? You could turn an old wooden chair into a colorful piece of furniture, make a lampshade out of leftover fabric, or give those empty glass jars sitting in your kitchen a new purpose.
What's particularly fun about making things yourself is that you can play around with colors, materials, and designs until you get exactly what you want.
#4 Lil Art Studio In A Jewelry Box
#5 Designed And Constructed Our Wedding Invites
#6 I Made A Shrimp Leather Bag
My dad and I worked together to develop the templates for it, and I've turned them into digital patterns as well.
And many Americans seem to enjoy doing just that.
A 2025 Ipsos iSay survey of 1,000 US panel members found that 36% participated in arts and crafts, while 33% made their own home decorations. Instead of spending hours looking for something that matches your taste, sometimes it's easier (and more fun) to make it yourself.
#7 I Made These In My Hand Building Class
#8 I Made A Life-Size Needle-Felted Cat! 🐈
Needle felting something at this scale was definitely a challenge (my fingers took a few hits!), but watching it slowly come to life was incredibly rewarding.
Let me know what you think!
#9 Raspberry Set, Made Out Of Clay. An Idea For A Summer Vibe)
Interestingly, getting crafty might also make us happier.
In 2024, researchers examined data from 7,182 adults in England. They found that people who engaged in arts and crafts reported greater happiness and life satisfaction. They were also more likely to feel that what they did in life was worthwhile. These associations remained even when researchers took age, employment, and financial circumstances into consideration.
#10 Made My Cat A Tiny House In A Dresser
So, I started looking for what kind of cabinet or commode would make sense in this situation. I wanted something deep and large enough to be comfortable for Vivaldi but not too big to fit in the entryway.
After some research, I settled on the IKEA Hemnes chest with 3 drawers. I was so lucky to find a good condition one on eBay for 10€.
Here are the steps:
-took out the lower 2 drawers and measured the "floor" (of course in most chests there is no floor, hence I had to build one)
- went to the hardware store and bought a custome cut 1 cm particle board that sits flush with the bottom rail.
- bought extra wood to reinforce the board, to add extra leg and an extra beam support underneath it to ensure it can hold my 8 kg cat.
- covered the particles board with a multipurpose wood print self adhesive roll. Aftwards installed it with screws and corner brackets.
- removed the center rail (had to saw it because the screws wouldn't budge) and removed the metal drawer slides
- sanded down the whole thing (with hand! I live in an apartment with very sensitive neighbours)
- filled in the screw holes with a filler paste and sanded them flush
- painted, then painted again
I was on a budget, and because normal wallpaper appeared to have the wrong scale. After SO MUCH research and shopping around, I went with gift wrap. Measured the size of the "walls" and cut. Used craft glue to stick them to the walls.
For the curtains:
Another logistical problem. I considered buying a second hand sewing machine (just need an excuse really). After much thought, I got an epiphany when I remembered that Valance curtains exist. So, went to the store and found a perfect length curtain, cut it in half. The curtain rod is just a a wooden dowel from an old project that I cut to size and secured with tension (no hardware, the dowel is slightly longer than the commode)
For the decor and furniture:
I had a vision of a gallery wall and a picture wall. I spent weeks looking for good picture frames in thrift shops and slowly collected them. The paintings are, of course, Vivaldi's favourites.
The small desk and chair were thrifted, the box is his favourite box, and the little "rug" is a placemat that looks exactly like a rug I have in my bedroom.
The whole thing took weeks to finish, I worked on it my spare time. It cost me less than 100 euros, the commode itself was 10, the paint was 10, the custome wood was about 20 including misc hardware, light fixture was about 8, frames about 10, furniture about 15, curtains, gift wrap and floor roll were about 15.
#11 My Favorite Frog Bag I’ve Made 🐸🍄
I crocheted the bag entirely by hand using different types of yarn, including fluffy yarn to create the mossy texture. The little mushrooms are crocheted directly onto the body. Inside, I use a soft fabric lining that I cut and sew by hand myself
The frog’s mouth is the main compartment, with a metal frame clasp that I sew on securely with strong thread. It’s actually pretty roomy — I love carrying lots of things with me, and this frog definitely helps with that. And the more I fill it, the chubbier and funnier it gets. I also really love its little stare
#12 I’m A Potter, And These Are Bookshelf Mugs I Made!
I throw each mug on my wheel, then decorate - usually, I carve my mugs (known as sgraffito, in the pottery world); but sometimes, I like to make figural stuff like this, with tiny books & birds & crystals. then the mugs go into my giant kiln for a bisque fire; I apply glaze, and then they go back into the kiln for an even hotter fire (cone 5.5) to melt the glaze & finish the process. finally, they come out ready to use 😍 it’s a lovely pairing of art & science.
Perhaps part of the appeal is having something tangible to show for our efforts.
Many of us spend eight hours a day working on a laptop. At the end of the day, switching off that screen and spending an hour knitting, painting, or working with clay can be a welcome change. And there's a rather lovely feeling that comes with someone admiring your creation and being able to say, “I made that!”
#13 I Made A Giant Decorative Chain For My Wall
The finally form was actually very easy to make and could be recreated for even less $$.
Wood dowels inside the noodles form the oval shapes. Panty hose on the green and yellow noodles gives the black and green color.
It’s also super light weight because of the materials, so I was able to hang it with command strips (renter friendly)
#14 I Surprised My Daughter With A Bag She Can Use For Cheer, Dance, And Choir. She's 9 And Accomplishing So Much For Age. She Is In Love!
#15 I Made A Giant Flower Card Box For My Wedding!
Our love for DIY could also save quite a few things from ending up in the trash.
The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans generated around 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishings waste in 2018. Approximately 80% of it ended up in landfills. It makes you wonder how many old cabinets, dining chairs, or coffee tables could have been salvaged with a little work.
#16 My Wedding Headdress - Replica Of The Headdress Satine Wears At The End Of Moulin Rouge
Decided to make a replica of the headdress Satine wears at the end of Moulin Rouge. It's one of my favorite films and I relate to the bohemian showgirl life cause that's essentially my job. Plus my fiancé and I got engaged at a broadway showing of Moulin Rouge.
I used lace from my paternal grandmother as detailing on the petals and jewelry from my maternal grandmother for the forehead piece. The headband base is from my paternal grandmother's wedding veil.
This is genuinely one of the prettiest things I think I've ever made. It was a long process but I'm so happy with the results. I ordered glass rhinestones and canibalized various bits of my costume jewelry. I'd love to have had all 24 carat gold/high end gems and whatnot to construct it, but hopefully the costume jewelry will hold up over time.
#17 I Have Been Teaching Myself How To Fuse Glass, This Is My Cow Print Spoon Rest!
#18 I Made This Stained Glass Panel!
However, making things yourself isn't necessarily the cheaper option.
Let's say you spot a lovely ceramic bowl for $25 and decide to make one yourself. By the time you've bought the clay, paint, glaze, and necessary tools, you might find yourself spending considerably more than $25. However, if pottery becomes a regular hobby, those supplies might eventually pay off.
#19 My Daughter Asked Me To Make Her Wedding Dress In A Vintage Cottagecore Aesthetic . Do You Think I Nailed It?
But my younger daughter jumped right in to help, and together, we made it happen. Late nights, so much lace, so many ruffles… and so much love stitched into every seam.
Then I finally saw that dress on my beautiful girl, and honestly, I’ll remember that moment forever. 🤍
So, so happy for her.