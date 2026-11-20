Some people don’t seem to grasp the idea that a workplace comes with more rules and stringent requirements. You can’t just disappear for hours on end, or run a hot plate at your desk. Typically, these folks end up unemployed soon, but what about those that don’t?
Someone asked “What's the craziest thing you’ve seen somebody you’ve worked with NOT get fired for?” and folks online shared their stories. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to present your own experiences and examples in the comments down below.
#1
Former EMS - another medic was called to respond to an intox, he threw on lights and sirens and proceeded to absolutely fly down a main strip in the city going over the speed limit, he’s on internal cameras looking down at his phone, at the same time a 17 year old girl stepped off the sidewalk outside a local bar, he hit her, she actually flew out of her shoes, she passed away. He was not fired. He still works as a paramedic... I now work in law.
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5points
#2
It was Easter and a woman dragged a giant cross into the office on her back. HR made her lug it back out to the car.
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5points
#3
I took the spot of a woman who punched another coworker in the face. They just moved her to another department. This was in a law firm.
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5points
#4
In a job many years ago every Friday, as of lunchtime, one chap emptied his coffee cup and filled it with vodka. He'd work his way through that mug and then another, his emails getting more and more unhinged, before just wandering away, his laptop unlocked and his desk looking like a crime scene, and taking the Tube home. Last I heard he was still there.
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4points
#5
The ceo of the Fortune 500 company I worked for met a new lawyer on our team and he said “oh great another jew” I reported him but he’s the ceo so naturally nothing happened.
4points
#6
Caught a male coworker taking photos of me over the cubicle wall because he "didn't want to forget what I looked like" when he was going to Florida on a work trip. I told HR the next day and all they did was move his desk.
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4points
#7
It was 2004 and this guy came in every day, turned on his office light, and said hi to everyone in the general area. Then, he’d come back around at 5:00 and grab his coat, turn off his light, and say goodbye to everyone.
He had a whole second job at a whole different company the whole time. He was making $130k to park his coat.
He had a whole second job at a whole different company the whole time. He was making $130k to park his coat.
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4points
#8
Coworker faked cancer. Had us all making potluck support meals, taxiing her to the hospital for “treatment”, a gofundme was created and thousands contributed, shaved her head, walked with a cane, the whole shabang. All made up. No cancer. No nuthin. To be fair, she quit when it was discovered so not entirely what you’re asking for but….CRAZY.
4points
#9
Pretending to be pregnant with twins so they could get double of everything at the work shower.
3points
#10
The boss’ secretary (it was the 80’s, they weren’t Admins yet) used to go to the bar up the street on her lunch hour and drink two double martinis while she read a book. She was 18 months from retirement so he wouldn’t fire her, and basically told the whole department not to give Dottie anything important to work on after noon.
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3points
#11
Getting a tattoo of a co workers face on their arm. The coworker did NOT give permission.
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3points
#12
Stole my debit card, bought himself lunch. Caught on camera. Not fired LOL...I was very young and broke at the time, so that $25 at Chik-Fil-A (I didn't even eat there then!) was immediately noticed! He accused me/HR of racism. We didn't even know who it was until they REVIEWED THE CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM OUR OFFICE. What a loser. We were both contractors, and I left shortly after. I didn't feel safe there without a locking desk drawer, and it was a lousy job anyways.
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3points
#13
I'm a truck driver and we haul food in refrigerated trailers. Guy I worked with had an entire load of pasta sauce in glass jars, was supposed to be kept at 60° but he accidentally kept the temp set to 28° from the previous load. He showed up to deliver and every SINGLE jar had broken from the contents freezing and expanding.
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3points
#14
Boss left his dog with coworker and went away for the weekend. Coworker had a meltdown after he left, said she couldn’t handle it and LEFT work on Thursday of the weekend. LEFT his dog in the office. I took the dog home with me and I got fired the following week.
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3points
#15
A partner spanking me at the Christmas party. I pulled the security footage. They did nothing. We’re employment attorneys.
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3points
#16
Sous chef threw live ashes into the dumpster instead of letting them cool off overnight as was protocol. Caused a literal dumpster fire.
3points
#17
CEO of a startup proudly showed me text messages in which he was promising potential investors dates with me if they invested money. Sent them pics of me and everything. Like “look how useful you are to the company”.
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3points
#18
Worked in the back office of the 3rd largest PA based bank. Lady whose whole identity was "Christian lady" embezzled from her church. Her personal account records got subpoenaed and everything. Never even had us audit her work, kept her job.
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3points
#19
Being so drunk, he drove his company car off the road, in Portand's west hills, and ended up in someone's swimming pool.
Then loosing his license for multiple years because of earlier DUI's in company cars.
Not only didn't get fired, they hired a driver for him...
Then loosing his license for multiple years because of earlier DUI's in company cars.
Not only didn't get fired, they hired a driver for him...
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3points
#20
I reported my manager at Petco for putting live baby rats in the freezer. They were not sick and he did it to be cruel. I reported “anonymously” to the corporate number, but nothing came of it and he came to me and said he knew it was me who reported him. IDGAF because I rescued those rats and they lived with me until they passed years later.
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2points
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda StaffView profile