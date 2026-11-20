Former EMS - another medic was called to respond to an intox, he threw on lights and sirens and proceeded to absolutely fly down a main strip in the city going over the speed limit, he’s on internal cameras looking down at his phone, at the same time a 17 year old girl stepped off the sidewalk outside a local bar, he hit her, she actually flew out of her shoes, she passed away. He was not fired. He still works as a paramedic... I now work in law.