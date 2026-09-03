For about a 10 year stretch, it seemed like everyone I met would ask me how many children I have, and then when I told them I didn't have any, they would get this sad look on their face, and then they would get really awkward as if they had made me admit some great shame and now they are embarrassed about it. It was so weird.



I didn't really care that people made the assumption, but that combined with their reaction was so uncomfortable and got old really fast.



What's really weird is at some point people just stopped assuming that, and now people don't even ask me if I have children. I think societal standards about appropriate questions of strangers have really changed.