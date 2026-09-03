A microaggression is a brief, seemingly normal encounter that is still designed to make someone feel bad. After all, it’s not really a good image to engage in overt aggression. Examples include things like nagging or disparaging comments.
Someone asked “What micro aggression was so micro, you'd look crazy for pointing it out?” and netizens cracked their knuckles and shared their stories. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences to the comments section down below.
#1
Using your name a bit too much as they speak to you.
8points
#2
My last boss would cheerfully greet everyone in our department but me. I was the only one who noticed and if I had brought it up I would have looked nuts. The only time she ever talked to me was to correct something she thought I did wrong or if she wanted me to do something. Best day at this job was watching her "Accept another position." I am so glad she is at some other university inflicting herself on someone else.
Edit: Seems like this is a pretty big problem for a lot of people! I hope you all find a place that appreciates you and treats you the way you deserve to be treated. .
Edit: Seems like this is a pretty big problem for a lot of people! I hope you all find a place that appreciates you and treats you the way you deserve to be treated. .
8points
#3
When someone is perfectly warm and chatty with everyone else, then suddenly gets weirdly flat, formal, or distant with you specifically.
If you call it out, it sounds petty because nothing huge happened. But you can absolutely feel the difference when someone is giving you the human equivalent of “corporate email tone” in a casual room.
If you call it out, it sounds petty because nothing huge happened. But you can absolutely feel the difference when someone is giving you the human equivalent of “corporate email tone” in a casual room.
8points
#4
When I was around 13, my brother and I were getting a haircut, our hairdresser said that my brother would do well with girls because he was good looking and I would do well because I am funny. She was spot on but I still think about it
7points
#5
Contrarianism to only your ideas or attaching an addendum to everything you say.
7points
#6
One of my coworkers, anytime he sees me heading for the coffee machine, *rushes* to start using it before I can so I have to wait several minutes before I can use it
it sounds like I'm reading too far into it, and that we both just wanted coffee, but it's *every day* and he always has a snide comment to go with it ("gotta be quicker than that" was the most recent one).
it sounds like I'm reading too far into it, and that we both just wanted coffee, but it's *every day* and he always has a snide comment to go with it ("gotta be quicker than that" was the most recent one).
6points
#7
There's a certain way someone asks how my cats are, difficult to describe. But I immediately understand that this person thinks a man owning not just one but multiple cats is ridiculous.
Edit: I have been shamed! Please accept my apologies with the cat tax.
Edit: I have been shamed! Please accept my apologies with the cat tax.
6points
#8
As a disabled person, when people tell me I'm lucky that I get to rest all day (when I don't have a choice in the matter) .
6points
#9
For about a 10 year stretch, it seemed like everyone I met would ask me how many children I have, and then when I told them I didn't have any, they would get this sad look on their face, and then they would get really awkward as if they had made me admit some great shame and now they are embarrassed about it. It was so weird.
I didn't really care that people made the assumption, but that combined with their reaction was so uncomfortable and got old really fast.
What's really weird is at some point people just stopped assuming that, and now people don't even ask me if I have children. I think societal standards about appropriate questions of strangers have really changed.
I didn't really care that people made the assumption, but that combined with their reaction was so uncomfortable and got old really fast.
What's really weird is at some point people just stopped assuming that, and now people don't even ask me if I have children. I think societal standards about appropriate questions of strangers have really changed.
6points
#10
People often leave open train seats next to me on packed trains. I'm a minority in the country I live.
It happens enough that I know it's purposeful, especially the times a seat somewhere else will open and the person beside me scrambled to get the new seat, despite it also being next to someone and not a better seat, but if I told anyone that saw it happen once or twice it's easy to pass off as "they don't want to sit, it has nothing to do with you".
It happens enough that I know it's purposeful, especially the times a seat somewhere else will open and the person beside me scrambled to get the new seat, despite it also being next to someone and not a better seat, but if I told anyone that saw it happen once or twice it's easy to pass off as "they don't want to sit, it has nothing to do with you".
6points
#11
I was comforting my friend when she was talking about her insecurities, by saying that all of us had insecurities, myself included. She responded by saying "Your nose, right?". Guess who couldn't forget that comment even years later?
6points
#12
Someone said "no offense" before a totally normal sentence, still thought about it for days.
5points
#13
I'm not sure if this fits. Long ago, a girl in one of my high school classes turned to me and said:
"You look like that blond girl on 90210."
I was shocked she said that, as I have always been average looking. I'm sure I started smiling & thanked her for the compliment. It really made my day for a fraction of a second.
Then she said, "Oh. Not the pretty one."
I wanted to sink through the floor.
"You look like that blond girl on 90210."
I was shocked she said that, as I have always been average looking. I'm sure I started smiling & thanked her for the compliment. It really made my day for a fraction of a second.
Then she said, "Oh. Not the pretty one."
I wanted to sink through the floor.
5points
#14
My colleague is a veteran and he refers to the other veterans on our team as "Brother." I am also a veteran, and he has no way to refer to me in such a manner since I'm not a man. He does it to vets from different service branches too, so it isn't just the Army vets he says it to. It is such a little thing, the only ones who have clocked him saying it are me and the other woman on the team in these meetings.
5points
#15
The singular Pride-themed thing I regularly carry is a rainbow wallet. A cashier looked at it silently for several seconds as I looked for the needed bills and then said “Merry Christmas.” I said thank you, you too because asking him if he thought that I would be one of those War on Christmas people would have been absurd and also because I was thankful for the holiday cheer.
5points
#16
I'm of Asian heritage and my ex's aunt visited the country of my heritage and called the clothes people were wearing "costumes".
5points
#17
In 2020 I was calling a coworker a lot at a new job. When we finally met in person, she saw me and stopped in her tracks before saying, “you didn’t sound like you used a cane over the phone.” Am I supposed to announce that before my salutation? I was working at a regional center for individuals with developmental disabilities at the time. These people worked with the disabled and I have never faced more stupid comments about my disability in my life.
5points
#18
“My mom said you were really ugly, but I stuck up for you and told her she was being mean.”.
5points
#19
My partner’s mother loves to ask me how old my cats are, followed up by “how long do cats usually live?.” or she’ll comment that one of them is looking a lot older.
She plays it off like she’s just innocently asking about my cats. When my partner confronts her, she victimizes herself. “What? I didn’t mean it like that at all, oh you must think I’m so awful.”
Needless to say, I avoid all unnecessary interactions with her.
She plays it off like she’s just innocently asking about my cats. When my partner confronts her, she victimizes herself. “What? I didn’t mean it like that at all, oh you must think I’m so awful.”
Needless to say, I avoid all unnecessary interactions with her.
5points
#20
Being told I'm “surprisingly articulate.”
Thank you, I think?
Thank you, I think?
4points