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There is a significant difference between someone or something that is:
- Immoral
- Amoral
- Unmoral
- Nonmoral
When someone is being immoral, it refers to their “conscientious rejection of typical moral standards and has a connotation of evil or wrongdoing.”
In other words, an immoral person knows that they are doing something wrong.
An amoral individual, on the other hand, is indifferent to moral standards or behaves outside the moral code.
They may or may not be aware of moral standards, but they are not concerned with them.
#4
The first time physically (their justification at this point in time was that they just didn't see it that way (cheating), that it was just two friends satisfying intimate needs together), the second time emotionally.
They insisted they were each others closest friend at the time (hello echo chamber and avoidance) and that the feelings just happened while the then partner became a doormat to try and get my friend to stay with them. The affair partner told me that even though ex friend and their partner were together, he had feelings for her and didn't want to regret it so they were gonna pursue her anyway... While being friends with her partner...
Anyway, my ex friend and the affair partner decided to do the 'mature thing' (their words, not mine) while ex friends partner pleaded for her to come back and work on their relationship, and went to couples therapy together. Yes, the affair couple, not the real couple. Ex friends mother drove them there.
You can imagine the sheer bewilderment I felt. But what I would give to have been a fly on the wall of that therapy session, because from the hints I caught about it, the therapist laughed them out of there.
Astounding behaviour through all of this.
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Someone who is unmoral, in the meantime, has no moral perception at all. In a nutshell, they are incapable of considering moral concerns.
Usually, this refers to animals or inanimate objects, but it can be used for people, too.
Meanwhile, nonmoral means that an action is not subject to moral concerns in the first place.
For example, scientific facts, deciding what type of hot beverage you will drink, and choosing what clothes to wear on a regular day are all examples of this. There’s no morality to consider in the first place.
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She had leukemia, but ultimately lost her life because of sepsis shortly after childbirth.
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Right, cause being paid for the immoral actions makes it all okay and justified.
So, when you say that someone is behaving immorally, you are making a judgment about them intentionally choosing to do something wrong.
This, arguably, makes it much worse than someone who is amoral doing something objectively harmful when they lack a moral compass to begin with.
Amoral individuals have no conscience to begin with. They don’t care about right or wrong. But immoral people are being evil on purpose.
Someone who is amoral likely won’t even care about justifying their behavior, unlike someone immoral.
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He attempted to justify this by saying his family deserved to suffer because they didn't make him "happy enough".
#12
This is a sensitive topic, but once you’ve read through these posts, we want to hear your perspective in the comments.
What are the very worst and most delusional excuses that you’ve ever heard someone make after they got caught doing something spectacularly immoral?
Meanwhile, be honest, what’s the worst justification you tried to make to try to get out of trouble?
Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section at the very bottom of this post.
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For something that, when I pointed out someone else who had done the EXACT same thing, was met with "hmmm. I don't think I like that."
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"They" being any person or group; "done it" being pretty much any immoral action towards another person or group.
#19
That whole time she had a 3-on 2-off schedule and had refused to make dinner, help with chores, or buy groceries.