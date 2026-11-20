There is a significant difference between someone or something that is:

Immoral Amoral Unmoral Nonmoral

When someone is being immoral, it refers to their “conscientious rejection of typical moral standards and has a connotation of evil or wrongdoing.”

In other words, an immoral person knows that they are doing something wrong.

An amoral individual, on the other hand, is indifferent to moral standards or behaves outside the moral code.

They may or may not be aware of moral standards, but they are not concerned with them.