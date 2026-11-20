The simplest reason is that real history is packed with stories that sound far too strange to be true. Take the Great Emu War of 1932. A drought pushed a huge flock of emus into the wheat fields of Western Australia, and the farmers there asked their government for help.

The army showed up with machine guns and plenty of confidence, and the birds simply scattered in every direction. In the end, a bounty system ended up doing a better job than the military did. Nobody would dare pitch that plot to a movie studio, yet it really happened.