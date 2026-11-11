24 Things To Buy Before You Seal Yourself In For Winter And Call It Self Care

Bears have the right idea. They eat a big meal, find a warm spot, and refuse to be bothered until April. Humans just need better supplies.
This year, we're fully committing to the bit. We found some home finds that turn your place into a proper winter den, from blankets that feel like a hug to gadgets that warm up your towels without breaking a sweat. Your calendar is clear, your snacks are stocked, and your only job is to stay put. Please do not expect a reply to any invitations before the first crocus.
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#1 The Game Of Jenga You Play With Your Decorative Pillows Just To Get Comfortable Has Been Replaced By A Plush Reading Pillow
Review: "It sits you higher than though but thats good and very soft liked it very much!" - Helen
#2 Closed Windows And A Full Season Of Staying Home Call For Backup. Muse Apothecary Home Ritual Active Odor Eliminator Spray Wipes Out Couch And Bathroom Smells So The Den Stays Fresh Until Spring
Review: "My first purchase and I loved it!! Now I want to try different scents 😍 I used it all over my home Beds, cortains , sofas even in the closets" - Pilar Cardona
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#3 Reaching For A Toasty Towel On A Freezing Morning Is A Luxury That Never Gets Old. A Towel Warmer Delivers It Daily, And Nobody Has To Step Out Into Frosty Air Dripping Wet Ever Again
Review: "This is a big hit in my household a warm towel just hits different." - Kimberley
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#4 You Can Finally Achieve That Main Character, Singing-In-The-Rain Movie Moment Without Getting Struck By Lightning With A Spa-Like Shower Lamp
Review: "This was an item I never knew I needed. I love using it during my nightly shower to help unwind. I turn off all other lights and just use the lamp to light up my bathroom. You can take the lamp shade off for a different effect. I love all the different color options too. It’s very relaxing without the need to light a candle especially if you’re not wanting to have a candle lit for a long time." - shellR
#5 A Candle Warmer Lamp Lets You Enjoy The Cozy Scent Of Your Favorite Candle Without The Constant, Low-Grade Anxiety Of An Open Flame
Review: "This little candle warmer works great and looks good as well. It’s easy to use. You can adjust the strength of the light and there’s a timer you can set so it’ll shut off on its own. Also comes with 2 light bulbs. Highly recommend!" - Alaina
#6 Nobody Needs A Harsh White Glow At 2 A.m. On The Way To The Kitchen. Warm Night Lights Fill The Hallway With A Candle-Soft Glow Instead Of An Interrogation Lamp
Review: "We got the pink for our daughter's room. Appearance is great both off and on. When theyre off looks like a normal night light but once they turn on the color is so pretty. Weve now added them to the kitchen, living room and hallway. Quality is great. Couldn't have gotten better value for the money. " - Alan Cooper
#7 Nobody Remembers To Water Anything During Hibernation Season, And A Fake Olive Tree Never Asks. It Still Makes The Corner Look Like You Have Your Life Together
Review: "This tree is so beautiful. It’s a better price and quality than a lot of others I’ve been looking at in stores." - Duffgirls
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#8 The Faux Rabbit Fur Blanket Is So Soft That Everyone Who Walks Past Will Stroke It Like A Pet, Then Ask Where You Got One
Review: "This was way better and so far no shedding at all. It is going to be hard to get out of it in the morning ! " - DragonLady
#9 The Adult In You Bought A Sensible Couch, But The Inner Child Who Just Wants To Cannonball Into A Pile Of Comfort Is Screaming For You To Buy A Grown-Up Bean Bag Chair
Review: "Easy set up right from box! Great for kids and adults!" - Jen C
#10 Your Third-Grade Teacher Would Be Absolutely Horrified By The Way You Sit, Which Is Why You Need An Office Chair To Sit Criss Cross
Review: "This office chair is made of leather; I use it in my office for my daily work and it's super comfortable." - Giselle
#11 Sinking Into The Mellow Marshmallow Comforter Is What Being Hugged By A Cloud Must Feel Like. Alarm Clocks Will Now Be Treated As Personal Attacks
Review: "This is absolutely one of the best investments I have ever made for my bedding. I am sleeping on a cloud and I don't wanna get out of bed. The great thing is I am always rested, because when I wake up, I had already had a beautiful night of sleep. This blanket is so puffy/fluffy, and cushioning. Feels like you are sleeping on a cloud literally." - Ammarsells
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#12 The Rat King Of Cables Living Behind Your TV Can Finally Be Given A Beautiful, Literary-Themed Home With A Book Shape Decorative Cable Management Box
Review: "This is better than I expected. It’s a little pricey considering but it’s well constructed and the “book covers” feel like a book texturally. I would buy this again!" - Stephanie L
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#13 Soft Sheets With Paperwork To Prove It. Bedsure Purewoven Organic Cotton Sheets Make Getting Into Bed The Best Part Of The Day, So Don't Be Shocked When That Starts Happening At 6 P.m.
Review: "I am very picky about sheets and wasn't sure whether I'd like these or not but they're AWESOME! I washed them and hung them out on the line and they were so soft when I took them down. They washed up very well and there was no shrinkage. The fitted sheet is very oversized and will fit quite a thick mattress as I have room to spare on mine. They feel wonderful to sleep on and there is no break-in time with these...wash once and good to go." - Bluebird Lover
#14 Your Tea Has Survived Countless Near Misses On The Edge Of The Couch. The Anti-Spill Anti-Slip Sofa Armrest Tray Puts An End To That Suspense For Good
Review: "Game Changer! We have a travel trailer that has a sofa in the slide out. No where to put a table. These work perfectly! We each have one on our arm of the recliner sofa. I was worried about stability of cups when reclining or moving. They dont move! Highly recommend!" - Kathy Gordon
#15 Where Do Your Glasses Go When You Doze Off Mid Episode? Into A Macrame Fur Lined Glasses Holder, Where They Rest On Fur And Are Easy To Find The Next Morning
Review: "Love this glasses holder! It looks great on my nightstand and gives me a convenient place to keep my glasses so I always know where they are." - Micael Tomlinson
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#16 A Bathroom Towel Storage Rack Is The One Thing That Will Finally Convince You To Stop Leaving Your Wet Towel On The Bed
Review: "Sturdy and attractive! It was easy to assemble an install and was a good value for the cost." - Itsjustcoffee
#17 The Nosy Squirrel Who's Been Judging Your Life Choices From The Window Ledge Will Have To Find A New Hobby Once You've Installed Some Window Privacy Film
Review: "Love this! I’m able to still see through to the outside but no one can see in. Plus it casts beautiful rainbows when the sun shines! It comes with a spray bottle and squeegee for easy application! Highly recommend!" - Kevin H.
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#18 Landlord Said No To A Real Fireplace? The Fireplace Flame Fire Oil Diffuser Brings The Flicker And The Scent With Zero Wood To Chop And Zero Soot To Sweep
Review: "Honestly love this little diffuser! The flame effect looks surprisingly real and adds such a cozy vibe to my room, especially at night. It’s quiet, easy to fill up, and smells amazing when you add a few drops of essential oils. Plus, the color-changing lights are a nice touch. Totally worth it!" - Yoly Fernandez
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#19 Waking Up To A Slow Sunrise Glow Beats A Screaming Phone Every Time. The Hatch Restore Alarm Clock Fades The Light In Gently, Which Really Helps When The Actual Sun Refuses To Show Up Until Nine
Review: "I am obsessed with this. I am not a morning person and I will easily sleep right through my alarms (yes plural) on my phone, which was a problem. This alarm clock changed everything for me. It has the ability to light up the room as a soft wake up, but then will come in with the sound, which makes it a more pleasant wake up experience. I never miss my alarm anymore. It has so many settings for both sounds and lights, that it’s impossible to not find something that works for you." - K_Bee25
#20 Step Out Of A Hot Shower Onto A Waffle Bath Mat And Listen To Your Feet Say Thank You. It Dries Fast And Looks Like Pure Luxury In Your Usually Budget Bathroom
Review: "I love these mats! They absorb water so quick and don’t roll on the edges which I was concerned about. I like that they aren’t too thin of material so it acts as a bit of a cushion as well to stand on. The color looks just like the pictures. It’s a bit bigger than I expected but that’s my fault for not measuring first." - Andy Rivers
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