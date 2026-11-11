24 Things To Buy Before You Seal Yourself In For Winter And Call It Self Care

Bears have the right idea. They eat a big meal, find a warm spot, and refuse to be bothered until April. Humans just need better supplies.

This year, we're fully committing to the bit. We found some home finds that turn your place into a proper winter den, from blankets that feel like a hug to gadgets that warm up your towels without breaking a sweat. Your calendar is clear, your snacks are stocked, and your only job is to stay put. Please do not expect a reply to any invitations before the first crocus.