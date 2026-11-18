I put it in our staff washroom At the top of the mirror Everyone besides the boss knew what I was doing because I had joked about doing it as an April fools joke and HR said to do it and even told me what washroom to put it in.

I went into work the next day and noticed all my things weren’t where I left them so I knew immediately I was getting suspended for it. I had full intentions of admitting it and speaking with him about it so that’s what I continued to do that morning. I didn’t want anyone getting blamed.

As soon as I went in his office I explained to him that as a leader I shouldn’t have done that. And said sorry. He then told me we have to let you go. Not sure why he said we, HR was not there.

I asked him if there was anything that I had done in the past that betrayed his trust like this had. And he brought up the pushback I gave him about toonies. About four months ago he wanted to stop buying toonies for the safe fund and cash registers. I told him that it was silly and we would just burn through more loonies. It turned into an argument. I told him I don’t want to hand guests 4 loonies back. No one likes a pocket full of change and his argument was then use debit.

So anyways with that as his reasoning which in my opinion, there’s no reasoning with. So, I said okay thanks for everything if you need me I’m here and I said goodbye to the morning cleaner and left.

10 months I worked there and not once was I written up or suspended.

Part of me is so sad because I spent so much time focusing on making sure everyone felt comfortable and confident so we could have a successful shift.

My heart is broken because a lot of the staff believed in me as a leader.

My ex-boss cried too after everything was said. Which I thought was weird. It’s like he expected a fight from me. Or to beg for my job. But that’s not my character.

I need to bring my uniform back still. I don’t want to cry so I’ve been waiting. I know everyone’s going to ask questions and be super happy/sad to see me. And I want to be able to handle that.

Anyways, Should I go to the labour board or is it a bad case of he said she said because ultimately I have no written proof HR said to do it.

I did get approved for E.I thankfully.