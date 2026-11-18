Even though they don’t have anything to do with the job itself, who you work with can really make or break a workplace. After all, people sometimes act in inexplicable ways, for better or worse and that doesn’t change just because you’re on the clock.
So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, unhinged and just unusual stories from a group dedicated to sharing about the sort of eccentric coworkers netizens have had. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if something you read seems familiar, share your tale in the comments down below.
#1 New Hire Got Fired On Day One For Stealing All The Coffee
This really amused me. We hired this lady, who during her morning training process seemed pretty high strung but nothing too hard to deal with. Midway through the day we were in the break room and she gestured at two large full bags of Starbucks beans next to the coffee maker and asked everyone in there, “whose are these?” And someone responded “oh those are free for anyone to use, the company buys coffee for everyone” and she said “oh cool.”
I guess as she was leaving for the day she took this very literally and put both bags of beans in her purse as she was going home. There was a hubbub the rest of the day as everyone was confused there was no more coffee. Eventually it got put together she took them, I think someone saw it happen. She came in today for 10 minutes, was called into the manager office, now she’s gone.
I guess as she was leaving for the day she took this very literally and put both bags of beans in her purse as she was going home. There was a hubbub the rest of the day as everyone was confused there was no more coffee. Eventually it got put together she took them, I think someone saw it happen. She came in today for 10 minutes, was called into the manager office, now she’s gone.
5points
#2 She Quit Because Of Pizza
I am still shocked by this. My husband and I were just talking and he reminded me and I had to run to Reddit to post.
I used to work at a salt production facility. You had one job. Put salt into a bag. It paid more than average for the area, you could listen to music, great benefits, great schedule.
There was a woman named Sues that was about 63 years old that worked there part time. Everyone took it easy on her. We barely made her work. For her age and skills also working part time, she was making good money.
Anyway. She would work Monday- Wednesday.
One time the company ordered us pizza because we had high numbers. They gave us this pizza Thursday.
Monday rolls around and Sues heard about our pizza party. She was LIVID. She marched right to HR and told them it was unfair they served pizza on Thursday because they KNOW she doesn’t work that day. She said if they didn’t serve pizza that Wednesday she would quit. Wednesday rolled around and no pizza. She puts in her two week notice. The two weeks are almost up and Sues can’t find another job, she asks Hr if she can stay. HR SAYS NO!!! Last thing I heard she had to move back to her home town on the other side of the country.
She literally quit over pizza.
I used to work at a salt production facility. You had one job. Put salt into a bag. It paid more than average for the area, you could listen to music, great benefits, great schedule.
There was a woman named Sues that was about 63 years old that worked there part time. Everyone took it easy on her. We barely made her work. For her age and skills also working part time, she was making good money.
Anyway. She would work Monday- Wednesday.
One time the company ordered us pizza because we had high numbers. They gave us this pizza Thursday.
Monday rolls around and Sues heard about our pizza party. She was LIVID. She marched right to HR and told them it was unfair they served pizza on Thursday because they KNOW she doesn’t work that day. She said if they didn’t serve pizza that Wednesday she would quit. Wednesday rolled around and no pizza. She puts in her two week notice. The two weeks are almost up and Sues can’t find another job, she asks Hr if she can stay. HR SAYS NO!!! Last thing I heard she had to move back to her home town on the other side of the country.
She literally quit over pizza.
4points
#3 I Had A In Office Coworker Who Was Over 450lbs
I used to work in a semi sales environment office. We'll call my 450lb + coworker Jeremy, because he mentioned liking that name. Jeremy was a really nice guy. Bragged constantly about his daughter and grandson. Our office had a weight loss challenge and he'd always say it's because of him and I better not be the one leading our department in weight loss (im fairly skinny) He was a great worker and got along real well with our clients, always joking with them and remembering the small details about them. He always talked about how he'd love to go boating like he did when he was a teenager. He loves lifted trucks and talked about how when he looses the weight he'll get green one and go mudding. He talked about how he missed fishing because he cannot access the spots anymore he was excited for his grandson to get older so he could teach him how to fish. He would always be happy to help when you had a problem. Truly a nice family guy and coworker. Jeremy was in his mid 40s when I worked there, he already had a gastric bypass and had a stint on ozempic. Unfortunately, neither worked. Despite his health problems he still went into work and did his best.
Today, I did something I never do. I looked through the newspaper and saw that he passed recently. I'm not sure why Im sharing this, I never kept in contact with him after leaving that job.
Today, I did something I never do. I looked through the newspaper and saw that he passed recently. I'm not sure why Im sharing this, I never kept in contact with him after leaving that job.
4points
#4 I Have A Picture Of My Coworker's Sister On My Desk
This is more of a funny story than anything else, and I feel the need to clarify that my coworker finds it hilarious. I (27F) have a picture of my niece (6F/5 in the picture) at Disneyworld on my desk at work. We recently switched from remote to in-person, so a lot of us were meeting people we've worked with for years for the first time. My coworker (31M) asked me about the picture of my niece. I didn't think much of it until he started giggling. Turns out, the Alice actor in the picture is his sister! I guess it's true what they say; it's a small world after all.
4points
#5 Coworker Tried To Fake Food Intoxication To Get Out Of Work… Forgot She Posted Brunch Pics On Instagram
So my coworker Tina calls in violently ill on a Monday morning..claims she had some bad sushi and can’t even stand up without getting dizzy. Cool, hope you feel better.
A few hours later, someone on our team casually checks Instagram… and guess who posted a full photo dump from a bottomless mimosa brunch.. timestamped that morning?
We’re talking:
Selfies
Avocado toast
When life gives you lemons, add vodka captions
A video where she’s literally cheering with friends in the background
The best part? She forgot we follow her. One of the managers even commented:
Glad you’re feeling better
She came in the next day acting like nothing happened. HR had a chat with her. Now she keeps her account on private and suddenly gets really sick only after 5 p.m.
A few hours later, someone on our team casually checks Instagram… and guess who posted a full photo dump from a bottomless mimosa brunch.. timestamped that morning?
We’re talking:
Selfies
Avocado toast
When life gives you lemons, add vodka captions
A video where she’s literally cheering with friends in the background
The best part? She forgot we follow her. One of the managers even commented:
Glad you’re feeling better
She came in the next day acting like nothing happened. HR had a chat with her. Now she keeps her account on private and suddenly gets really sick only after 5 p.m.
4points
#6 This Means She's Not Interested Right?
I left the job a week and a half ago
Report
4points
#7 Coworker Gets Extremely Angry If I Get To Work Early But Don’t Clock In. Any Advice
My second job is at a convenience store where there is only 1 worker on shift at a time
My coworker works 2-6 and I work 6-10
I have a job at an investment firm I work 8-5 from and then go here at 6.
However, sometimes I’ll get there at 5:30 and sit in the parking lot to read, eat dinner, etc. quickly before going to clock in.
The thing is, if my coworker sees me, then when I come in at 6 she’s extremely rude, pissy, and angry complaining about how she needs help here.
I’m not scheduled until 6pm so I don’t come in until 6pm. But if she sees me outside before, she’ll text the manager and say I’m sitting in my car
Then my manager will get mad at me because I’m a great employee, but my unstable coworker will have a meltdown and threaten to quit.
Has anyone has similar experiences.
My coworker works 2-6 and I work 6-10
I have a job at an investment firm I work 8-5 from and then go here at 6.
However, sometimes I’ll get there at 5:30 and sit in the parking lot to read, eat dinner, etc. quickly before going to clock in.
The thing is, if my coworker sees me, then when I come in at 6 she’s extremely rude, pissy, and angry complaining about how she needs help here.
I’m not scheduled until 6pm so I don’t come in until 6pm. But if she sees me outside before, she’ll text the manager and say I’m sitting in my car
Then my manager will get mad at me because I’m a great employee, but my unstable coworker will have a meltdown and threaten to quit.
Has anyone has similar experiences.
4points
#8 My Coworker Showed Up To My Apartment Unannounced
My (26f) coworker (36m) knows where I live because we've had the same ride home a few times. He had been over once before to help bring my groceries upstairs (we stopped at the store on the way home). We were a little flirty for a few days but I ultimately rejected him, long before this happened. He was pressuring, immature, and I didn't like the age gap.
I live by myself with my daughter, and this especially made me anxious because of that. Luckily, she was at her dad's at the time. It was 7am, when I'm usually sleeping. He woke me up with the doorbell. According to him, he got stranded because his truck broke down, so he walked 2 miles to get to my apartment (his home is closer than that, btw). I offered to give him a ride, but when I went in to grab my stuff, he followed me in and tried to kiss me! I ran outside because he can be pushy. Once he got outside, I offered to call him a cab, he said no, and I went back inside.
This happened a while ago, and I barely talked to him for a few days. It's a little awkward now, but I've been planning on getting another job for unrelated reasons. No one thinks he had bad intentions, but doesn't understand boundaries. I don't know what to think. Why would he think it's okay to make a move on me when I rejected him??
ETA: Thank you all for helping open my eyes to just how bad this was. The ones saying he didn't have bad intentions just don't want to see him for who he really is. I honestly don't even want to go to work again but it's my only income. I'm going to look for other jobs this week.
There is also no HR, and my bosses are similar to him. I told one of them and nothing happened.
I live by myself with my daughter, and this especially made me anxious because of that. Luckily, she was at her dad's at the time. It was 7am, when I'm usually sleeping. He woke me up with the doorbell. According to him, he got stranded because his truck broke down, so he walked 2 miles to get to my apartment (his home is closer than that, btw). I offered to give him a ride, but when I went in to grab my stuff, he followed me in and tried to kiss me! I ran outside because he can be pushy. Once he got outside, I offered to call him a cab, he said no, and I went back inside.
This happened a while ago, and I barely talked to him for a few days. It's a little awkward now, but I've been planning on getting another job for unrelated reasons. No one thinks he had bad intentions, but doesn't understand boundaries. I don't know what to think. Why would he think it's okay to make a move on me when I rejected him??
ETA: Thank you all for helping open my eyes to just how bad this was. The ones saying he didn't have bad intentions just don't want to see him for who he really is. I honestly don't even want to go to work again but it's my only income. I'm going to look for other jobs this week.
There is also no HR, and my bosses are similar to him. I told one of them and nothing happened.
4points
#9 Fake Brit At The Office
I’m originally from London, moved to America, I was working temp jobs in NYC. Got assigned to an office job covering for an employee on extended sick leave. First day, I met the woman training me, who said “Oh, you’re English! So is Mark! I’ll have to introduce you later.” At lunchtime she walked me over to Mark’s cubicle. Mark said “hello, nice to meet you, I’m Mark.” RIGHT away I suspected he was faking his British accent! I said “Whereabouts Im England are you from, Mark?” Mark said “Where are YOU from?” I said “Sydenham, London SE 26.” Mark said “Oh right, I know that area.” Awkward silence. He must have known that I knew. Who knows why he was pretending to be British? Was he even really Mark? Was he using a fake ID? I didn’t know and I never asked. Man must have had his reasons. So I played along the whole two months I was there. We never spoke on it. He had that part right: That’s SO the British way. My last day, Mark walked up to me, shook my hand firmly, and said “Cheers matey, you’re a top bloke.” Which roughly translates into ‘thanks a lot friend, you’re a very decent fellow.” I smiled and winked.
4points
#10 She's Giving Me The Silent Treatment After I Refused To Give Her A Ride
I started working at a suburban school that is 40 mins - 1 hour away from my house (downtown) approximately 3 months ago. I'm kind of an introvert, so I don't talk a lot, I like to focus on doing my job, but I also try to remain polite and make small talk here and there. There's one coworker that I'd never talked to before, but due to a specific situation only a few of the employees had to show up the other day. We spoke for the first time and she ended our little conversation with "Oh well, let's hope we'll finish early so you can give me a ride home". I was speechless because I think that's kind of rude, but I brushed it off with an "Oh, we'll see hahaha".
For context, I HATE carpooling, specially with people I don't know (I don't mind it if they're close friends or family). I tend to clock out feeling tired mentally and physically, so I like to relax with some music, take my time, fart in the comfort of my car IDK hahaha. That day I kind of sneaked out at the end of my shift, so I didn't see her again.
The other day she came to my office and started talking with my coworkers, but quickly shift the conversation to where do we live, how we get to work, etc. She asked me to give her a ride (then I realized she meant a 40 minute drive at least) and I refuse with the typical "Oh, I'm kind of busy today, so..." and she said it was fine. After a while she said goodbye to everyone in the room... but me.
Today we were clocking out at the same time, so I said hello but she ignored me and started talking to someone else. I clocked out and said "Well, have a good weekend!". Ignored again.
I mean, I think I dodged a bullet, but I still find it extremely rude hahaha.
For context, I HATE carpooling, specially with people I don't know (I don't mind it if they're close friends or family). I tend to clock out feeling tired mentally and physically, so I like to relax with some music, take my time, fart in the comfort of my car IDK hahaha. That day I kind of sneaked out at the end of my shift, so I didn't see her again.
The other day she came to my office and started talking with my coworkers, but quickly shift the conversation to where do we live, how we get to work, etc. She asked me to give her a ride (then I realized she meant a 40 minute drive at least) and I refuse with the typical "Oh, I'm kind of busy today, so..." and she said it was fine. After a while she said goodbye to everyone in the room... but me.
Today we were clocking out at the same time, so I said hello but she ignored me and started talking to someone else. I clocked out and said "Well, have a good weekend!". Ignored again.
I mean, I think I dodged a bullet, but I still find it extremely rude hahaha.
4points
#11 She Tried To Flirt With A Latte… It Didn’t Go Well
A girl at my job likes this dude who always orders the same iced latte every morning. She thought she’d be cute and surprise him with one. She hands it to him and says: “I noticed you get these a lot… figured I’d treat you today ” He smiles, super grateful, and goes: “That’s awesome! My wife will LOVE this.” She froze like someone unplugged her brain. He walked away happily with the drink. She walked away and poured HER coffee into the trash like it personally betrayed her.
Moments like that are exactly why you should never date someone you work with. One minute you’re trying to be cute with a latte, the next minute you’re finding out he has a whole wife and you still have to see him every day at the printer. Office romance? Hard pass.
Update
Y’all need to stop being haters. It was just a cute moment that went sideways happens to literally everyone. Too many low IQ people out here who can’t seem to understand a story/moment that happens all the time in the workplace….
Moments like that are exactly why you should never date someone you work with. One minute you’re trying to be cute with a latte, the next minute you’re finding out he has a whole wife and you still have to see him every day at the printer. Office romance? Hard pass.
Update
Y’all need to stop being haters. It was just a cute moment that went sideways happens to literally everyone. Too many low IQ people out here who can’t seem to understand a story/moment that happens all the time in the workplace….
4points
#12 She Tried To Play The UNO Reverse Card
There is a woman at my job that is incredibly lazy and, to be honest, incompetent at her job. She works the night shift (when there is only a few people around) and she will routinely sleep 4-5 hours of her 12 hour shift. We just got a new manager and since he has to cover both the day and night shifts he has been getting in super early to have some coverage with both shifts. He comes in and she is sleeping at her desk. He talks to another coworker about it. "How often is this happening" questions and the like. Manager takes out his phone and takes a picture of her sleeping to show HR. Manager is still talking to the other coworker when the sleeping lady wakes up. She sees the phone still in his hands, and puts two and two together. She says "did you just take a picture of me while I was unconscious?" And starts acting like this is harassment and she has an HR issue with him. Hilarious.
4points
#13 Coworker Has Hilariously Bad Geography Knowledge
Here is an honest to God conversation I had with him last week.
Him: "Hey, how do I get to Key West from Maui?"
Me: "What?"
Him: "I'm going to Maui next
Month and I want to visit Key West while I'm there"
Me: "Key West is in Florida"
Him: "Yeah, I know"
Me: "Maui is thousands of miles from Florida"
Him: "Yeah it's in Hawaii"
Me: "Florida and Hawaii are not the same place"
Him: "I thought Hawaii was part of the Florida Keys?"
Me: "What??? They're nowhere near each other"
Him: "Well we"ll have to look it up"
He asks me other stuff like "Why does it take so much longer to get to Europe from here(LA) than it does it does from New York?" He travels a lot which makes it even more puzzling.
Him: "Hey, how do I get to Key West from Maui?"
Me: "What?"
Him: "I'm going to Maui next
Month and I want to visit Key West while I'm there"
Me: "Key West is in Florida"
Him: "Yeah, I know"
Me: "Maui is thousands of miles from Florida"
Him: "Yeah it's in Hawaii"
Me: "Florida and Hawaii are not the same place"
Him: "I thought Hawaii was part of the Florida Keys?"
Me: "What??? They're nowhere near each other"
Him: "Well we"ll have to look it up"
He asks me other stuff like "Why does it take so much longer to get to Europe from here(LA) than it does it does from New York?" He travels a lot which makes it even more puzzling.
4points
#14 Fired For Theft
I worked at an aluminum smelter in Washington State for 25 years. Every so often, security would do lunch box checks to keep employee theft to a minimum.
One day, a co-worker was heading out of the locker room to clock out. Security was at the time card shack, asking guys to open their lunch boxes for a quick visual check. Unbeknownst to him, there was a second security guard stationed to watch for anyone trying to sneak back into the locker room.
Our guy, thinking he was being sneaky, turned around and headed back into the locker room. The second guard spotted him immediately and stopped him, asking to look in his lunch box. Inside were 12 packs of gloves that the company handed out to all employees. Not huge on its own, but apparently he thought he was running a glove black market.
Security asked to see his locker. He claimed he “lost the key.” Security cut the lock—and found 12 more 12-packs of gloves hiding inside.
He got fired that day from a cushy, untouchable union gig with great pay and benefits. All because he decided to sell some gloves to local hardware stores. Honestly, it was impressive in a dumb, “what were you thinking?” kind of way.
ETA: these were just plain old White Ox cotton gardening gloves. Absolutely nothing special about them.
One day, a co-worker was heading out of the locker room to clock out. Security was at the time card shack, asking guys to open their lunch boxes for a quick visual check. Unbeknownst to him, there was a second security guard stationed to watch for anyone trying to sneak back into the locker room.
Our guy, thinking he was being sneaky, turned around and headed back into the locker room. The second guard spotted him immediately and stopped him, asking to look in his lunch box. Inside were 12 packs of gloves that the company handed out to all employees. Not huge on its own, but apparently he thought he was running a glove black market.
Security asked to see his locker. He claimed he “lost the key.” Security cut the lock—and found 12 more 12-packs of gloves hiding inside.
He got fired that day from a cushy, untouchable union gig with great pay and benefits. All because he decided to sell some gloves to local hardware stores. Honestly, it was impressive in a dumb, “what were you thinking?” kind of way.
ETA: these were just plain old White Ox cotton gardening gloves. Absolutely nothing special about them.
4points
#15 Got Fired Because Of A Sticker
I put it in our staff washroom At the top of the mirror Everyone besides the boss knew what I was doing because I had joked about doing it as an April fools joke and HR said to do it and even told me what washroom to put it in.
I went into work the next day and noticed all my things weren’t where I left them so I knew immediately I was getting suspended for it. I had full intentions of admitting it and speaking with him about it so that’s what I continued to do that morning. I didn’t want anyone getting blamed.
As soon as I went in his office I explained to him that as a leader I shouldn’t have done that. And said sorry. He then told me we have to let you go. Not sure why he said we, HR was not there.
I asked him if there was anything that I had done in the past that betrayed his trust like this had. And he brought up the pushback I gave him about toonies. About four months ago he wanted to stop buying toonies for the safe fund and cash registers. I told him that it was silly and we would just burn through more loonies. It turned into an argument. I told him I don’t want to hand guests 4 loonies back. No one likes a pocket full of change and his argument was then use debit.
So anyways with that as his reasoning which in my opinion, there’s no reasoning with. So, I said okay thanks for everything if you need me I’m here and I said goodbye to the morning cleaner and left.
10 months I worked there and not once was I written up or suspended.
Part of me is so sad because I spent so much time focusing on making sure everyone felt comfortable and confident so we could have a successful shift.
My heart is broken because a lot of the staff believed in me as a leader.
My ex-boss cried too after everything was said. Which I thought was weird. It’s like he expected a fight from me. Or to beg for my job. But that’s not my character.
I need to bring my uniform back still. I don’t want to cry so I’ve been waiting. I know everyone’s going to ask questions and be super happy/sad to see me. And I want to be able to handle that.
Anyways, Should I go to the labour board or is it a bad case of he said she said because ultimately I have no written proof HR said to do it.
I did get approved for E.I thankfully.
I went into work the next day and noticed all my things weren’t where I left them so I knew immediately I was getting suspended for it. I had full intentions of admitting it and speaking with him about it so that’s what I continued to do that morning. I didn’t want anyone getting blamed.
As soon as I went in his office I explained to him that as a leader I shouldn’t have done that. And said sorry. He then told me we have to let you go. Not sure why he said we, HR was not there.
I asked him if there was anything that I had done in the past that betrayed his trust like this had. And he brought up the pushback I gave him about toonies. About four months ago he wanted to stop buying toonies for the safe fund and cash registers. I told him that it was silly and we would just burn through more loonies. It turned into an argument. I told him I don’t want to hand guests 4 loonies back. No one likes a pocket full of change and his argument was then use debit.
So anyways with that as his reasoning which in my opinion, there’s no reasoning with. So, I said okay thanks for everything if you need me I’m here and I said goodbye to the morning cleaner and left.
10 months I worked there and not once was I written up or suspended.
Part of me is so sad because I spent so much time focusing on making sure everyone felt comfortable and confident so we could have a successful shift.
My heart is broken because a lot of the staff believed in me as a leader.
My ex-boss cried too after everything was said. Which I thought was weird. It’s like he expected a fight from me. Or to beg for my job. But that’s not my character.
I need to bring my uniform back still. I don’t want to cry so I’ve been waiting. I know everyone’s going to ask questions and be super happy/sad to see me. And I want to be able to handle that.
Anyways, Should I go to the labour board or is it a bad case of he said she said because ultimately I have no written proof HR said to do it.
I did get approved for E.I thankfully.
Report
3points
#16 My Coworker Resigned Last Month
Before he left he wrote this resignation letter (censored in some places to remove identifying information) and asked everyone what they thought about it. My coworker took a picture because...well, look at it.
He clocked out on break and never came back to complete his shift.
This month, he was rehired.
He clocked out on break and never came back to complete his shift.
This month, he was rehired.
Report
3points
#17 Coworker Found Me On A Dating App And Won't Let It Go. What Do I Do?
I am a female that works in a primarily male dominated field. I truly love my job, it's probably the best one I've had by far. Here's the coworker issue: one of my coworkers found me on a dating app. Well, he said his brother found me and asked him if he worked with me, due to my specification of the industry I worked in/my location. I wasn't working the day he made this discovery. Upon finding out I was on said dating app, he made it a point to let EVERYONE know I was. I found it odd. Why should he or anyone else care? I then realized it was in a "oh she's desperate" fashion. Not only is the workplace and field in general male dominated, but I am more than 20 years younger than the majority of my coworkers- with the exception of the guy who spread the info and a couple others.
I didn't care initially, I presumed it would blow over; but it indeed has not. He and a few others bring it up in a mocking or teasing way quite regularly. It really wasn't funny the first time, and it definitely wasn't the second, third, or fourth time. I want to highlight that the intention does not feel playful, but instead is delivered in a very demeaning way. I will occasionally get unsolicited advice on my appearance from the same coworker.
I'm looking for advice on what I can do in this situation without turning it into an HR fiasco. I only plan to stay at this job until mid 2026. I want to make my next year enjoyable. What should I say next time he or another coworker brings it up? Something that will really embarrass them perhaps? Any advice is appreciated, thanks.
I didn't care initially, I presumed it would blow over; but it indeed has not. He and a few others bring it up in a mocking or teasing way quite regularly. It really wasn't funny the first time, and it definitely wasn't the second, third, or fourth time. I want to highlight that the intention does not feel playful, but instead is delivered in a very demeaning way. I will occasionally get unsolicited advice on my appearance from the same coworker.
I'm looking for advice on what I can do in this situation without turning it into an HR fiasco. I only plan to stay at this job until mid 2026. I want to make my next year enjoyable. What should I say next time he or another coworker brings it up? Something that will really embarrass them perhaps? Any advice is appreciated, thanks.
3points
#18 I Found Out Who Has Been Stealing My Lunch
Since October, once every couple weeks or so, my lunch was going missing.
I’m a hybrid worker and only in the office a couple days a week, if that, so it was still a pretty high rate of theft.
I work in a small organization where everyone knows everyone so it struck me as especially odd.
This week I spotted the person eating my lunch! I confronted them, it was someone I knew but not well, and they insisted it was their lunch.
After a minute of back and forth they realized I had no incentive to make something like that up. We looked into it and to make a long and tedious story short, they got an identical lunchbox as mine around October.
Their wife packs their lunch so they didn’t recognize it as not being their food. They never know exactly what they’re getting in their lunch.
He apologized and said he’ll buy me lunch for the next couple weeks. I told him it wasn’t necessary but he was nice about it and dropped off a gift card anyways.
Mystery solved!
I’m a hybrid worker and only in the office a couple days a week, if that, so it was still a pretty high rate of theft.
I work in a small organization where everyone knows everyone so it struck me as especially odd.
This week I spotted the person eating my lunch! I confronted them, it was someone I knew but not well, and they insisted it was their lunch.
After a minute of back and forth they realized I had no incentive to make something like that up. We looked into it and to make a long and tedious story short, they got an identical lunchbox as mine around October.
Their wife packs their lunch so they didn’t recognize it as not being their food. They never know exactly what they’re getting in their lunch.
He apologized and said he’ll buy me lunch for the next couple weeks. I told him it wasn’t necessary but he was nice about it and dropped off a gift card anyways.
Mystery solved!
3points
#19 Ew Co-Worker Just Speedrunned Herself To A Termination - Have You Saw Worse?
I work in a fairly corporate environment in a midlevel job. We had a new hire who came in and for some reason - made every single thing a massive drama despite just walking in the door.
She would start to cry, claim that people "are victimising" her without ever saying what they are doing. Blatantly stole my work on a project and changed a few fields and fonts in a sheet and claimed that she had "streamlined" it and she was entitled to 50% credit. She would raise a formal grievance about multiple people in the team for making her feel bad about messing something up when in reality, it had to be addressed and corrected. She felt bad about it and therefore she was the victim. Im heavily against any workplace bullying but this was far from that.
The final straw seems to have come when she invited herself to an office on the other side of the country and made advances to the senior director (who is married). She's now been fired for misconduct.
Have you ever had a colleague like this who basically just crashes out?
She would start to cry, claim that people "are victimising" her without ever saying what they are doing. Blatantly stole my work on a project and changed a few fields and fonts in a sheet and claimed that she had "streamlined" it and she was entitled to 50% credit. She would raise a formal grievance about multiple people in the team for making her feel bad about messing something up when in reality, it had to be addressed and corrected. She felt bad about it and therefore she was the victim. Im heavily against any workplace bullying but this was far from that.
The final straw seems to have come when she invited herself to an office on the other side of the country and made advances to the senior director (who is married). She's now been fired for misconduct.
Have you ever had a colleague like this who basically just crashes out?
3points
#20 Things My Man Child Coworker Finds “Offensive”
My man child coworker acts like a toddler. Here’s a list of things that me or other coworkers have said or done that’s “offensive”:
1) asked if he remembered a popular kids show from the 90s. Apparently he didn’t have cable and I was calling him poor and it made him insecure.
2) supervisor asked him to move his car on trash day because it was in the way of the dumpster. Something about it’s his car he can park where he wants to.
3) asked what he brought for lunch. According to him we were calling him fat or something.
4) asked if he’d looked at SHEIN to buy his girlfriend clothes after he complained about the prices at Torrid. Said she deserves better and was offended someone suggested she didn’t.
5) supervisor reminded him of a report terms. Said he was a micromanager.
6) accidentally scared him when saying good morning. Refused to speak to me the whole day.
7) walked behind him in the hallway. Makes him feel followed but we were going to the same place.
That’s just this week! Every day it’s a roll of dice if he’ll be offended by something. He never goes to HR just gets snappy towards everyone if he’ll speak to us at all.
1) asked if he remembered a popular kids show from the 90s. Apparently he didn’t have cable and I was calling him poor and it made him insecure.
2) supervisor asked him to move his car on trash day because it was in the way of the dumpster. Something about it’s his car he can park where he wants to.
3) asked what he brought for lunch. According to him we were calling him fat or something.
4) asked if he’d looked at SHEIN to buy his girlfriend clothes after he complained about the prices at Torrid. Said she deserves better and was offended someone suggested she didn’t.
5) supervisor reminded him of a report terms. Said he was a micromanager.
6) accidentally scared him when saying good morning. Refused to speak to me the whole day.
7) walked behind him in the hallway. Makes him feel followed but we were going to the same place.
That’s just this week! Every day it’s a roll of dice if he’ll be offended by something. He never goes to HR just gets snappy towards everyone if he’ll speak to us at all.
3points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile