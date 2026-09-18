Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, but sometimes those beliefs mean being judgmental and harsh towards people who need your support, like family members. Of course, it’s pretty short sighted to throw stones if you happen to be in a glass house.
A netizen asked the internet if they were really in the wrong for revealing to their cousins that their parents, while outwardly pro life, had an abortion when they were younger. This immediately sparked a fair bit of family drama. People online discussed the story as not everyone had the same opinion.