Getting caught on camera during a live sports broadcast can be awkward enough. But imagine having what looks like a relationship argument in front of thousands of viewers, only for commentators to break it down on national television.

That is what happened to a young couple attending the Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest football game.

Highlights ESPN cameras caught a young couple appearing to have a heated exchange during the football game.

Jesse Palmer jokingly analysed their body language.

When cameras returned several minutes later, the pair appeared to have made up.

ESPN cameras caught them in what looked like a tense exchange , and former The Bachelor star Jesse Palmer couldn't resist weighing in.

One viewer joked, “I sure am glad social media wasn't around when I was in high school.”

ESPN cameras caught a young couple having what looked like a heated argument

The incident happened during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game on November 21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech was trailing Wake Forest, and the Demon Deacons were on their way to a 50-29 victory.

As the broadcast cameras moved through the stands, they landed on a young man and a woman wearing a Georgia Tech headband. The two appeared to be having a serious conversation, with both looking directly at each other.

Their exchange caught the attention of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, who invited his colleague Jesse Palmer to explain what might be happening.

Palmer, a former college football quarterback who later became a contestant and host on The Bachelor , was certainly familiar with televised relationship drama.

“This [College Football Playoff] situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation, though,” he said.

He then pointed out how closely the pair were looking at each other, adding, “There's lots of eye contact.”

After noticing the couple, Jesse Palmer quickly put his Bachelor experience to work

Tessitore encouraged Palmer to take a closer look at the interaction, even joking that he was the expert for the moment.

Palmer didn't hold back with his playful commentary.

“He is locked in,” he said about the man. “He is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer, and he is not leaving. They are in each other's personal space — he is not happy with whatever she just told him.”

The broadcast even used on-screen graphics to highlight the pair's body language.

Things looked particularly uncomfortable when the woman squeezed her eyes shut and appeared to pull away slightly. Tessitore reacted with a surprised “whoa!” before Palmer delivered a line familiar to fans of 'The Bachelor'.

“This is one of those moments where you say, ‘I'm sorry.’ Please take a moment and say your goodbyes,” he said.

Tessitore also suggested that Palmer could turn the moment into a live follow-up show on ABC .

After the heated argument, the camera returned to find the couple making up with a kiss

For a moment, viewers wondered whether the conversation had ended badly. But the story took a very different turn when ESPN's cameras returned to the pair a few minutes later.

With a little over eight minutes left in the game, the two appeared to have made up. They were seen sharing a couple of kisses and seemed much happier than they had been during the earlier exchange.

“Embrace the love, America!” Tessitore exclaimed.

Palmer was clearly pleased with the change in mood, although he had one more joke to add.

“OK, get a room, though, get a room,” he said.

It remains unclear whether the two were dating, friends, or simply having a private disagreement. Neither the broadcast nor the available footage confirmed what they were discussing.

The couple’s appearance quickly became a talking point online as netizens shared jokes

Some found the unexpected relationship drama more entertaining than the game itself.

“This is way more interesting than this stupid sport,” one person wrote, while another joked, “When it's a 4+ touchdown game, nobody cares anymore. We gotta make this as entertaining as possible, guys.”

Others compared the moment to last year's viral Coldplay concert incident, where a couple was caught on camera during a concert broadcast.

“Even if this had ended in a breakup, it still wouldn't have been as bad as the Coldplay thing last year,” a commenter said.

One viewer joked about the couple's sudden mood shift, writing, “The stadium probably gave them the heads-up and said, ‘Y'all better make up, or the internet will eat y'all alive for a week or two,’ lol.”

Another person summed up the broadcast with, “They were the main character; the NFL players were just mere ads.”

However, not everyone thought the moment deserved so much attention. One commenter urged people to give the students some privacy.

“What’s wrong with you people? Like, really, you need to let people have their privacy. I get they’re in public, and ya maybe show it for a moment, but then let it go and leave 'em be. I’m sure those STUDENTS!! don’t need this moment broadcast for the world to see and replay over and over."

"I would watch this as a show on Netflix," wrote one netizen