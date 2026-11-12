Cote de Pablo: Bio And Career Highlights

Cote de Pablo

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$9 million, 2026 est.

Chilean American

November 12, 1979

Santiago, Chile

47 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Cote de Pablo?



Cote de Pablo is a Chilean American actress renowned for her intense screen presence. She built an acclaimed career in major television productions, bringing emotional depth and physical grit to every complex role she inhabits.





She gained breakout fame after joining the hit CBS crime drama NCIS as agent Ziva David. Her portrayal earned an ALMA Award and immense global fan affection. Off camera, she is known for performing her own physical stunts.

Early Life and Education



Cote de Pablo spent her early childhood in Santiago, Chile. She later relocated to Florida with her family after her mother took an executive position in Spanish language television network programming.





She pursued drama studies at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater, she performed in classic stage plays while co hosting the show Control.

Notable Relationships



For over a decade, Cote de Pablo maintained a high profile relationship with actor Diego Serrano. The couple regularly attended Hollywood events together until they officially ended their relationship after fifteen years together.





In recent years, de Pablo publicly confirmed that she welcomed her first child. She lives in Los Angeles and continues her creative collaboration with longtime co star Michael Weatherly.

Career Highlights



Cote de Pablo gained widespread acclaim playing Mossad officer Ziva David on NCIS. Her dynamic tenure spanned over 200 episodes, earning her an ALMA Award and cementing the series as a top rated global broadcast.





Expanding into feature films, she starred as Jessica Vega in the drama film The 33. She also headlined the historical miniseries The Dovekeepers and later reunited with Michael Weatherly to executive produce and star in NCIS: Tony & Ziva.





To date, de Pablo has secured multiple Imagen Awards alongside an ALMA trophy. Her performances continue to resonate with international audiences, establishing her as an enduring television icon.

Signature Quote



“I have never thought of vulnerability as a bad thing. To be vulnerable is to be human.”