Cory Michael Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Cory Michael Smith

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

$2 million, 2026 est.

American

November 14, 1986

Columbus, Ohio, US

40 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Cory Michael Smith?



Cory Michael Smith is an American actor celebrated for bringing subtle intensity to complex roles. He initially established his creative reputation in Broadway theater before stepping into major screen projects.





Smith first gained widespread public recognition playing Edward Nygma on the drama series Gotham. His layered performance as the eccentric villain earned lasting acclaim, and he remains known for his sharp personal style.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Cory Michael Smith enjoyed a supportive household environment. Raised by his parents, David and Theresa, alongside an older brother, he developed an early affinity for music and theatrical arts.





He honed his developing artistic skills while attending Hilliard Darby High School. Smith later earned a degree at Otterbein University, where playing classical piano and starring in campus productions prepared him for Broadway.

Notable Relationships



Over the years, Cory Michael Smith has maintained a low-profile approach to romance. Public interest briefly surfaced during his early stage career, yet the actor has consistently kept his dating background far from tabloids.





Smith publicly identified as queer while promoting his lead role in the film 1985. He has no children and continues to live in New York, focusing his energy primarily on his artistic work.

Career Highlights



Cory Michael Smith achieved broad fame starring as Edward Nygma in Gotham. His multidimensional portrayal of the iconic Batman villain spanned five successful seasons, following his acclaimed Broadway debut opposite Emilia Clarke in the 2013 stage adaptation Breakfast at Tiffany's.





He expanded his film résumé through collaborative projects with leading independent directors. Smith earned critical praise in Todd Haynes dramas Carol and May December, while securing key roles in the historical films First Man and Saturday Night.





Smith earned a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for the miniseries Olive Kitteridge. He later won a Gotham Television Award, solidifying his reputation as one of his generation's most versatile dramatic actors.

Signature Quote



“There's something special about telling a story that feels closer to home.”