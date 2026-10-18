Here is the uncomfortable truth about big companies. They are not run by one all knowing genius armed with a perfect spreadsheet. They are run by crowds of humans, and crowds of humans have a remarkable talent for talking themselves into terrible ideas. Add a few layers of management, a looming deadline and a conference room full of stale pastries, and you have the perfect recipe for a decision that looks brilliant on a slide and baffling everywhere else.

Start with the habit of agreeing way too fast. Psychologists call it groupthink, and it kicks in when a team cares more about keeping the peace than about asking whether the plan actually makes sense. Nobody wants to be the person who politely raises a hand to point out that the new mascot looks suspiciously like a potato. So the room nods, the idea sails through, and the only honest feedback happens later in the parking lot.