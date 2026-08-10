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#1 Señior Colonel
#2 Blockbuster Got Converted To A Book Store
#3 My House Used To Be A Police Station And My Bathroom Is An Old Jail Cell, The Original Window Is Still In Place
Seeing a church turned into a nightclub or a shopping mall used as a university can definitely feel a little strange at first. We tend to associate certain buildings with one very specific purpose, so it can be surprising when they suddenly take on a completely different role.
However, these transformations are actually part of a common approach to architecture known as adaptive reuse, which means taking an existing building and changing it so it can serve a new purpose instead of tearing it down.
#4 Walgreens That Used To Be A Historic Bank. Chicago, IL
#5 One Of Our Local Libraries Moved Into An Old Marsh Supermarket
#6 My College Used To Be A Shopping Mall
According to the University of the Built Environment, adaptive reuse can allow much of a building’s original structure, design, and character to remain while the space itself is changed to suit a new use.
That could mean turning an old office into apartments or converting a warehouse into shops. The basic idea is to make use of what is already there rather than starting again from scratch.
#7 My Apartment Building Used To Be A School
#8 This Thrift Store Used To Be A Bowling Alley
#9 This Trader Joe's In Media, Pennsylvania, Used To Be An Armoury For The Pennsylvania National Guard
One of the biggest reasons for doing this is sustainability. Demolishing a building uses a lot of energy and creates waste, while putting up a replacement requires even more materials and resources.
By keeping an existing structure and adapting it, developers can avoid some of that environmental impact and give the building a longer useful life.
#10 Apple Store In An Old Theatre, Los Angeles
#11 Former Target Turned Into A Walmart, They Painted The Target Orbs Yellow Instead Of Removing Them
#12 The Subway I Went To Today Used To Be A Bank. Instead Of Removing The Vault They Just Added More Seating Inside
There can be financial benefits too. The University of the Built Environment explains that adapting an existing property can sometimes cost less than demolishing it and building something new in its place.
It may also take less time. Older buildings can still be updated with modern heating and ventilation systems, which can make them more comfortable and more energy efficient once they are being used again.
#13 This Starbucks Drive-Thru In An Old Car Wash
#14 An Orthodontist's Office Used To Be A Blockbuster [hinesville, GA]
#15 Church In My Local Town Converted Into A Nightclub
Another reason people choose adaptive reuse is that old buildings often carry a lot of history with them. Even if their original purpose is no longer needed, their appearance may still be familiar to the people who live nearby.
Keeping those recognizable features can help a neighborhood hold on to some of its character while allowing the building to remain useful.
#16 Little Caesar's Pizza In A Former Sonic Drive-In; Location Unknown
#17 This Medical Facility Totally Used To Be A Pizza Hut
#18 A Bank Converted To Mcdonalds
Autodesk explains that this is one of the main differences between adaptive reuse and traditional historic preservation. Historic preservation usually focuses on keeping a building as close as possible to its existing form.
Adaptive reuse gives architects more freedom to make changes, as long as enough of the original structure remains to make reuse worthwhile.