Whether it's the lottery or a pumpkin-carving contest, a win is still a win. Some competitions are based on pure luck, while others require your time, skill, effort and possibly even money. If you've spent days or even weeks perfecting every last detail, it can be disheartening not to get first prize. But as adults, we've come to learn that losing is a part of life. That said, there's a big difference between losing fair and square; and losing to someone who gave 2% of what you did.
People have been seeking solace online, and revealing how they lost to competitors who didn't deserve to win. Bored Panda has gathered some of the best examples of winners who perhaps should have earned the title of 'biggest loser.' From sketches that look like stick men, to AI-generated art and even someone who 'dressed up' as themself, many of these might inspire you to enter every competition you come across. Because, judging by the following posts, it seems that it is possible to come first without even trying.
#1 I Hate When Low Effort Wins
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6points
#2
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6points
#3 Lost Against My Coworker In A Steak Cookoff
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6points
#4 I Placed 3rd In My Apartment's Halloween Door Decorating Contest. And First Place Received A Whopping $200 Off Their Rent!
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6points
#5 I Lost A Costume Contest To Someone Who Dressed Up As Themself
I’m kind okay though, at least I got to show people my craft, but knowing the laziest person won is pretty infuriating. But why scream at the judges in anger as if they would listen. Smile, because I got to show people my cool creation.
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5points
#6 One Time I Spent Hours Carving A Taylor Swift Pumpkin (The Boss’s (Judge’s) Daughter Liked Her) That Only Showed When The Room Was Dark And It Was Lit From Within
I lost to someone who quickly drew a cat face on a pumpkin right before and put little tootsie rolls behind it. I was slightly annoyed.
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5points
#7 I Built This Mask With Plaster. This Is After A While Of Dancing. I Lost To A Dude Who Bought A Straw Man Head And Just Put It On
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5points
#8 Our Apartment Complex Had A Decoration Competition. Here Is Our Apartment And The Apartment We Lost To
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5points
#9
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5points
#10 I Got Second Place On A Halloween Whiskoff Behind Chocolate Chip Cookies Made The Morning Of The Whiskoff. I Spent Days Making A Salted Caramel Apple Pie Cheesecake
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5points
#11 I Entered A "Costume Contest" In This Xenomorph Suit I Made By Hand In A Week
I lost to a couple of scantily clad girls with alien antennas and miniskirts because it was in reality an Instagram popularity contest and whoever got the most likes won. I have no IG presence so of course I was only able to get a few dozen likes in the week the contest was running while they got hundreds.
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4points
#12 We Had A Pumpkin Carving Contest, This Took Me 12 Hours, Lost To Some Regular Pumpkins Because Of An Inside Joke With The Judges
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4points
#13 Someone Entered An Art Competition With An AI-Generated Piece And Won The First Prize
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4points
#14 Just Lost My Local Halloween Costume Contest. A "Zombie Cowgirl" Won
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4points
#15 Dodgy Art Comps
Sorry guys, I'm on a roll tonight. Entered this competition last year (I'm still annoyed). Spent a year on this project, all handmade.
I didn't even place.
Turns out my competition is also a judge, and has won every category for the past 15 years.
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4points
#16 In Third Grade My Son Dressed Up As A Character From LEGO Ninjago
We spent an entire night making his costume, with my husband. The first prize went to a girl who dressed as icarly and she literally wore a simple skirt and t-shirt... it really doesn't matter of course, they had fun! But it reminded me a lot of your case
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3points
#17 I Feel Like The Only Time That Would Be Remotely Acceptable Is If Someone Made A Mask Of Their Own Face LOL (Which I Did Because I’m Eccentric)
Not that I’d expect this to win anything, but it did scare some college students I was teaching on Halloween that year. It was and uncanny valley and half of them did a double take before they figured out what was wrong as they walked in and didn’t immediately pay attention to my face
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3points
#18 I Went As Pregnant Snow White From Once Upon A Time
I was 7ish months pregnant. I ordered size 12 sparkling silver chucks, made my dress from lace curtains, bought a crazy long wig. Husband went as Prince Charming, and I NAILED his costume. Read sword, everything.
I lost to a woman who went as Lori from the Walking Dead, who - at the last minute - shoved a sweatshirt up her t-shirt.
I was LIVID. Let me lose to someone who spent time and effort on their costume. I am so so nice, but I side-eyed her for the rest of the con.
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3points
#19 I Was Gravelord Nito At Amazon A Few Years Ago And Lost To A Girl Dressed As Mileena In The Bandages Attire From Mk9
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3points
#20 I Spent A Couple Hours Carving, Shaving, Painting, And Crafting This Pumpkin For Our Department For A Work Contest Last Year And Lost To Laboratory Because Their Pumping Was Wearing Scrubs
Cant see it here, but i also carved a carrot to make the base for Pochita’s tail.
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3points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile